Our Secretversary Superdrop is available for preorder at secretlair.wizards.com, now through 9 a.m. PT December 14!

Can you believe it? A whole year of Secret Lair is in the books. We've had kitties and deities and slime. We've celebrated International Women's Day and Extra Life 2020. The King of Monsters and the goodest of doggos. It's been quite a year, with a breathtaking variety of drops! Now we're celebrating this momentous anniversary in the most Secret Lair way possible—with more drops sure to make you say, "They did what?!"

Join us November 30 to December 14 for our Secretversary Superdrop!

We tried lots of new things throughout this year, but to celebrate our first anniversary, we're pulling out all the stops for something brand new we think you'll really enjoy!

Beginning November 30 at 9 a.m. PT, we'll be releasing five Secret Lair drops and three bundle options for preorder on secretlair.wizards.com. These are still preorders, meaning everything will ship at a later date once product is available. However, unlike the 24-hour availability of individual drops inside previous superdrops, everything within the Secretversary Superdrop will be available to preorder for two full weeks. That's right! Mix and match your favorites or go all-in with the bundles (or all-in all-in with The Bundle Bundle—more on that below)! But act fast! The Secretversary Superdrop will disappear into the Aether come 9 a.m. PT on December 14.

Now, let's dive into these brand-new drops!

A Box of Rocks

Available in foil and non-foil

Contents:

1x Alt-art Arcane Signet

1x Alt-art Darksteel Ingot

1x Alt-art Chromatic Lantern

1x Alt-art Commander's Sphere

1x Alt-art Gilded Lotus

1x Code to redeem for 1 copy of each card in A Box of Rocks for use in Magic Online (Codes from non-foil drops will redeem for non-foil cards; codes from Foil Edition drops will redeem for foil cards.)

Pricing:

Foil: $39.99/€44.99*/£39.99*

Non-foil: $29.99/€34.99*/£29.99*

*inclusive of local VAT

Mana rocks are the foundation (see what we did there?) of many games of Magic, but we never really see them get used in-world. This drop explores strange and uncanny wizards from across the Multiverse using rocks we all know and love in an atypical pop-art style. This drop contains totally rockin' art by Caramelaw, Mab Graves, Dani Pendergast, Theodoru, and Yosuke Ueno. May your fixing be as powerful as it is plentiful!

Artist Series: Seb McKinnon

Available in foil and non-foil

Contents:

1x Alt-art Damnation

1x Alt-art Enchanted Evening

1x Alt-art Sower of Temptation

1x Full-art Swamp

1x Code to redeem a card sleeve based on the Artist Series: Seb McKinnon Enchanted Evening card for use in MTG Arena**

1x Code to redeem for 1 copy of each card in Artist Series: Seb McKinnon for use in Magic Online (Codes from non-foil drops will redeem for non-foil cards; codes from Foil Edition drops will redeem for foil cards.)

Pricing:

Foil: $39.99/€44.99*/£39.99*

Non-foil: $29.99/€34.99*/£29.99*

*inclusive of local VAT

Welcome to the first of (hopefully many!) Secret Lair's Artist Series drops where we let some of Magic's greatest artists run wild. This time, we worked with Seb McKinnon to select four cards on which he wanted to leave his mark. We then got out of his way and let him illustrate them however he wanted. After a month of radio silence, Seb emerged from the woods near Wizards HQ—clothing ragged, hair immaculate—and handed us four unbelievable pieces of art. The pieces tell the story of a knight's chance encounter with a faerie, and they are accompanied by a poem written by Seb's brother Liam McKinnon. Don't mind us, we're just going to stare at that Damnation art for a little while longer . . .

Happy Little Gathering

Available in foil and non-foil

Contents:

2x Different Plains cards with art by Bob Ross

2x Different Island cards with art by Bob Ross

2x Different Swamp cards with art by Bob Ross

2x Different Mountain cards with art by Bob Ross

2x Different Forest cards with art by Bob Ross

1x Code to redeem for five (5) total Bob Ross basic lands: Plains, Island, Swamp, Mountain, and Forest (SLD cards numbered 100, 103, 104, 107, and 109) for use in MTG Arena

1x Code to redeem for 1 copy of each card in Happy Little Gathering for use in Magic Online (Codes from non-foil drops will redeem for non-foil cards; codes from Foil Edition drops will redeem for foil cards.)

