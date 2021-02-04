Secret Lair: Black Is Magic is available for preorder at secretlair.wizards.com now through 9 a.m. PT March 31.

Wizards of the Coast is proud to celebrate Black History Month with the Secret Lair: Black Is Magic drop, which celebrates and supports different expressions of Black identity. This special collection will be available for preorder February 22 through March 31 with the proceeds benefiting the game design, digital art, and game development programs of Black Girls CODE, an organization that empowers girls of color in game design and other coding programs.

BLACK IS MAGIC

Learn more about Black Is Magic:

Introduction to Black Is Magic

Designing Black Is Magic

Black Is Magic Product Details

PRODUCT DESCRIPTION

Black History Month celebrates Black history and honors the stories, culture, and achievements of Black people. The Black Is Magic drop celebrates and supports different expressions of Black identity.

Each card was illustrated by a Black artist who brought their unique art style to the drop. Ernanda Souza interprets Shalai, Voice of Plenty as a guardian angel who protects and shields the people. Ejiwa 'Edge' Ebenebe gives us a Ponder that honors elders and African spiritual tradition. Hillary Wilson illustrates Cultivate, a card that acknowledges the need for the past and present to reconcile for a healthier future. Dani Pendergast depicts a moment of calm for Magic's first Black female Planeswalker, Kaya, Ghost Assassin, directly after the War of the Spark. KNIIO celebrates the joys of Black fatherhood by showing us a rare moment in the life of Teferi, Hero of Dominaria. Thomas Zenteno shows us a Sol Ring unlike any other, drawing inspiration from the beautiful jewelry tradition of the Maasai tribe. And finally, Julio Reyna honors the child in all of us with Path of Ancestry, reflecting on Magic's Black history and its origins in Jamuraa.

PHILANTHROPIC PARTNER

Black Girls CODE aims to increase the number of women of color in the digital space by empowering girls of color between ages seven and seventeen to become innovators in STEM fields, leaders in their communities, and builders of their own futures through exposure to computer science and technology.

CONTENTS

Available in Foil and Non-Foil

1x Borderless alternate-art Shalai, Voice of Plenty

1x Borderless alternate-art Ponder

1x Borderless alternate-art Cultivate

1x Borderless alternate-art Kaya, Ghost Assassin

1x Borderless alternate-art Teferi, Hero of Dominaria

1x Borderless alternate-art Sol Ring

1x Borderless alternate-art Path of Ancestry

