To celebrate Outlaws of Thunder Junction, our Japanese team has announced a special collaboration with the beloved Japanese animation, Cowboy Bebop!

Get Promo Cards at Standard Showdown

Beginning August 2, you can win a Cowboy Bebop promo card by playing in weekly Standard Showdown events to be held at local WPN stores.

There are five special promo cards, all of them in traditional foil. Each will be distributed during these Standard Showdown event dates beginning in August:

August 2 – September 19, 2024



Ossification (Traditional Foil

Cowboy Bebop Promo) September 27 – November 7, 2024



Disdainful Stroke (Traditional Foil

Cowboy Bebop Promo) November 15, 2024 – January 30, 2025



Go for the Throat (Traditional Foil

Cowboy Bebop Promo) February 7 – March 2, 2025



Lightning Strike (Traditional Foil

Cowboy Bebop Promo) April 4 – May 29, 2025



Snakeskin Veil (Traditional Foil

Cowboy Bebop Promo)

We hope you'll enjoy this special collaboration!

What Is Cowboy Bebop?

Cowboy Bebop is a space-jazz action story about a group of four bounty hunters and a dog.

Plot

The series is set in a future in which human activity has expanded out to Saturn. However, the power of the police is not able to reach everywhere; violent crimes are rampant, and the bounty system has been reinstated to combat this. Spike and Jet are "cowboys" aiming for the prize. The spaceship Bebop hunts bounties and travels around the solar system, involving strangers such as the female gambler Faye, the genius hacker Ed, and the "data dog" Ein who has human-like intelligence.

Information

Cowboy Bebop is a science-fiction action animation featuring stylish visuals and music. "Bebop" is a style of jazz that was popular in the 1940s and emphasizes improvisational arrangements. As the title suggests, each episode revolves around the intertwining of various characters, with each episode having a different taste, ranging from serious to comedic. A playful sci-fi entertainment piece for adults.

©SUNRISE ©2024 Wizards of the Coast LLC