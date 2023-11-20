Secret Lair celebrates another year with a new, full-to-bursting Secretversary Superdrop for 2023 that brings together stompy dinosaurs, frosty idylls, an intrepid explorer, excitement from Magic's latest set, The Lost Caverns of Ixalan, and much more. You'll find traditional foil, rainbow foil, and galaxy foil cards among the drops, and plenty of bundles to pick from.

Plus, we have a special promo card available! For every $200 spent in a single order, you'll receive The Locust God promo card:



The Locust God

Plus plus! Get 10% off your purchase now through November 27 at 11:59 p.m. PT!

The Secretversary Superdrop is available exclusively through MagicSecretLair.com beginning today, November 20, at 9 a.m. PT until December 26 at 11:59 p.m. PT.

Secret Lair x Jurassic World™: Dr. Ian Malcolm

Chaotic Chaotician Malcolm's Mercurial Mirth Ian, Convalescent Charmer

Dr. Ian Malcolm Egg Token

Dr. Ian Malcolm is here to sweep you off your feet and slip into your collection. Whether the magnetic mathematician is scolding a megalomaniacal millionaire, recovering from a dinosaur attack, or slowly dripping water on your hand while explaining the intricacies of entropy, he's got charisma to spare. And with art like this, chaos has never been so beautiful.

Art by Narendra Bintara Adi, Laurel Austin, Bartek Fedyczak, and Brian Valeza

Jurassic World Franchise © 2023 Universal City Studios and Amblin Entertainment, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Contents:

1x Laboratory Maniac as "Chaotic Chaotician"

1x Tasha's Hideous Laughter as "Malcolm's Mercurial Mirth"

1x Tasigur, the Golden Fang as "Ian, Convalescent Charmer"

1x Atla Palani, Nest Tender as "Dr. Ian Malcolm"

1x Egg token

Pricing:

Non-foil: $29.99 USD

Rainbow foil: $39.99 USD

Secret Lair x Jurassic World: Life Breaks Free

Tyrannosaurus Rex Velociraptor Indominus Rex

Triceratops Spinosaurus

:::ALERT::: :::ALERT::: :::ALERT:::

Gigantic reptilian clones have broken free of their enclosures and are now roaming Secret Lair. They are big, they are hungry, and they are famous for their appearances in the Jurassic World franchise. Be on the lookout for eye-popping art, movie-inspired frames, and foot-long teeth. Please do not feed the animals—even the herbivores will follow you home.

Art by Dan Mumford and Thomas Roach

Jurassic World Franchise © 2023 Universal City Studios and Amblin Entertainment, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Contents:

1x Etali, Primal Storm as "Tyrannosaurus Rex"

1x Rampaging Ferocidon as "Velociraptor"

1x Polyraptor as "Indominus Rex"

1x Wayward Swordtooth as "Triceratops"

1x Regisaur Alpha as "Spinosaurus"

Pricing:

Non-foil: $29.99 USD

Rainbow foil: $39.99 USD

Secret Lair x Tomb Raider

Lara Croft, Tomb Raider Heart of the Explorer // The Lost Valley Storms of Yamatai

The Grim Whisperer Totec's Spear

Kitezh, Sunken City Treasure Token

Legendary explorer Lara Croft has uncovered an arcane vault filled with danger and wonder unlike any she's ever seen before—Secret Lair. In this daring drop, you'll discover fan-favorite cards like Shadowspear and Academy Ruins with art inspired by the Tomb Raider series, plus an all-new, mechanically unique card—Lara Croft, Tomb Raider. The hunt for rare artifacts is over, but the danger is just beginning …

Art by Jonas De Ro, Bartek Fedyczak, Eliz Roxs, and Greg Staples

Contents:

1x Lara Croft, Tomb Raider

1x Search for Azcanta // Azcanta, the Sunken Ruin as "Heart of the Explorer // The Lost Valley"

1x Anger of the Gods as "Storms of Yamatai"

1x Bow of Nylea as "The Grim Whisper"

1x Shadowspear as "Totec's Spear"

1x Academy Ruins as "Kitezh, Sunken City"

