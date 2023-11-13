Gifts can be challenging. What do I get them? Will they like it? When should I share it? Is this too much wrapping paper? It can be overwhelming.

The good news is, once you know what someone enjoys, you can just gift it to them again. And what do Magic fans love more? Awesome promo cards, of course, and we're running it back again (but better) to celebrate 2023.

For stores, employees, partners, and friends of Wizards of the Coast, we have the perfect sequel to last year's promo card token of appreciation: another promo card token of appreciation!

Seasonal Sequels (2023 Holiday Promo)

Thank you, everyone, for another year of Magic memories and joy!