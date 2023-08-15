HOW TO PLAY
Head off on an epic adventure as you explore the world's greatest TCG! Whether you're a seasoned veteran or a newcomer to the game, this guide will help you master Magic.
Get lost in the Wilds of Eldraine with fantastical creatures, unbelievable settings, and beloved characters with a unique twist!
Release Date: September 8
A Wicked Slumber creeps through the land of Eldraine, turning Magic’s beloved fairy tale world into something more . . . twisted.
Set out into the Wilds and tell your own unique story featuring classic fairy tale characters like you’ve never seen before.
Experience iconic fairytales with a twist! This Sleeping Beauty sword fights in her sleep. The goose with the golden egg is a giant feathery hydra. And a certain gingerbread hero rides forth to save the day. Bring your story to life in the Wilds of Eldraine, and fight for your fairy tale ending.
Show off your skills with gameplay that feels plucked straight from the storybook. Tell your tale with the new fairy tale themed roles and bargain mechanics, or become the villain of the battlefield with the return of fan-favorite adventure and saga cards.
Set Boosters are specifically designed for a fun pack-opening experience, with at least 1 Rare or Mythic Rare card and at least 1 card with a shining foil treatment in every pack. Every Wilds of Eldraine Set Booster contains at least 1 Borderless card.
Join Tegwyll in his quest for power in the High Fae court or venture into the Wilds with Syr Ellivere’s loyal woodland creature squires. Both decks are ready to play right out of the box. Battle your friends in Magic’s most popular multiplayer format.
Hot and fresh out of the oven, this batch of Collector Boosters is a feast fit for a royal! Along with the guaranteed Rares, Traditional Foils, and Extended-Art card, these booster contain at least 3 special Borderless cards to spice things up.
Head off on an epic adventure as you explore the world's greatest TCG! Whether you're a seasoned veteran or a newcomer to the game, this guide will help you master Magic.
From digital to tabletop, Standard to Draft, you're sure to find a fast favorite. Whether at the kitchen table or battling in a high-stakes competition, there’s a place for you with Magic.
Let's find your favorite format, style, or product type! Here's where you can see the best ways for new players to battle, including an easy view of product contents and fun extras.
Start playing for free! MTG Arena is a digital collectible card game available on desktop and mobile. Get 3 free digital card packs sent to your in-game inbox when you login!
Set Boosters are specifically designed for a fun pack-opening experience, with at least 1 Rare or Mythic Rare card and at least 1 card with a shining foil treatment in every pack. Every Wilds of Eldraine Set Booster contains at least 1 Borderless card.
Join Tegwyll in his quest for power in the High Fae court or venture into the Wilds with Syr Ellivere’s loyal woodland creature squires. Both decks are ready to play right out of the box. Battle your friends in Magic’s most popular multiplayer format.
Draft Boosters are designed to draft a deck and play with friends; everyone grabs 3 packs and passes them around to pick cards. Add some lands and you're ready for epic 2-player battles. Every Draft Booster contains at least 1 Borderless card.
Hot and fresh out of the oven, this batch of Collector Boosters is a feast fit for a royal! Along with the guaranteed Rares, Traditional Foils, and Extended-Art card, these booster contain at least 3 special Borderless cards to spice things up.
Your next adventure awaits! This Wilds of Eldraine Bundle contains 8 Wilds of Eldraine Set Boosters, plus 1 Traditional Foil card with Bundle-exclusive alternate-art, 1 oversized Spindown life counter, 1 card storage box, and other goodies.
The best way to build a Sealed deck right out of the box—the Wilds of Eldraine Prerelease Pack contains 6 Wilds of Eldraine Draft Boosters, 1 Traditional Foil year-stamped Rare or Mythic Rare card from the main set, 1 spindown life counter and more.
Everything you need to play your first game of Magic: The Gathering! Learn the essentials or teach your friends and family with the included Play Guide booklet, then enter the fray with two pre-built 60-card decks - Day of the Dragon and Backup Beatdown.
Find your storybook ending! Sign up now to get updates about future collaborations, events, and releases sent straight to your inbox.