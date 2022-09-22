As we're gearing up to travel back in time, we've decided to make the Prerelease for The Brothers' War a bit more . . . historic.

Two updates are going to make The Brothers' War Prerelease events—starting November 11—the can't-miss events of the fall.

First, at Prerelease events held at participating stores, you'll now be able to purchase all product in any quantity during the Prerelease window. Set Boosters? You can get them. Collector Boosters? Kick off that collection early. Draft Boosters, Bundles, Commander decks, and Jumpstart Boosters? Yes, yes, yes, and yes.

Second, we're going to continue a test we started with Streets of New Capenna and have the tabletop Prerelease come before the digital release. That means that November 11 is the first day you can get a chance to play with The Brothers' War, and you can only do so through your local game store. In fact, we're trying this again for the following two sets as well—Phyrexia: All Will Be One and March of the Machine.

For The Brothers' War, the digital release on Magic: The Gathering Arena and Magic Online will take place on November 15.

The stakes for Dominaria have never been higher as the greatest of Magic's heroes and villains collide alongside the most devastating artifacts ever forged in a showdown that will rock the Multiverse. Watch for more details coming over the next few weeks as we continue to celebrate 30 years of Magic: The Gathering!