Murders at Karlov Manor PRODUCT LINEUP

Play Boosters / Booster Display

Get the best of Draft and Set Boosters, combined into one! Play Boosters are great for Limited play and fun to open, with a possibility of multiple Rares and at least 1 shining foil in every pack.

Collector Boosters / Booster Display

The clues all point in the same direction: Collector Boosters are where you’ll catch the city’s most notorious cards. Every pack is full of Rares, shining foils, and exclusive special treatments.

Commander Decks

Battle your rival detectives in epic multiplayer games. Each ready-to-play deck introduces 12 never-before-seen Commander cards, including 2 Foil Legendary Creatures you can play as your commander.

Bundle

Now with 9 Play Boosters, Bundles are a great way to experience the set, with a box full of boosters and Lands to build murder mystery-inspired decks, plus Bundle-exclusive accessories.

Prerelease Packs

Collect evidence, don disguises, and identify suspects to solve Ravnica’s deadly murder mystery. Attend a Prerelease event starting February 2 to be the first sleuth at the scene of the crime!

Introducing Play Boosters

 

Starting with the release of Murders at Karlov Manor, Set and Draft Boosters are being combined into a new type of product called the Play Booster. Taking the play of Draft Boosters and the fun opening experience of Set Boosters, Play Boosters are both a rewarding opening experience and playable in Limited formats.
Magic Meets Clue

 

It’s not just who did it, where, and with what—it’s a battle of wits! The who-dun-it game Clue, also known as Cluedo in some parts of the world, joins Magic in an exciting murder mystery set on the plane of Ravnica

 

© 2024 Hasbro. All rights reserved. Clue or Cluedo versions available depending on region, all contents remain the same.

Solve the Mystery

  • 1. Investigate the suspects.
  • 2. Find the weapon.
  • 3. Navigate a web of intrigue and suspense!

Track the Clues

No board required! Use Magic cards featuring Clue-inspired characters to solve the mystery!

Crack the Case

As a reward for solving the case, unveil one of the ten possible shockland box toppers to add a touch of Clue-like mystery to your Magic collection.

Jan 2 - 15
Murders at Karlov Manor Story
Jan 16 - 25
Card Previews
Feb 2 - 8
Prerelease Events
Feb 6
MTG Arena Release
Feb 9
Murders at Karlov Manor Release Date
Feb 9 - 11
Open House
Feb 23
Ravnica Clue Edition Release Date

