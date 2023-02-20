March of the Machine
MARCH OF THE MACHINE PRODUCT LINEUP
Set Boosters / Booster Display
The Phyrexian invasion of the Multiverse has begun! Will you take up the fight against the Machine Legion?
Draft Boosters / Booster Display
A favorite for playing Limited. Draft March of the Machine with your friends and play straight out of the pack!
Collector Boosters / Booster Display
These Phyrexian-fighting boosters come out swinging with a barrage of climactic collectibles.
Commander Decks
Battle your friends with powerful creatures and spectacular spells from across the Multiverse, in Magic’s most popular multiplayer format.
Prerelease Packs
Unite the Multiverse! Fight to survive, with March of the Machine—and get ready to start playing at your local game store events.
Bundle
Take up the fight against the Machine Legion. Contains 8 March of the Machine Set Boosters—the best boosters to open just for fun—plus accessories.
Jumpstart Boosters / Booster Display
Quick, fun, and easy with unique themes from March of the Machine! Just mix and match two packs, shuffle, and you’re ready to play!
March of the Machine Story
Card Previews
Prerelease Events
MTG Arena Release
March of the Machine Release Date
March of the Machine Aftermath Release Date
GET THE LATEST UPDATES FOR MARCH OF THE MACHINE
