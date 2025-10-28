Enter a world of powerful benders and moving stories with Magic: The Gathering® | Avatar: The Last Airbender™. Just like how Aang mastered the four elements, you can master the game of Magic: The Gathering with this set's Beginner Box. Featuring everything you need to learn to play Magic in one neat package, it's the perfect gift for any burgeoning bender.
Each Beginner Box contains the following:
10 Themed Jumpstart half-decks
Two (2) of these Jumpstart half-decks are tutorial decks and are designed to be played against each other.
Each half-deck includes 20 cards. Shuffle two together and play!
5 Non-foil tokens
2 Gameboard playmats
2 "How to Play" guides
2 Reference cards
2 Spindown dice
1 Reference guide booklet
The Beginner Box includes ten themed Jumpstart half-decks. Two of those half-decks (Aang Tutorial and Zuko Tutorial) are specifically ordered for the Beginner Box tutorial. Don't shuffle these! Instead, play with them in their initial order and follow the "How to Play" guide included in the Beginner Box.
0265_MTGTLA_BBNumber: Aang, Air Nomad0287_MTGTLA_BBNumber: Zuko, Avatar Hunter
Want to replay the tutorial or reorder your tutorial half-decks? Each card in the Aang Tutorial and Zuko Tutorial decks is numbered in the bottom-left corner of the card. To properly order the half-deck, put the card numbered "Aang Tutorial 20" or "Zuko Tutorial 20" at the bottom of the half-deck, followed by "Aang Tutorial 19" or "Zuko Tutorial 19," and so on. The card on the top of each half-deck should be "Aang Tutorial 1" and "Zuko Tutorial 1."
There are two half-decks for each color of Magic. Once you've learned the basics, try shuffling two half-decks together for a multicolor Magic experience. You can find the decklists for each of these half-decks below.
Magic: The Gathering | Avatar: The Last Airbender releases worldwide on November 21, 2025. The set is available for preorder now from your local game store, Amazon, TCGplayer, and elsewhere Magic products are sold.
Magic: The Gathering | Avatar: The Last Airbender Beginner Box Decklists
Below, you'll see the contents of each half-deck organized by card type. You can also view these cards in the set's card image gallery.
0002_MTGTLA_BBTheme: Aang Tutorial Theme Card
8 Plains
Aardvark Sloth
Razor Rings
Path to Redemption
Appa, Aang's Companion
Sledding Otter-Penguin
Aang, Air Nomad
Katara, Heroic Healer
Momo, Rambunctious Rascal
Aang's Defense
Sokka, Wolf Cove’s Protector
Tundra Wall
Wolf Cove Villager
0008_MTGTLA_BBTheme: Zuko Tutorial Theme Card
Dragon Moose
Explosive Shot
Run Amok
Fire Nation's Conquest
Komodo Rhino
Zuko, Avatar Hunter
Zhao, the Seething Flame
Iroh, Firebending Instructor
Zuko's Offense
Fire Nation Soldier
8 Mountain
Capital Guard
Warship Scout
Flying Dolphin-Fish
Otter-Penguin
Katara, Bending Prodigy
Sokka, Lateral Strategist
Cat-Owl
Flexible Waterbender
Giant Koi
The Terror of Serpent's Pass
Watery Grasp
Bender's Waterskin
Deny Entry
Waterbending Lesson
Thriving Isle
7 Island
0003_MTGTLA_BBTheme: Spells Theme Card
First-Time Flyer
Master Pakku
Rowdy Snowballers
Iguana Parrot
Turtle-Seals
Geyser Leaper
Serpent of the Pass
Barrels of Blasting Jelly
Abandon Attachments
It'll Quench Ya!
Lost in the Spirit World
Water Whip
Thriving Isle
7 Island
0005_MTGTLA_BBTheme: Attacking Theme Card
Purple Pentapus
Corrupt Court Official
Merchant of Many Hats
Pretending Poxbearers
Fire Nation Ambushers
Hei Bai, Spirit of Balance
Lion Vulture
Beetle-Headed Merchants
Cat-gator
Heartless Act
Epic Downfall
Dai Li Indoctrination
Thriving Moor
7 Swamp
0006_MTGTLA_BBTheme: Counters Theme Card
Gilacorn
Elephant-Rat
Long Feng, Grand Secretariat
Dai Li Indoctrination
Fire Nation Engineer
Earth Village Ruffians
Hog-Monkey
Buzzard-Wasp Colony
Fire Nation Sentinels
Azula Always Lies
Feed the Swarm
Ozai's Cruelty
Thriving Moor
7 Swamp
0007_MTGTLA_BBTheme: Firebending Theme Card
Deserter's Disciple
Fire Sages
Yuyan Archers
Vindictive Warden
Loyal Fire Sage
Zuko, Exiled Prince
Fire Nation Archers
Rough Rhino Cavalry
Mongoose Lizard
Lightning Strike
How to Start a Riot
Roku's Mastery
Thriving Bluff
7 Mountain
0009_MTGTLA_BBTheme: Big Creatures Theme Card
Turtle-Duck
Raucous Audience
Frog-Squirrels
Ostrich-Horse
Match the Odds
Eel-Hounds
Hippo-Cows
Saber-Tooth Moose-Lion
Flopsie, Bumi's Buddy
Mechanical Glider
Hog-Monkey Rampage
Seismic Tutelage
Thriving Grove
7 Forest
0010_MTGTLA_BBTheme: Earthbending Theme Card
Rebellious Captives
Haru, Hidden Talent
Earth Village Ruffians
Toph, the Blind Bandit
Earth Kingdom Soldier
Earthbending Lesson
Badgermole
Bumi, Eclectic Earthbender
Rocky Rebuke
Explore
Pillar Launch
Earth Rumble
Thriving Grove
7 Forest
