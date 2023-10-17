Unbothered. Massive. Hungry. In their den. Focused. Flourishing. Magic's chillest Hydras team up for a Secret Lair drop only your local WPN store can offer!

WPN game stores will unleash the Calling All Hydra Heads drop starting December 8, and it's packed with potent Hydras—all beautifully illustrated by CatDirty.

Calling All Hydra Heads

Zaxara, The Exemplary (Traditional Foil) Unbound Flourishing (Traditional Foil) Primordial Hydra (Traditional Foil)

Hydroid Krasis (Traditional Foil) Gargos, Vicious Watcher (Traditional Foil) Hydra Token (Traditional Foil)

Calling All Hydra Heads is only available in English and traditional foil. Quantities will be limited. Visit your local WPN store for more details on how you can get your copy this December.