Wizards of the Coast is proud to celebrate International Women's Day—a day honoring the social, economic, cultural, and political achievements of women around the world!

In doing so, we've selected a few of the most powerful and influential women from the history of Magic to receive new, borderless art by some of our finest illustrators: Mila Pesic, Livia Prima, Cynthia Sheppard, Anna Steinbauer, and Magali Villeneuve. ​In fact, everyone who worked on this product—the artists, creative directors, producers, and package designers—were all women.

Wizards will donate $25 per unit sold benefitting World Association of Girl Guides and Girl Scouts, a charity of choice of International Women's Day.

Just like previous Secret Lair drops, International Women's Day will be available for 24 hours only at secretlair.wizards.com. This sale starts at 9 a.m. PST on March 8 (International Women's Day) and you can pick up your copy of International Women's Day for $49.99. Limit of 15 per customer.

What is International Women's Day?

International Women's Day (March 8) is a global day celebrating the social, economic, cultural, and political achievements of women. The day also marks a call to action for accelerating women's equality.

For more information, please visit InternationalWomensDay.com

For more information on WAGGS, please visit InternationalWomensDay.com/WAGGGS

Here's what you'll get with each copy of Secret Lair Drop Series: International Women's Day 2020:

**[MTG Arena Redemption] is not available in the following regions: China, Hong Kong, Macao, Taiwan, and Vietnam.

International Women's Day 2020 is being published in English.

These amazing updates to some powerful legends look a little something like this:

When you purchase the International Women's Day drop, you'll get a follow-up email that will confirm your purchase. Your code will be made available once your item is on hand and ready to begin its shipping process.

SHIPPING

Similarly to other Secret Lair drops, we want to make sure you can get this drop if you want it. Purchase in the 24-hour window, and you're guaranteed to join forces with these powerful women.

Just like last time, orders will ship as soon as inventory is available. The earlier you order, the faster your package will likely arrive. We're aiming to have all orders arrive within 6–10 weeks, with some arriving at your door right away.

We can ship to the following countries:

Austria

Australia

Argentina*

Belgium

Canada

China*

Croatia

Cyprus

Czech Republic

Denmark

Finland

France

Germany

Greece

Hong Kong*

Hungary

Ireland

Italy

Japan*

Luxembourg

Macao*

Malta

Mexico*

Netherlands

New Zealand*

Norway*

Poland

Portugal

Slovakia

Slovenia

South Korea*

Spain

Sweden

Switzerland*

Taiwan*

United Kingdom

United States

Vietnam*

*Customers in these countries may have to pay customs/duty fees upon arrival.

This is the first of our Secret Lair philanthropic drops, but we have plenty more planned with eye-popping art, fun themes, and some surprises along the way. Watch this space, sign up to be notified on of the newest drops on secretlair.wizards.com, and follow the brand-new @MTGSecretLair for the next installment of the Secret Lair Drop Series.