The Lord of the Rings: Tales of Middle-earth ©

Journey with familiar favorites on a whole new adventure, there and back again, filled with valor, courage, and second breakfast. Prerelease events begin June 16.

Release Date: June 23

HOW TO PLAY

Head off on an epic adventure as you explore the world's greatest TCG! Whether you're a seasoned veteran or a newcomer to the game, this guide will help you master Magic.

INTRO TO MAGIC

From digital to tabletop, Standard to Draft, you're sure to find a fast favorite. Whether at the kitchen table or battling in a high-stakes competition, there’s a place for you with Magic.

MAGIC Product Guide

Let's find your favorite format, style, or product type! Here's where you can see the best ways for new players to battle, including an easy view of product contents and fun extras.

Products To Get You Started

Starter Kit

Gear up for your first game! Starter Kits come with two decks from The Lord of the Rings: Tales of Middle-earth™, featuring unique set-themed card art. Find Rares, a Mythic Rare card, MTG Arena codes and more in each set!

Jumpstart Boosters / Booster Display

Quick, fun, and easy with 5 unique themes from The Lord of the Rings: Tales of Middle-earth. Just mix and match two packs, shuffle, and you’re ready to play! Each pack contains 2 basic land cards with a shining Traditional Foil treatment!

Commander Decks

Reimagine your favorite characters with this favorite multiplayer Magic format! Choose from 4 different decks, featuring all new art from The Lord of the Rings: Tales of Middle-earth and each containing 20 never-before-seen Commander cards.

CHARACTERS OF MIDDLE-EARTH

It’s time to take familiar favorites on a whole new adventure there and back again with valor, courage, and second breakfast. Journey with the characters of Middle-earth, and see how they've come to take their place in the newest Magic set!

Find your favorite Middle-earth characters, reimagined in a whole new way!

THERE AND BACK AGAIN

Visit and revisit Middle-earth with these story locations you'll want to remember!

KEY EVENTS OF THE THIRD AGE

These pivotal moments have shaped the history and lives of those in Middle-earth. See their origins and how they take a place in each adventure!

SET MECHANICS

Find your way through your adventure by using new and returning mechanics along the way. It’s your journey, Precious, anything could happen.

Tales of Middle-earth PRODUCT LINEUP

Collector Boosters / Booster Display

12 packs of Rares, shiny Foil cards, special alt-art, alt-frame cards + 1 Traditional Foil Box Topper in each Collector Booster display.

Set Boosters / Booster Display

Set off on your own adventure with 1 Traditional Foil Box Topper card + 30 Set Boosters containing Rare and Mythic cards from The Lord of the Rings: Tales of Middle-earth™!

Bundle Gift Edition

The perfect present for fans of Magic and The Lord of the Rings, alike! Jam-packed with a Collector Booster, Rare cards, Traditional Foil Treatments cards, special alternate-borders, a themed 4 promo card scene series, and more. Join in on the epic journey of our time!

Draft Boosters / Booster Display

A favorite for playing Limited. Draft with your friends and play straight out of the pack! Display contains 36 Draft Boosters, and a Traditional Foil Box Topper card.

Bundle

This is the ultimate fan kit. Set out on an adventure through Middle-earth with 8 Set Boosters, shiny Traditional Foil and alternate-art cards, and an oversized Spindown for life counter. Will also include a themed 4 promo card scene series!

Prerelease Packs

Fun for new and seasoned players to play at a local game store! Prerelease Packs contain Draft Boosters, a Foil Stamped scene promo card, a Traditional Foil Year-Stamped Rare or Mythic Rare, and a Spindown life counter.

The Serialized 1 of 1 Ring card available only in EN Collector Boosters. Serialized Sol Rings available only in EN, CS, DE, FR and JP Collector Boosters. See product packaging for details.

 

© 2023 Middle-earth Enterprises. The Lord of the Rings and Tales of Middle-earth are trademarks of Middle-earth Enterprises, LLC used under license by Wizards of the Coast LLC.

Start playing for free! MTG Arena is a digital collectible card game available on desktop and mobile. You'll get 3 free packs sent to your in-game inbox when you login!

