Enter a world of powerful benders and moving stories with Magic: The Gathering® | Avatar: The Last Airbender™. Just like how Aang mastered the four elements, you can master the game of Magic: The Gathering with this set's Beginner Box. Featuring everything you need to learn to play Magic in one neat package, it's the perfect gift for any burgeoning bender.

Magic: The Gathering | Avatar: The Last Airbender

Beginner Box

Each Beginner Box contains the following:

10 Themed Jumpstart half-decks Two (2) of these Jumpstart half-decks are tutorial decks and are designed to be played against each other. Each half-deck includes 20 cards. Shuffle two together and play!

half-decks 5 Non-foil tokens

2 Gameboard playmats

2 "How to Play" guides

2 Reference cards

2 Spindown dice

1 Reference guide booklet

The Beginner Box includes ten themed Jumpstart half-decks. Two of those half-decks (Aang Tutorial and Zuko Tutorial) are specifically ordered for the Beginner Box tutorial. Don't shuffle these! Instead, play with them in their initial order and follow the "How to Play" guide included in the Beginner Box.

0265_MTGTLA_BBNumber: Aang, Air Nomad 0287_MTGTLA_BBNumber: Zuko, Avatar Hunter

Want to replay the tutorial or reorder your tutorial half-decks? Each card in the Aang Tutorial and Zuko Tutorial decks is numbered in the bottom-left corner of the card. To properly order the half-deck, put the card numbered "Aang Tutorial 20" or "Zuko Tutorial 20" at the bottom of the half-deck, followed by "Aang Tutorial 19" or "Zuko Tutorial 19," and so on. The card on the top of each half-deck should be "Aang Tutorial 1" and "Zuko Tutorial 1."

There are two half-decks for each color of Magic. Once you've learned the basics, try shuffling two half-decks together for a multicolor Magic experience. You can find the decklists for each of these half-decks below.

Magic: The Gathering | Avatar: The Last Airbender releases worldwide on November 21, 2025. The set is available for preorder now from your local game store, Amazon, TCGplayer, and elsewhere Magic products are sold.

Magic: The Gathering | Avatar: The Last Airbender Beginner Box Decklists

Below, you'll see the contents of each half-deck organized by card type. You can also view these cards in the set's card image gallery.

0002_MTGTLA_BBTheme: Aang Tutorial Theme Card

8 Plains Aardvark Sloth Razor Rings Path to Redemption Appa, Aang's Companion Sledding Otter-Penguin Aang, Air Nomad Katara, Heroic Healer Momo, Rambunctious Rascal Aang's Defense Sokka, Wolf Cove’s Protector Tundra Wall Wolf Cove Villager

0008_MTGTLA_BBTheme: Zuko Tutorial Theme Card

Dragon Moose Explosive Shot Run Amok Fire Nation's Conquest Komodo Rhino Zuko, Avatar Hunter Zhao, the Seething Flame Iroh, Firebending Instructor Zuko's Offense Fire Nation Soldier 8 Mountain Capital Guard Warship Scout

0001_MTGTLA_BBTheme: Allies Theme Card

Kyoshi Warrior Guard Jeong Jeong’s Deserters Glider Kids Avatar Enthusiasts Allied Teamwork Aang, the Last Airbender Suki, Kyoshi Warrior Rabaroo Troop Master Piandao Mechanical Glider Path to Redemption Airbending Lesson Thriving Heath 7 Plains

0004_MTGTLA_BBTheme: Waterbending Theme Card

Flying Dolphin-Fish Otter-Penguin Katara, Bending Prodigy Sokka, Lateral Strategist Cat-Owl Flexible Waterbender Giant Koi The Terror of Serpent's Pass Watery Grasp Bender's Waterskin Deny Entry Waterbending Lesson Thriving Isle 7 Island

0003_MTGTLA_BBTheme: Spells Theme Card

First-Time Flyer Master Pakku Rowdy Snowballers Iguana Parrot Turtle-Seals Geyser Leaper Serpent of the Pass Barrels of Blasting Jelly Abandon Attachments It'll Quench Ya! Lost in the Spirit World Water Whip Thriving Isle 7 Island

0005_MTGTLA_BBTheme: Attacking Theme Card

Purple Pentapus Corrupt Court Official Merchant of Many Hats Pretending Poxbearers Fire Nation Ambushers Hei Bai, Spirit of Balance Lion Vulture Beetle-Headed Merchants Cat-gator Heartless Act Epic Downfall Dai Li Indoctrination Thriving Moor 7 Swamp

0006_MTGTLA_BBTheme: Counters Theme Card

Gilacorn Elephant-Rat Long Feng, Grand Secretariat Dai Li Indoctrination Fire Nation Engineer Earth Village Ruffians Hog-Monkey Buzzard-Wasp Colony Fire Nation Sentinels Azula Always Lies Feed the Swarm Ozai's Cruelty Thriving Moor 7 Swamp

0007_MTGTLA_BBTheme: Firebending Theme Card

Deserter's Disciple Fire Sages Yuyan Archers Vindictive Warden Loyal Fire Sage Zuko, Exiled Prince Fire Nation Archers Rough Rhino Cavalry Mongoose Lizard Lightning Strike How to Start a Riot Roku's Mastery Thriving Bluff 7 Mountain

0009_MTGTLA_BBTheme: Big Creatures Theme Card

Turtle-Duck Raucous Audience Frog-Squirrels Ostrich-Horse Match the Odds Eel-Hounds Hippo-Cows Saber-Tooth Moose-Lion Flopsie, Bumi's Buddy Mechanical Glider Hog-Monkey Rampage Seismic Tutelage Thriving Grove 7 Forest

0010_MTGTLA_BBTheme: Earthbending Theme Card

Rebellious Captives Haru, Hidden Talent Earth Village Ruffians Toph, the Blind Bandit Earth Kingdom Soldier Earthbending Lesson Badgermole Bumi, Eclectic Earthbender Rocky Rebuke Explore Pillar Launch Earth Rumble Thriving Grove 7 Forest

