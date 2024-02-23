Modern Horizons 3
Modern Horizons 3 Product Lineup
Play Boosters
Draft with friends, spice up your Modern deck, or meet your next Commander—Play Boosters are perfect for both Limited play and opening packs just for fun.
Collector Boosters
Crush your friends with style. Every Collector Booster contains 7 alt-frame cards, plus the possibility of Foil-Etched cards, a Textured Foil card, or even a Serialized card.
Commander Decks
Introducing 15 never-before-seen cards in each deck, these mighty 100-card decks come ready to defeat your opponents right out of the box.
Collector's Edition Commander Decks
Get all the cards in the Commander Decks upgraded with an exclusive new Ripple Foil treatment—including 2 Borderless Profile Legendary Creatures!
Bundle
Explore the set with a Bundle of power-packed cards and accessories, including 9 Play Boosters, 30 Lands (10 with Full Art), and an exclusive Spindown.
Gift Bundle
With all the power and accessories of the Bundle, plus a Collector Booster packed with Rares, foils, and alt-frame cards, we won’t judge if you get this gift for yourself.
Prerelease Packs
Meet your new forever favorites. Attend a Prerelease event starting June 7 to be the first to get your hands on powerful new-to-Modern cards and beloved reprints.
YOUR NEW FOREVER FAVORITES
Modern Horizons 3 brings a heaping helping of exciting new cards to Modern. Allied fetch lands return alongside power-packed new cards like double-faced Planeswalkers you're sure to flip for.
Serialized Borderless Concept Eldrazi cards are localized in English only and are available in Modern Horizons 3 Collector Boosters of any language. Non-serialized Borderless Concept Eldrazi cards are mechanically identical to their Serialized versions. See product packaging for details. Images are digital renderings, not actual cards.