Editor's Note: This is on sale today! Read on to learn more.

The King of Monsters has arrived in Magic!

Godzilla stomps across five gorgeous landscapes in the newest addition to the Secret Lair Drop Series. Keep an eye out for special appearances by fan-favorite monsters Mothra, Rodan, and Hedorah! This drop includes five Japanese-language foil full-art basic lands with illustrations by Lars Grant-West, Jonas De Ro, Lucas Graciano, Grzegorz Rutkowski, and Jenn Ravenna.

The Godzilla Lands will be available to preorder for 24 hours only at secretlair.wizards.com. This is a preorder, meaning all product will ship at a later date once inventory is available. Preorders begin at 9 a.m. PT on May 7, and you can secure your copy of The Godzilla Lands for $29.99. Limit 15 per customer.

Now, here's what you'll get with each copy of Secret Lair Drop Series: The Godzilla Lands:

Plains with full art by Lars Grant-West

Island with full art by Jonas De Ro

Swamp with full art by Lucas Graciano

Mountain with full art by Grzegorz Rutkowski

Forest with full art by Jenn Ravenna

One code for a digital sleeve on MTG Arena**

**[MTG Arena redemption] is not available in the following regions: China, Hong Kong, Macao, Taiwan, and Vietnam.

Striking and unique art is at the forefront of the Secret Lair Drop Series, and this drop is no exception. So, let's take a closer look at each stunning piece and the art direction that helped these talented artists do justice to the King of Monsters.

Color: Land associated with white mana

Location: Grassy plains

Action: Show a wide, beautiful landscape shot of low, rolling hills covered in lush, golden grasses. Somewhere in the scene we see two giant monsters racing across the hills toward some unknown destination: Godzilla, King of the Monsters, and Mothra, a giant, benevolent, and beautiful moth. Maybe as an Easter egg, somewhere in the scene we see the Mothra Twins, two tiny fairies, singing to Mothra—they might just be resting on a hill or hovering above the grass somewhere; they don't need to be very large or focal at all.

Focus: The plains landscape

Mood: Rolling, lush, beautiful

Color: Land associated with blue mana

Location: Island or coastline area

Action: Give a wide, beautiful landscape shot of an island or coastline area filled with unique natural rock formations. Somewhere in the scene we see Godzilla, King of the Monsters, who's surfaced abruptly from the seas, roaring, causing the waters to churn up in huge waves that crash over the shores.

Focus: The island or coastline

Mood: A beautiful place being drowned in waves

Color: Land associated with black mana

Location: Swamp

Action: Show a wide landscape shot of a gloomy, mysterious swamp. In the distance, a battle is raging between two giant monsters: Godzilla, King of the Monsters, and Hedorah, a sludge-like swamp monster with green kelp-like surfaces and vertically oriented yellow eyes with red irises. Hedorah lunges at Godzilla, who attempts to bite and slash it, and it's not clear who would win the fight.

Focus: The swamp landscape

Mood: A mysterious, murky swamp that hides many secrets

Color: Land associated with red mana

Location: Mountains

Action: Show a shot of a steep, jagged mountain with what looks like a huge crater gouged out of its side. Rearing up from that crater is Rodan, a winged-dinosaur-like monster, and some distance away we also see Godzilla, King of the Monsters, roaring in challenge at Rodan. Neither of the two monsters should steal too much focus—the main focus should still be the mountain itself.

Focus: The mountain peak

Mood: Steep, treacherous, dangerous

Color: Land associated with green mana

Location: Forest

Action: Show a lush, densely grown prehistoric forest, full of towering trees and giant ferns. Somewhere in the scene we see Godzilla, King of the Monsters, crashing through the undergrowth and ripping trees apart—he's on a rampage and is leaving destruction in his wake.

Focus: The forest landscape

Mood: A lush, prehistoric forest

SHIPPING

Similar to other Secret Lair drops, we want to make sure you can get this drop if you want it. Purchase within the 24-hour window and the King of Monsters will soon be making his presence felt in your decks.

Unlike previous Secret Lair drops, The Godzilla Lands are preorder only, meaning the cards will all be printed after the sale has concluded. Orders will ship as soon as inventory is available. We anticipate your drops will arrive around July, but the final timeline will depend on when our production partners are back up and running at full capacity.

We're also pleased to announce that we've expanded our shipping facilities within Europe to better serve the EU and the United Kingdom and improve the overall experience for fans around the world. To this end, we've added two new sub-stores within SecretLair.wizards to which customers will be redirected based on their location. SecretLair.wizards.com/US will serve North and South America, as well as APAC (with plans for further expansion). SecretLair.wizards.com/UK and SecretLair.wizards.com/EU will handle fulfillment within Europe, which will allow European customers to avoid additional fees associated with international shipping and importing.

The new European URLs aren't live yet, but they will be before Secret Lair Drop Series: The Godzilla Lands goes on sale. At that point, our site will automatically route you to the proper URL based on your region.

The US facility will ship to the following countries:

United States (domestic shipping)

Argentina

Australia

Canada

China

Hong Kong

Japan

Macao

Mexico

New Zealand

South Korea

Taiwan

Vietnam

For international orders shipped from the US site, your local post office or customs exchange may require additional payment to release the product when it arrives in your region.

The European facility will ship to the following countries (new options in bold):

Austria

Belgium

Bosnia and Herzegovina

Bulgaria

Croatia

Cyprus

Czech Republic

Denmark

Estonia

Finland

France

Germany

Greece

Hungary

Iceland

Ireland

Italy

Latvia

Lichtenstein

Lithuania

Luxembourg

Malta

Netherlands

North Macedonia

Norway

Poland

Portugal

Romania

Serbia

Slovakia

Slovenia

Spain

Sweden

Switzerland

United Kingdom

Free shipping is available from the EU and UK sites for purchases of at least €99 or £89 respectively before taxes or VAT.

Don't see your country listed as an option? For any other regions around the world, please know we are working to expand our global reach to additional locations in legally compliant ways that maintain a positive customer experience. You are not forgotten.

As always, we have plenty more planned for the Secret Lair Drop Series, each drop wilder and more outside the box than the last. So watch this space, sign up to be notified of the newest drops on secretlair.wizards.com, and follow @MTGSecretLair for the next installment of the Secret Lair Drop Series!

TM & © TOHO CO., LTD.