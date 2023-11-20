Celebrate Secret Lair with the Secretversary Superdrop 2023
Secret Lair celebrates another year with a new, full-to-bursting Secretversary Superdrop for 2023 that brings together stompy dinosaurs, frosty idylls, an intrepid explorer, excitement from Magic's latest set, The Lost Caverns of Ixalan, and much more. You'll find traditional foil, rainbow foil, and galaxy foil cards among the drops, and plenty of bundles to pick from.
Plus, we have a special promo card available! For every $200 spent in a single order, you'll receive The Locust God promo card:
The Locust God
Plus plus! Get 10% off your purchase now through November 27 at 11:59 p.m. PT! (Terms and conditions apply, and The Locust God promo card is available while supplies last. Visit MagicSecretLair.com for details.)
The Secretversary Superdrop is available exclusively through MagicSecretLair.com beginning today, November 20, at 9 a.m. PT until December 26 at 11:59 p.m. PT.
Secret Lair x Jurassic World™: Dr. Ian Malcolm
Dr. Ian Malcolm is here to sweep you off your feet and slip into your collection. Whether the magnetic mathematician is scolding a megalomaniacal millionaire, recovering from a dinosaur attack, or slowly dripping water on your hand while explaining the intricacies of entropy, he's got charisma to spare. And with art like this, chaos has never been so beautiful.
Art by Narendra Bintara Adi, Laurel Austin, Bartek Fedyczak, and Brian Valeza
Jurassic World Franchise © 2023 Universal City Studios and Amblin Entertainment, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
Contents:
- 1x Laboratory Maniac as "Chaotic Chaotician"
- 1x Tasha's Hideous Laughter as "Malcolm's Mercurial Mirth"
- 1x Tasigur, the Golden Fang as "Ian, Convalescent Charmer"
- 1x Atla Palani, Nest Tender as "Dr. Ian Malcolm"
- 1x Egg token
Pricing:
- Non-foil: $29.99 USD
- Rainbow foil: $39.99 USD
Secret Lair x Jurassic World: Life Breaks Free
:::ALERT::: :::ALERT::: :::ALERT:::
Gigantic reptilian clones have broken free of their enclosures and are now roaming Secret Lair. They are big, they are hungry, and they are famous for their appearances in the Jurassic World franchise. Be on the lookout for eye-popping art, movie-inspired frames, and foot-long teeth. Please do not feed the animals—even the herbivores will follow you home.
Art by Dan Mumford and Thomas Roach
Jurassic World Franchise © 2023 Universal City Studios and Amblin Entertainment, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
Contents:
- 1x Etali, Primal Storm as "Tyrannosaurus Rex"
- 1x Rampaging Ferocidon as "Velociraptor"
- 1x Polyraptor as "Indominus Rex"
- 1x Wayward Swordtooth as "Triceratops"
- 1x Regisaur Alpha as "Spinosaurus"
Pricing:
- Non-foil: $29.99 USD
- Rainbow foil: $39.99 USD
Secret Lair x Tomb Raider
Legendary explorer Lara Croft has uncovered an arcane vault filled with danger and wonder unlike any she's ever seen before—Secret Lair. In this daring drop, you'll discover fan-favorite cards like Shadowspear and Academy Ruins with art inspired by the Tomb Raider series, plus an all-new, mechanically unique card—Lara Croft, Tomb Raider. The hunt for rare artifacts is over, but the danger is just beginning …
Art by Jonas De Ro, Bartek Fedyczak, Eliz Roxs, and Greg Staples
Contents:
- 1x Lara Croft, Tomb Raider
- 1x Search for Azcanta // Azcanta, the Sunken Ruin as "Heart of the Explorer // The Lost Valley"
- 1x Anger of the Gods as "Storms of Yamatai"
- 1x Bow of Nylea as "The Grim Whisper"
- 1x Shadowspear as "Totec's Spear"
- 1x Academy Ruins as "Kitezh, Sunken City"
- 1x Treasure token
Pricing:
- Non-foil: $39.99 USD
- Traditional foil: $49.99 USD
Showcase: The Lost Caverns of Ixalan
Fan-favorite characters originally introduced in Ixalan and Rivals of Ixalan have delved into the subterranean depths beneath the jungles and returned with new The Lost Caverns of Ixalan showcase treatments. These cards feature stunning art by Michael Walsh, Richard Luong, rishxxv, Chun Lo, and Pig Hands. As they say, good things come in dank, subterranean packages.
Contents:
- 1x Captain Lannery Storm
- 1x Admiral Beckett Brass
- 1x Elenda, the Dusk Rose
- 1x Kumena, Tyrant of Orazca
- 1x Vona, Butcher of Magan
Pricing:
- Non-foil: $29.99 USD
- Rainbow foil: $39.99 USD
Mycosynthwave
Enter a retro-futuristic daydream where the neon sun is always setting. Sonic melodies thrum with a hypnotic heartbeat, imbued with electric life by artist Signalnoise. There is no past. There is no future. There is only the color of sound. And it commands us to vibe.
Contents:
- 1x Mycosynth Golem
- 1x Mycosynth Lattice
- 1x Mycosynth Wellspring
Pricing:
- Non-foil: $29.99 USD
- Rainbow foil: $39.99 USD
Gift Wrapped
I've Gift Wrapped this drop to show you just how much you mean to me. Each card features scenic, abstract art by Jesse LeDoux inspired by festive wrapping paper, evoking the spirit of the season. Look closely, and you'll find holiday stories concealed among the joyful figures.
Yours,
xoxo
P.S. Please keep these cards away from scissors and tape …
Contents:
- 1x Giver of Runes
- 1x Distant Melody
- 1x Cathartic Reunion
- 1x Moment's Peace
- 1x Homeward Path
Pricing:
- Non-foil: $29.99 USD
- Rainbow foil: $39.99 USD
Paradise Frost
The air is cold and still, but the sun is bright. The chirping of birds punctuates the otherwise silent morning. And the whole world feels like it's still dreaming under a blanket of snow.
This idyllic midwinter scene brought to you by the art of ELK64.
Contents:
- 1x Snow-Covered Plains
- 1x Snow-Covered Island
- 1x Snow-Covered Swamp
- 1x Snow-Covered Mountain
- 1x Snow-Covered Forest
Pricing:
- Non-foil: $29.99 USD
- Rainbow foil: $39.99 USD
Tales of the Time Stoppers
For those of us who can merely travel forward in time at the rate of 60 seconds per minute, the infinite possibilities unlocked by temporal manipulation are impossible to comprehend. But to the Time Stoppers, turning back time is as easy as turning the page in a book. Especially if that book—like these cards—features graphic illustration by Micha Huigen in the style of vintage comics.
Contents:
- 1x Beacon of Tomorrows
- 1x Nexus of Fate
- 1x Time Reversal
- 1x Time Stop
Pricing:
- Non-foil: $29.99 USD
- Ranbow foil: $39.99 USD
Through the Wormhole
The vastness of space stretches out towards infinity, but everything you need to survive is in your hands. Featuring stellar art by Dani Pendergast available in the otherworldly galaxy foil treatment, Through the Wormhole includes all the tools every starship captain can't leave home without. Suit up, commander. There's a galaxy to explore.
Contents:
- 1x Arcane Signet
- 1x Lightning Greaves
- 1x Sol Ring
- 1x Thought Vessel
- 1x Command Tower
Pricing:
- Non-foil: $29.99 USD
- Galaxy foil: $49.99 USD
