Magic is a global game that we strive to make as accessible to as wide an audience as possible. However, we've also had to confront rising costs and shifts in global demand, even as Magic continues to grow.

Unfortunately, this means we are making the difficult decision to halt Portuguese product after Modern Horizons 3 and Chinese (Simplified) product with Bloomburrow. Portuguese and Chinese (Simplified) product sales have not kept pace with rising costs across the board. Even in countries where Portuguese is the primary language, we see significant numbers of players choosing to purchase English cards. We know this change hits especially hard, given the passionate fanbases of Chinese (Simplified) and Portuguese speakers who have always made the game feel global and welcoming. This change isn't a reflection on their passion—in fact, we will continue to support local and regional play opportunities throughout these regions, and English-language tabletop product will continue to be available in those regions. Additionally, Magic: The Gathering Arena will continue to support digital play in Portuguese.

As part of these and other recent changes to our product language line-up, promo packs for Outlaws of Thunder Junction will only be produced in English, German, French, Chinese (Simplified), and Japanese. Promo packs starting with Bloomburrow will only be produced in English and Japanese, though promo packs will continue to be available to Wizards Play Network stores around the globe.

Magic: The Gathering Arena will also end all support for Russian after Modern Horizons 3.

After Modern Horizons 3, Magic's core tabletop languages will include English, Japanese, French, Italian, German, and Spanish. While not all products are available in all languages, our premier sets and other ancillary releases will focus on these six languages. Magic: The Gathering Arena will continue to support English, Japanese, French, Italian, German, Spanish, Portuguese, and Korean.