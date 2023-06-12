Diversity and inclusivity are foundational principles at Wizards of the Coast. It's our goal to reflect and support the diverse communities that create and enjoy our products, and we're committed to promoting the inclusive values that make our company, our games, our industry, and ultimately the world a better place for all.

As part of these efforts, we're partnering with LGBTQ+ individuals and charities to show our support for and to celebrate Pride in 2023! We are thrilled to announce some of these efforts today:

Pride 2023 Events

June 1–30 : We're partnering with Ultra PRO and MTG Pro Shop in a charity shirt campaign to benefit The Trevor Project.

: We're partnering with Ultra PRO and MTG Pro Shop in a charity shirt campaign to benefit The Trevor Project. June 1–30 : Also, in partnership with our partners at Ultra PRO and MTG Pro Shop, you can get a Secret Lair art playmat featuring Bearscape from Pride Across the Multiverse with proceeds benefiting The Trevor Project.

: Also, in partnership with our partners at Ultra PRO and MTG Pro Shop, you can get a Secret Lair art playmat featuring Bearscape from Pride Across the Multiverse with proceeds benefiting The Trevor Project. June 25: We'll be participating in the Seattle Pride Parade with Wizards of the Coast goodies for parade attendees!

Our commitment goes beyond June and Pride month, so watch for updates throughout the rest of the year about more of our involvement with LGBTQ+ causes!

About The Trevor Project

The Trevor Project is the leading organization working to end suicide among LGBTQ young people in the United States and beyond. The nonprofit operates several programs to help prevent and respond to the public health crisis of suicide among LGBTQ young people, including 24/7 free crisis services, innovative research, advocacy, public education, and peer support. To learn more, visit The Trevor Project.