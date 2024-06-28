Whether you're taking your first steps into Magic, finishing up your Standard deck, or diving deep into Modern, Commander, and more—Magic: The Gathering Foundations is where to start playing.

Your favorite legends and Planeswalkers are here with quintessential magic from across the Multiverse. This set was made for past, present, and future Magic players, featuring products for players fresh or famous and filled with cards legal in Standard, at least until 2029!

Llanowar Elves

Magic: The Gathering Foundations will be available in local game stores worldwide and through MTG Arena.

We'll share more about this upcoming set soon, ahead of release on November 15, 2024. Sign up for updates and information straight to your inbox to be ready. It's time to share your spark!