Pricing:

Foil: $39.99/€44.99*/£39.99*

Non-foil: $29.99/€34.99*/£29.99*

*inclusive of local VAT

This is a real special treat we have today. This drop includes ten different basic lands: that's two Plains, two Islands, two Swamps, two Mountains, and two Forests—each one with a unique piece of art by Bob Ross. That's ten different pieces by the patient and soft-spoken legend himself. Whether you use them to add some joy to your deck or put them on display, we know these happy little cards will be right at home in your collection.

"But what about the other five Bob Ross lands?" you ask. "How do I get them in MTG Arena?!" Oh, don't you worry. We'll be making those available to everyone via limited-time universal codes! Stay tuned to @MTGSecretLair for more info very soon!

Party Hard, Shred Harder

Available in Non-Foil Only

Contents:

1x Hand-drawn Anguished Unmaking

1x Hand-drawn Assassin's Trophy

1x Hand-drawn Decimate

1x Hand-drawn Dreadbore

1x Hand-drawn Thraximundar

1x Code to redeem for 1 non-foil copy of each card in Party Hard, Shred Harder for use in Magic Online

Pricing: $29.99/€34.99*/£29.99*

*inclusive of local VAT

Here it is: the heaviest, crushingest, most brutal Secret Lair drop of all time. We picked five cards with the most metal names possible and turned them into hand-drawn breakdowns. These cards are so incomparably sick that the mere thought of Thraximundar makes our feet unconsciously start to air double bass. This drop would not have been possible without a supergroup of talented artists: Scott Buoncristiano, Illustranesia, Vance Kelly, Robbie Trevino, and Rafal Wechterowicz (Too Many Skulls).

We Hope You Like Squirrels

Available in Foil Only

Contents:

1x Foil alt-art Chatter of the Squirrel

1x Foil alt-art Krosan Beast

1x Foil alt-art Squirrel Mob

1x Foil alt-art Squirrel Wrangler

1x Foil alt-art Swarmyard

1x Foil Squirrel token

1x Code to redeem a card sleeve based on the We Hope You Like Squirrels Squirrel Mob card for use in MTG Arena**

1x Code to redeem for 1 foil copy of each card in We Hope You Like Squirrels for use in Magic Online

Pricing: $39.99/€44.99*/£39.99*

*inclusive of local VAT

They said we were mad. They said we were spouting nonsense. Spreading fear, hysteria, paranoia! But the squirrels, you see, the squirrels are planning something. Don't believe us? Look at these cards! You think these are soft, fuzzy, friendly creatures? Sure, they might look cute, but it's all an act to get us to let our guards down. (Between you and us, we think that illustrators Puffygator, Joy Ang, Carl Critchlow, Ivan Shavrin, Rudy Siswanto, and Ron Spencer might be on their side. Look how awesome this art is; they're clearly double agents!) We just hope that the next time you see one of these cards across the table from you, you don't underestimate it. We only hope that it isn't too late . . .

Bundles Galore!

For our celebratory blowout, one bundle could never hope to be enough. So we created three. That's right, for the Secretversary Superdrop, we've got three bundles. A bundle for every taste! These special collected offerings come in "Foils," "Non-Foils," and "One of everything, please!" And what's more, each bundle nabs you a tidy discount over preordering the contents individually. Pure value!

For our non-foil fans, there's the No Foils, No Nonsense Bundle. It includes one copy of each drop available in non-foil. (That's all of them except We Hope You Like Squirrels.)

No Foils, No Nonsense Bundle

Contents:

1x Non-foil A Box of Rocks

1x Non-foil Artist Series: Seb McKinnon

1x Non-foil Happy Little Gathering

1x Non-foil Party Hard, Shred Harder

Price: $99.99/€119.99*/£99.99*

*inclusive of local VAT

Savings: $19.97!

If you prefer your cards much, much shinier, the Foils Forever Bundle was made just for you. It includes one copy of each drop available in foil. (That's all of them except Party Hard, Shred Harder.)

