Last year, we shared some incredible promotional cards themed around the Year of the Ox that were available through in-store events for players across Asia-Pacific. For 2022, we're excited to share even more awesome promotional cards, this time themed for the Year of the Tiger!

APAC League 2022 events begin with a season qualifier, beginning February 25, taking place at your local Wizards Play Network game store in Asia-Pacific. The top two finishing players from each qualifier earn entry into an end-of-year championship event, and players entering a qualifier receive a promotional card while supplies last.

APAC League 2022 qualifier events can be held as a variety of formats—including Standard, Booster Draft, Sealed Deck—and feature a different promotional card throughout the year:

Kamigawa: Neon Dynasty Promo – Temur Sabertooth

Streets of New Capenna Promo – Jedit Ojanen

Commander League Promo – Yuriko, the Tiger's Shadow

Dominaria United Promo – Snapdax, Apex of the Hunt

The Brothers' War Promo – Herald's Horn

Each promo card will be available in English, Japanese, and both Simplified and Traditional Chinese language versions.

Learn more about APAC League 2022 events and participation from your local WPN game store to see how you will qualify for the end-of-year championship event!