Announcing Cowboy Bebop Collaboration Promo Cards
To celebrate Outlaws of Thunder Junction, our Japanese team has announced a special collaboration with the beloved Japanese animation, Cowboy Bebop!
【特報】TVアニメ＜#カウボーイビバップ＞との奇跡のコラボ──『サンダー・ジャンクションの無法者』がテーマの"オープニングオマージュトレーラー"を、マジック日本公式YouTubeにて特別公開!!— マジック：ザ・ギャザリング (@mtgjp) April 19, 2024
📺 https://t.co/FtynWd9r0Q
記念キャンペーン情報は⬇️https://t.co/RAeLGnXZ9N#CowboyBebop #mtgjp pic.twitter.com/5DgF08DHzU
Get Promo Cards at Standard Showdown
Beginning August 2, you can win a Cowboy Bebop promo card by playing in weekly Standard Showdown events to be held at local WPN stores.
There are five special promo cards, all of them in traditional foil. Each will be distributed during these Standard Showdown event dates beginning in August:
Ossification (Traditional Foil
Cowboy Bebop Promo)
Disdainful Stroke (Traditional Foil
Cowboy Bebop Promo)
Go for the Throat (Traditional Foil
Cowboy Bebop Promo)
Lightning Strike (Traditional Foil
Cowboy Bebop Promo)
Snakeskin Veil (Traditional Foil
Cowboy Bebop Promo)
We hope you'll enjoy this special collaboration!
What Is Cowboy Bebop?
Cowboy Bebop is a space-jazz action story about a group of four bounty hunters and a dog.
Plot
The series is set in a future in which human activity has expanded out to Saturn. However, the power of the police is not able to reach everywhere; violent crimes are rampant, and the bounty system has been reinstated to combat this. Spike and Jet are "cowboys" aiming for the prize. The spaceship Bebop hunts bounties and travels around the solar system, involving strangers such as the female gambler Faye, the genius hacker Ed, and the "data dog" Ein who has human-like intelligence.
Information
Cowboy Bebop is a science-fiction action animation featuring stylish visuals and music. "Bebop" is a style of jazz that was popular in the 1940s and emphasizes improvisational arrangements. As the title suggests, each episode revolves around the intertwining of various characters, with each episode having a different taste, ranging from serious to comedic. A playful sci-fi entertainment piece for adults.
