Magic: The Gathering® | Marvel Super Heroes arrives on June 26, 2026, and it brings everything you love about the Marvel Universe to the game of Magic. While the set's Prerelease events kick off on June 19, this set is making a Super Hero landing at local game stores on June 12 for a new event: Avengers Academy. This new event is the perfect way to welcome your friends into the world of Magic with the power of the Marvel Universe.

From June 12–18, 2026, participating WPN game stores in the US and Canada will host Avengers Academy events. These are designed to help new players learn the ins and outs of Magic alongside an experienced teammate. Players will receive a Magic: The Gathering | Marvel Super Heroes Welcome Deck and play in Two-Headed Giant matches alongside a teammate. If you've been playing for years and want to introduce the Marvel fans in your life to Magic, this is the place to do it!

Two-Headed Giant makes for a true team-up experience where you and your teammate face your foes together (like our favorite Super Hero teams). If you've never played Two-Headed Giant before, it's a great way to learn to play or teach a friend

Welcome Deck

(White) Welcome Deck

(Blue) Welcome Deck

(Black) Welcome Deck

(Red) Welcome Deck

(Green)

Each Welcome Deck contains two 30-card half-decks. Each 30-card half-deck is themed around a Marvel Character—Black Panther, Iron Man, Black Widow, Spider-Man, or the Hulk—and a color of Magic. Your Welcome Deck will contain the 30-card half-deck featuring the character on the package and another 30-card half-deck of a different color. Welcome Decks are available from your local game store while supplies last. We'll reveal the contents of these decks in the future, so stay tuned!

For this event, you and your teammate will each play with one of your 30-card half-decks. This will keep the games simple (and put the focus on your Super Hero of choice). After the event, you can combine your two half-decks together to assemble a 60-card two-color deck.

This is a super-casual (and super-powered) event. There are no rounds, standings, or ranked prizes. Instead, you can focus on what really matters: playing Magic with your favorite Super Heroes from the Marvel Universe! At the end of the event, you get to keep your Welcome Deck. Once the full set releases on June 26, you can start adding cards from the rest of Magic: The Gathering | Marvel Super Heroes.

Stores that register for Avengers Academy events by May 1, 2026, will receive additional rewards to give away. By joining an Avengers Academy event and registering for one of your store's Magic: The Gathering | Marvel Super Heroes Two-Headed Giant Prerelease events, you'll receive a themed drawstring bag and double-sided Hero // Villain token while supplies last (if your store registers for Avengers Academy before May 1). Find your local game store and contact them for more information on their Avengers Academy plans.

After you've completed your training at Avengers Academy, make sure to register for your local game store's Two-Headed Giant Prerelease event the following week. If you register for both of these events, you'll receive a pair of wearable Loki horns at your Two-Headed Giant Prerelease event (available while supplies last). Think of it as a thank you for joining in the mischief.

Recruit your friends and assemble your own team at your local game store's Avengers Academy events. Sign up for Avengers Academy, then prepare for the release of Magic: The Gathering | Marvel Super Heroes on June 26, 2026. This set is available for preorder now from your local game store, TCGplayer, Amazon, and elsewhere Magic is sold.