When the Phyrexians invaded Ixalan, it seemed all hope was lost. But the bravery and cooperation of its people, united against a foe unlike any other, allowed the greatest force on the plane to turn the tides. Ixalan fought—and survived.

That was a year ago. With scars from the invasion fading, the excitement (and rewards) of exploration launches expeditions across the plane once more. This time, the journey heads down into the untold depths below: riches, wonders, mysteries, and ancient gods—all intertwined with danger—are just some of what awaits us with The Lost Caverns of Ixalan®.

New and returning characters, mechanics, and creatures—including Dinosaurs, of course—are all here.

Art by: Anna Podedworna

The race is on to Chimil, at the center of Ixalan itself, where familiar groups will encounter the unfamiliar beneath the land.

Chimil, the Inner Sun | Art by: Adam Paquette

Burning Sun Cavalry | Art by: Josu Hernaiz

Explorer's Cache | Art by: Nereida

Art by: Zack Stella

The story for The Lost Caverns of Ixalan picks up with both Huatli and Saheeli sharing in the Sun Empire's expedition below. Joining them is the new Planeswalker Quintorius, eager to dive into hidden history, as well as Kellen, who we first met in Wilds of Eldraine after he travelled through the Omenpaths to arrive at Ixalan.

Turn Over Huatli, Poet of Unity // Roar of the Fifth People

Quintorius Kand | Art by: Zolton Boros

Saheeli, the Sun's Brilliance | Art by: Cynthia Sheppard

Kellan, Daring Traveler | Art by: Marta Nael

You can enjoy the entire Magic Story of The Lost Caverns of Ixalan when the complete adventure drops on October 20, right here on DailyMTG.

Treasure, beautiful art, and veins of power elevate the Booster Fun cards we'll discover, starting with basic lands.

Plains (Core Full Art) Island (Core Full Art) Swamp (Core Full Art)

Mountain (Core Full Art) Forest (Core Full Art)

These full-art lands show the Core of Paradise, located in the heart of Ixalan and the destination for the journey below. What's uncovered along the way is shown in treatments that draw inspiration from Meso- and South America cultures, celebrating and expanding on the treatment design originally featured in March of the Machine earlier this year.

Breeches, Eager Pillager Breeches, Eager Pillager (Legends of Ixalan)

The Skullspore Nexus The Skullspore Nexus (Borderless Oltec)

Turn Over Ojer Axonil, Deepest Might // Temple of Power Turn Over Ojer Axonil, Deepest Might // Temple of Power (Gods of Ixalan)

The Legends of Ixalan treatment is back (along with everyone's favorite Goblin Pirate Breeches), and it's taken to a new level for the Gods of Ixalan treatment as seen on the God Ojer Axonil, deity of the Temple of Power. Continuing the Mesoamerican inspiration, the borderless Oltec treatment for The Skullspore Nexus features bright colors and beautiful representations of even the deadliest threats.

We promised Dinosaurs, too! Ghalta, a hero from the defense against the Phyrexian invasion (as much as an unbelievable force of nature can be called a "hero"), is here too in gorgeous borderless glory.

Ghalta, Stampede Tyrant Ghalta, Stampede Tyrant (Borderless)

As we delve down to the heart of Ixalan we'll encounter rich veins of cosmium running throughout the underground. Brilliant and colorful, like forking tendrils of power reaching out, this incredible feature of Ixalan is captured with the return of the neon ink treatment first seen in Kamigawa: Neon Dynasty.

Cavern of Souls (Cosmium Neon Ink)

One of the places you'll find cosmium neon ink cards are Collector Boosters, and we'll share more about these beautiful cards soon.

Treasure Trove Box Toppers and Special Guests

We've seen the creatures, dangers, and depths of our return to Ixalan—but what about some treasure?

Coercive Portal (Treasure Trove)

Appearing as Box Toppers, a hoard of trinkets, baubles, equipment, and more—all powerful artifacts in their own right—are here to be discovered. Found in non-foil for Draft and Set Booster displays and traditional foil for Collector Booster displays, these Box Toppers await all who lay claim to The Lost Caverns of Ixalan.

While Box Toppers are found in a Box Topper Pack with The Lost Caverns of Ixalan displays, we're bringing even more exciting cards into Set and Collector Boosters with the debut of Special Guests.

Lord of Atlantis

As a pathway to reprinting that we're debuting with The Lost Caverns of Ixalan, Special Guests includes powerful Masters release–level reprints featuring art in the aesthetic of the set. Here, for The Lost Caverns of Ixalan, one of Magic's iconic Merfolk is reimagined as having travelled the Omenpaths to find itself at home with the River Heralds—yet no less invigorating to all Merfolk.

And to be clear, we mean it when we say that cards from Special Guests can be powerful:

Mana Crypt

Special Guests will continue into future Magic sets, featuring a unique set symbol and collector numbers. For The Lost Caverns of Ixalan, non-foil cards from Special Guests can be found in Set Boosters, with traditional foil cards found in Collector Boosters.

Mana Crypt is more than just part of the debut for Special Guests and appears in Collector Boosters with the cosmium neon ink treatment (like Cavern of Souls shown earlier):

Mana Crypt (Cosmium Neon Ink)

(Note that The List, a flavorful way to reprint cards in Set Boosters, also continues with The Lost Caverns of Ixalan.)

We'll share more from Special Guests on October 24 with the debut for The Lost Caverns of Ixalan.

Sixty-five million years in the making, this Universes Beyond partnership with Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment brings the excitement and thrills of the blockbuster franchise Jurassic World to Magic: The Gathering.

Including charismatic characters, clever dinosaurs, and fantastic locations, these cards will delight fans of Ixalan and Jurassic World alike.

Turn Over Welcome to . . . // Jurassic Park

Ian Malcolm, Chaotician Indominus Rex, Alpha

Found occasionally in Set Boosters and in every Collector Booster, the 26 Jurassic World Collection cards available in The Lost Caverns of Ixalan feature their own expansion symbol and the set code REX.

Jurassic World Collection

Plus, Secret Lair will join in the celebration with even more cards—we'll share details around this and more for the Jurassic World Collection soon.

The Lost Caverns of Ixalan

The Lost Caverns of Ixalan Commander The Lost Caverns of Ixalan Commander

Special Guests Special Guests

The Lost Caverns of Ixalan Set Code: LCI

The Lost Caverns of Ixalan Commander and Treasure Trove Set Code: LCC

Special Guests Set Code: SPG

Website: The Lost Caverns of Ixalan

