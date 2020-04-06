Images of new cards from Ikoria: Lair of Behemoths and Commander (2020 Edition) will not show up in the lists below. To see those cards, check out either our Ikoria Card Image Gallery or the Commander (2020 Edition) Card Image Gallery.

Kalamax, the Stormsire

Arcane Maelstrom

COMMANDER: Kalamax, the Stormsire
Planeswalker (1)
1 Jace, Architect of Thought
Creature (21)
1 Xyris, the Writhing Storm 1 Haldan, Avid Arcanist 1 Pako, Arcane Retriever 1 Eon Frolicker 1 Nascent Metamorph 1 Glademuse 1 Ravenous Gigantotherium 1 Lunar Mystic 1 Niblis of Frost 1 Talrand, Sky Summoner 1 Charmbreaker Devils 1 Dualcaster Mage 1 Etali, Primal Storm 1 Goblin Dark-Dwellers 1 Djinn Illuminatus 1 Melek, Izzet Paragon 1 Rashmi, Eternities Crafter 1 Wort, the Raidmother 1 Solemn Simulacrum 1 Murmuring Mystic 1 Crackling Drake
Sorcery (1)
1 Surreal Memoir
Instant (25)
1 Decoy Gambit 1 Deflecting Swat 1 Curious Herd 1 Chaos Warp 1 Comet Storm 1 Commune with Lava 1 Starstorm 1 Strength of the Tajuru 1 Artifact Mutation 1 Prophetic Bolt 1 Clash of Titans 1 Channeled Force 1 Chemister's Insight 1 Frantic Search 1 Whiplash Trap 1 Crop Rotation 1 Evolution Charm 1 Harrow 1 Hunter's Insight 1 Hunting Pack 1 Natural Connection 1 Slice in Twain 1 Tribute to the Wild 1 Growth Spiral 1 Temur Charm
Artifact (7)
1 Lavabrink Floodgates 1 Twinning Staff 1 Bonder's Ornament 1 Arcane Signet 1 Commander's Sphere 1 Lightning Greaves 1 Sol Ring
Enchantment (6)
1 Swarm Intelligence 1 Primal Empathy 1 Psychic Impetus 1 Shiny Impetus 1 Predatory Impetus 1 Wilderness Reclamation
Land (33)
1 Cinder Glade 1 Desolate Lighthouse 1 Exotic Orchard 1 Kessig Wolf Run 1 Mossfire Valley 1 Mosswort Bridge 1 Oran-Rief, the Vastwood 1 Scavenger Grounds 1 Yavimaya Coast 1 Command Tower 1 Frontier Bivouac 1 Gruul Turf 1 Halimar Depths 1 Izzet Boilerworks 1 Myriad Landscape 1 Rupture Spire 1 Simic Growth Chamber 1 Rugged Highlands 1 Swiftwater Cliffs 1 Thornwood Falls 8 Forest 5 Island
Other (5)
5  Mountain
99 Cards
