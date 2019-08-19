At Gamescom today we were excited to announce that we'll be bringing MTG Arena to millions more players around the world. And that all starts with Epic. This winter we'll be partnering with Epic to bring MTG Arena to the Epic Games Store on PC, and shortly after we'll be introducing a Mac version. We'll have more info on both as we get closer to the release dates.

What does this mean for existing players?

Nothing changes for anyone currently playing Magic: The Gathering Arena. When MTG Arena launches on the Epic Games Store, it will continue to be available for direct download from MTGArena.com. Existing players on the Wizards platform will not be required to create Epic accounts.

Will MTG Arena be exclusive to Epic Games on PC?

We are thrilled to be partnering with Epic to expand Magic's reach to new gamers from around the world. The Epic Games Store will be our exclusive third-party PC download partner (you will still be able to directly download the game from MTGArena.com).

Can friends play together if they download via the Epic Games Store or directly through the MTG Arena site?

Yes, you will be able to play with one another regardless of where you downloaded the game.

What about other platforms?

The plan has always been to bring MTG Arena to millions of players around the world. Currently, we're fine-tuning the game during its Open Beta on PC, but bringing the game to the Epic Games Store will be a great first step in taking Magic to new places.

After our launch on Epic, we will follow shortly after with a release for Mac.

In the meantime, if you haven't yet tried MTG Arena, now is a great time to get started. Simply visit MTGArena.com to learn more and download the best way to play digital Magic.

Read the full announcement from Epic Games here.