As we continually evaluate our product lineup for Magic: The Gathering, we have made the decision to focus our major releases in eight core languages. As such, starting with Dominaria United, we will no longer publish tabletop Magic in Russian, Korean, or Chinese (Traditional).

While we do not plan to publish tabletop Magic in these languages, we will continue to fully support Wizards Play Network stores with WPN events and promos, though promos and other products will be in English. Additionally, Magic: The Gathering Arena will continue to support Korean and Russian.

The core languages include English, Japanese, Chinese (Simplified), French, Italian, German, Spanish, and Portuguese. While not all products are available in all languages, our premier sets and other ancillary releases will focus on these eight languages.

Dominaria United, Magic's much-anticipated return to Dominaria, releases globally September 9.