Foils Forever Bundle

Contents:

1x Foil A Box of Rocks

1x Foil Artist Series: Seb McKinnon

1x Foil Happy Little Gathering

1x Foil We Hope You Like Squirrels

Price: $139.99/€159.99*/£139.99*

*inclusive of local VAT

Savings: $19.97!

And finally, if you don't want to miss a second of this Secretversary celebration, there's The Bundle Bundle. As the name suggests, The Bundle Bundle includes all the best things from both the Foils Forever Bundle and No Foils, No Nonsense Bundle—which is, of course, everything. You get everything!

The Bundle Bundle

Contents:

1x No Foils, No Nonsense Bundle 1x Non-foil A Box of Rocks 1x Non-foil Artist Series: Seb McKinnon 1x Non-foil Happy Little Gathering 1x Non-foil Party Hard, Shred Harder

1x Foils Forever Bundle 1x Foil A Box of Rocks 1x Foil Artist Series: Seb McKinnon 1x Foil Happy Little Gathering 1x Foil We Hope You Like Squirrels



Price: $229.99/€259.99*/£229.99*

*inclusive of local VAT

Savings: $49.93!!

**MTG Arena redemption is not available in the following regions: China, Hong Kong, Macao, Singapore, Taiwan, and Vietnam.

But Wait, There's More

That's right, this Secretversary party ain't just cards! We've partnered with our friends at Ultra PRO and Design By Humans to bring art from these drops to life at the tabletop and beyond. But act fast, as these sweet products will only be available during the Secretversary Superdrop. (November 30–December 14!)

Playmats from Ultra PRO

Ultra PRO will have four playmat options using the art from Caramelaw's Chromatic Lantern, Seb McKinnon's Damnation, Rudy Siswanto's Squirrel Mob, and Robbie Trevino's Thraximundar. Head over to shop.ultraPRO.com to grab yours before it's too late!

Apparel from Design By Humans

Design By Humans will offer apparel showcasing five pieces of art from Secretversary drops: Caramelaw's Chromatic Lantern, Seb McKinnon's Damnation, Mab Graves's Gilded Lotus, Rudy Siswanto's Squirrel Mob, and Robbie Trevino's Thraximundar. Check out those items—and all the other great Magic apparel—at designbyhumans.com!

Global Expansion

And now, if you'll allow us to change gears a bit, we'd like to talk about some very important housekeeping changes we're implementing with the Secretversary Superdrop.

The first concerns our plans for complete global domination! And, also, creating a more efficient experience for our fans around the world.

Earlier this year, we launched a dedicated European Secret Lair experience. Customers in the EU and UK can now purchase products in their preferred currency, and those products will ship from within the EU to limit additional customs fees. This is part of our continued effort to expand the global accessibility for Secret Lair. As a next step, there will be a new WeChat Secret Lair option for Chinese customers launching with this Secretversary Superdrop. In 2021, we are looking to expand similar ease-of-purchase options to Latin America and beyond.

Preordering

Secret Lair has always been about experimenting, and when we initially outlined how Secret Lair drops would work, we made decisions regarding production and billing that aligned with that vision. We're ready now to make some changes based on what we've learned from our first year.

Starting with our Secretversary Superdrop, most customers will not be billed for preorders during checkout. Instead, we'll bill most customers shortly before their order is ready to ship. Before they're charged, customers will be notified twice at their provided email address: once two weeks prior to billing, and again two days prior. Certain very large orders may be notified during checkout that they'll be charged shortly after the preorder window has closed. Codes for digital components will be released to customers once payment has been processed.

Of course, we know that things may change for customers between the time they place their order and their billing date. We'll be providing self-service options to update the information on file for every preorder. Among those options will be a "bill me now" process. Customers can also use these features to adjust their information in the event of an unsuccessful billing attempt.

Happy Secretversary!

If you've made it this far, you're no doubt one of the dedicated Secret Lair lovers who has made this first year such a thrilling and successful experiment. We've reached the end of one year, but we couldn't be more excited about our Secretversary Superdrop celebration and all the amazing drops we've got coming in 2021 and beyond!

As with all things Secret Lair, these drops will be gone before you know it—so act fast to add these masterpieces to your collection. Keep your eye on secretlair.wizards.com and follow @MTGSecretLair for the latest news and reveals!