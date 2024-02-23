Welcome to the brand-spankin'-new frontier plane of Thunder Junction, where you can be the bad guy, plot daring heists, and ride off into the sunset. Arriving April 19, Outlaws of Thunder Junction is Magic's first Western-themed set where the stakes are high, the repercussions of the Phyrexian invasion are still felt, and the story around the strange Omenpaths continues to build.

The Omenpaths are open, and everyone's blowing into town to seek their fortune as an outlaw. Oko, the baddest outlaw of them all, is getting together a posse of the Multiverse's most wanted to pull off a heist of epic scale.

Oko, the Ringleader Tinybones, the Pickpocket

But, friend, this plane ain't big enough for all of us.

An ancient vault has been discovered in Thunder Junction, and it's rumored to hide untold riches and power. Everyone wants a slice of the pie, but Oko and his rip-roaring team aim to be the first inside.

Oko's son, Kellan, has at last tracked down his wayward father, but his schemes threaten to sweep Kellan into the role of a villain.

Outlaws of Thunder Junction is rife with outlaw-versus-outlaw conflict set against the arresting backdrop of frontier fantasy.

Plains (Full-Art Western Land) Island (Full-Art Western Land) Swamp (Full-Art Western Land)

Mountain (Full-Art Western Land) Forest (Full-Art Western Land)

Breaking News Bonus Sheet and The Big Score

This just in: On a plane overrun with outlaws, crime is a way of life, and the Breaking News bonus sheet is full of crimes—a key mechanic across the set—and iconic reprints. You'll find them in Play Boosters and Collector Boosters, and exclusively in Collector Boosters you can open textured foil versions of Breaking News cards.

Thoughtseize

(Breaking News) Thoughtseize

(Textured Foil Breaking News)

Crime // Punishment

(Breaking News) Crime // Punishment

(Textured Foil Breaking News)

Where there are outlaws, there are wanted posters, and Outlaws of Thunder Junction has a passel of ne'er-do-wells featured in the wanted poster treatment found in Play Boosters and Collector Boosters.

Oko, the Ringleader

(Wanted Poster) Tinybones, the Pickpocket

(Wanted Poster)

Of course, there are borderless cards and extended-art cards.

Hell to Pay (Extended Art)

Cards from The Big Score belong to a special subset with their own set symbol, set code, and frame (on select cards)—and they are Standard legal! Special Guests cards and the 30 mythic rares from The Big Score feature the vault frame.

Sword of Wealth and Power Sword of Wealth and Power

(Vault Frame)

Exclusive to Collector Boosters, special raised foil cards with the vault frame can also be found.

Sword of Wealth and Power

(Raised Foil Vault Frame)

In Play Boosters, Special Guests cards and cards from The Big Score (without their vault frame treatment) can appear in a dedicated slot.

Crimes, The Big Score, and so much more—it's dangerous to jump through the Omenpaths and find yourself in Thunder Junction. Just don't get lost out there.

Fblthp, Lost on the Range

Be sure to check out the Outlaws of Thunder Junction Card Image Gallery to see the first haul of preview cards before we reveal more on March 26!

Outlaws of Thunder Junction Details

OTJ Expansion Symbol

OTC Expansion Symbol OTC Expansion Symbol

OTP Expansion Symbol OTP Expansion Symbol

BIG Expansion Symbol BIG Expansion Symbol

SPG Expansion Symbol SPG Expansion Symbol

Outlaws of Thunder Junction Set Code: OTJ

Outlaws of Thunder Junction Commander Set Code: OTC

Breaking News Set Code: OTP

The Big Score Set Code: BIG

Special Guests Set Code: SPG

Website: Outlaws of Thunder Junction

Rustle up some Outlaws of Thunder Junction preorders at your local game store, online at Amazon, and elsewhere Magic: The Gathering products are sold.

Outlaws of Thunder Junction Key Dates

Story Begins : March 18

: March 18 Debut and Previews Begin : March 26

: March 26 Card Image Gallery and Previews Complete : April 5

: April 5 MTG Arena Global Release : April 16

: April 16 Global Tabletop Release: April 19

Outlaws of Thunder Junction Gameplay Events

Prerelease Events : April 12–18

: April 12–18 Open House : April 19–21

: April 19–21 Commander Party : April 26 – May 2

: April 26 – May 2 Store Championship : May 4–12

: May 4–12 Standard Showdown: April 19 – July 25