1x Treasure token

Pricing:

Non-foil: $39.99 USD

Traditional foil: $49.99 USD

Showcase: The Lost Caverns of Ixalan

Captain Lannery Storm Admiral Beckett Brass Elenda, the Dusk Rose

Kumena, Tyrant of Orazca Vona, Butcher of Magan

Fan-favorite characters originally introduced in Ixalan and Rivals of Ixalan have delved into the subterranean depths beneath the jungles and returned with new The Lost Caverns of Ixalan showcase treatments. These cards feature stunning art by Michael Walsh, Richard Luong, rishxxv, Chun Lo, and Pig Hands. As they say, good things come in dank, subterranean packages.

Contents:

1x Captain Lannery Storm

1x Admiral Beckett Brass

1x Elenda, the Dusk Rose

1x Kumena, Tyrant of Orazca

1x Vona, Butcher of Magan

Pricing:

Non-foil: $29.99 USD

Rainbow foil: $39.99 USD

Mycosynthwave

Mycosynth Golem Mycosynth Lattice Mycosynth Wellspring

Enter a retro-futuristic daydream where the neon sun is always setting. Sonic melodies thrum with a hypnotic heartbeat, imbued with electric life by artist Signalnoise. There is no past. There is no future. There is only the color of sound. And it commands us to vibe.

Contents:

1x Mycosynth Golem

1x Mycosynth Lattice

1x Mycosynth Wellspring

Pricing:

Non-foil: $29.99 USD

Rainbow foil: $39.99 USD

Gift Wrapped

Giver of Runes Distant Melody Cathartic Reunion

Moment's Peace Homeward Path

I've Gift Wrapped this drop to show you just how much you mean to me. Each card features scenic, abstract art by Jesse LeDoux inspired by festive wrapping paper, evoking the spirit of the season. Look closely, and you'll find holiday stories concealed among the joyful figures.

Yours,

xoxo

P.S. Please keep these cards away from scissors and tape …

Contents:

1x Giver of Runes

1x Distant Melody

1x Cathartic Reunion

1x Moment's Peace

1x Homeward Path

Pricing:

Non-foil: $29.99 USD

Rainbow foil: $39.99 USD

Paradise Frost

Snow-Covered Plains Snow-Covered Island Snow-Covered Swamp

Snow-Covered Mountain Snow-Covered Forest

The air is cold and still, but the sun is bright. The chirping of birds punctuates the otherwise silent morning. And the whole world feels like it's still dreaming under a blanket of snow.

This idyllic midwinter scene brought to you by the art of ELK64.

Contents:

1x Snow-Covered Plains

1x Snow-Covered Island

1x Snow-Covered Swamp

1x Snow-Covered Mountain

1x Snow-Covered Forest

Pricing:

Non-foil: $29.99 USD

Rainbow foil: $39.99 USD

Tales of the Time Stoppers

Beacon of Tomorrows Nexus of Fate

Time Reversal Time Stop

For those of us who can merely travel forward in time at the rate of 60 seconds per minute, the infinite possibilities unlocked by temporal manipulation are impossible to comprehend. But to the Time Stoppers, turning back time is as easy as turning the page in a book. Especially if that book—like these cards—features graphic illustration by Micha Huigen in the style of vintage comics.

Contents:

1x Beacon of Tomorrows

1x Nexus of Fate

1x Time Reversal

1x Time Stop

Pricing:

Non-foil: $29.99 USD

Ranbow foil: $39.99 USD

Through the Wormhole

Arcane Signet Lightning Greaves Sol Ring

Thought Vessel Command Tower

The vastness of space stretches out towards infinity, but everything you need to survive is in your hands. Featuring stellar art by Dani Pendergast available in the otherworldly galaxy foil treatment, Through the Wormhole includes all the tools every starship captain can't leave home without. Suit up, commander. There's a galaxy to explore.

Contents:

1x Arcane Signet

1x Lightning Greaves

1x Sol Ring

1x Thought Vessel

1x Command Tower

Pricing:

Non-foil: $29.99 USD

Galaxy foil: $49.99 USD

