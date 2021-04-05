Commander (2021 Edition) releases alongside Strixhaven: School of Mages on April 23! Check out all the newest cards in the Commander (2021 Edition) Card Image Gallery, as well as the extended-art versions of Commander (2021 Edition) cards available in Collector Boosters over in the Strixhaven: School of Mages Variants Card Image Gallery.

Below, you'll find each deck, added day by day, and a link to where it was previewed with details about how the deck plays out!

(Editor's Note: The decklists below pull the newest printing of each card automatically from Gatherer, including printings which are not in this product. These decklists are not card-for-card product displays but rather interactive lists of the cards included in each deck. Additionally, card images for new Commander (2021 Edition) cards will appear in decklists at a later time.)

Lorehold Legacies

COMMANDER: Osgir, the Reconstructor
Planeswalker (1)
1 Daretti, Scrap Savant
Creature (30)
1 Combustible Gearhulk 1 Alibou, Ancient Witness 1 Angel of the Ruins 1 Bronze Guardian 1 Digsite Engineer 1 Losheel, Clockwork Scholar 1 Audacious Reshapers 1 Laelia, the Blade Reforged 1 Ruin Grinder 1 Triplicate Titan 1 Sun Titan 1 Feldon of the Third Path 1 Hellkite Igniter 1 Hellkite Tyrant 1 Hoard-Smelter Dragon 1 Pia Nalaar 1 Jor Kadeen, the Prevailer 1 Bosh, Iron Golem 1 Duplicant 1 Myr Battlesphere 1 Scrap Trawler 1 Solemn Simulacrum 1 Steel Hellkite 1 Steel Overseer 1 Sanctum Gargoyle 1 Quicksmith Genius 1 Thopter Engineer 1 Burnished Hart 1 Meteor Golem 1 Pilgrim's Eye
Sorcery (9)
1 Excavation Technique 1 Wake the Past 1 Cleansing Nova 1 Rout 1 Chain Reaction 1 Secret Rendezvous 1 Reconstruct History 1 Rip Apart 1 Faithless Looting
Instant (3)
1 Dispatch 1 Return to Dust 1 Boros Charm
Artifact (16)
1 Archaeomancer's Map 1 Battlemage's Bracers 1 Cursed Mirror 1 Key to the City 1 Sculpting Steel 1 Thousand-Year Elixir 1 Dispeller's Capsule 1 Arcane Signet 1 Boros Locket 1 Commander's Sphere 1 Hedron Archive 1 Ichor Wellspring 1 Mind Stone 1 Mycosynth Wellspring 1 Sol Ring 1 Unstable Obelisk
Enchantment (2)
1 Monologue Tax 1 Darksteel Mutation
Land (38)
1 Battlefield Forge 1 Exotic Orchard 1 Slayers' Stronghold 1 Temple of Triumph 1 Lorehold Campus 1 Study Hall 1 Ancient Den 1 Boros Garrison 1 Command Tower 1 Darksteel Citadel 1 Forgotten Cave 1 Great Furnace 1 Myriad Landscape 1 Phyrexia's Core 1 Rogue's Passage 1 Secluded Steppe 1 Sunhome, Fortress of the Legion 1 Temple of the False God 12 Mountain 8 Plains
Learn more about the Lorehold Legacies decklist here!

Prismari Performance

COMMANDER: Zaffai, Thunder Conductor
Planeswalker (1)
1 Jaya Ballard
Creature (20)
1 Veyran, Voice of Duality 1 Dazzling Sphinx 1 Octavia, Living Thesis 1 Sly Instigator 1 Inferno Project 1 Radiant Performer 1 Rionya, Fire Dancer 1 Diluvian Primordial 1 Naru Meha, Master Wizard 1 Talrand, Sky Summoner 1 Charmbreaker Devils 1 Dualcaster Mage 1 Erratic Cyclops 1 Etali, Primal Storm 1 Wildfire Devils 1 Storm-Kiln Artist 1 Rootha, Mercurial Artist 1 Living Lore 1 Humble Defector 1 Crackling Drake
Sorcery (21)
1 Inspiring Refrain 1 Muse Vortex 1 Creative Technique 1 Fiery Encore 1 Rousing Refrain 1 Surge to Victory 1 Aether Gale 1 Mind's Desire 1 Apex of Power 1 Blasphemous Act 1 Brass's Bounty 1 Volcanic Vision 1 Call the Skybreaker 1 Epic Experiment 1 Elemental Masterpiece 1 Expressive Iteration 1 Ponder 1 Serum Visions 1 Treasure Cruise 1 Faithless Looting 1 Mana Geyser
Instant (8)
1 Reinterpret 1 Aetherspouts 1 Dig Through Time 1 Resculpt 1 Brainstorm 1 Traumatic Visions 1 Fiery Fall 1 Seething Song
Artifact (9)
1 Elementalist's Palette 1 Pyromancer's Goggles 1 Letter of Acceptance 1 Arcane Signet 1 Hedron Archive 1 Izzet Signet 1 Mind Stone 1 Sol Ring 1 Talisman of Creativity
Enchantment (3)
1 Metallurgic Summonings 1 Swarm Intelligence 1 Sunbird's Invocation
Land (37)
1 Exotic Orchard 1 Scavenger Grounds 1 Shivan Reef 1 Temple of Epiphany 1 Prismari Campus 1 Study Hall 1 Blighted Cataract 1 Command Tower 1 Desert of the Fervent 1 Desert of the Mindful 1 Forgotten Cave 1 Izzet Boilerworks 1 Lonely Sandbar 1 Mage-Ring Network 1 Memorial to Genius 1 Myriad Landscape 1 Reliquary Tower 1 Temple of the False God 10 Island 9 Mountain
Learn more about the Primari Performance decklist here!

Quantum Quandrix

COMMANDER: Adrix and Nev, Twincasters
Planeswalker (1)
1 Garruk, Primal Hunter
Creature (28)
1 Esix, Fractal Bloom 1 Curiosity Crafter 1 Deekah, Fractal Theorist 1 Spawning Kraken 1 Guardian Augmenter 1 Ruxa, Patient Professor 1 Desolation Twin 1 Champion of Wits 1 Crafty Cutpurse 1 Reef Worm 1 Arashi, the Sky Asunder 1 Forgotten Ancient 1 Hornet Nest 1 Hornet Queen 1 Hydra Broodmaster 1 Incubation Druid 1 Kazandu Tuskcaller 1 Managorger Hydra 1 Rampaging Baloths 1 Terastodon 1 Kaseto, Orochi Archmage 1 Master Biomancer 1 Biomathematician 1 Quandrix Cultivator 1 Zimone, Quandrix Prodigy 1 Coiling Oracle 1 Plaxcaster Frogling 1 Trygon Predator
Sorcery (12)
1 Replication Technique 1 Oversimplify 1 Curse of the Swine 1 Rite of Replication 1 Ezuri's Predation 1 Shamanic Revelation 1 Spitting Image 1 Golden Ratio 1 Kodama's Reach 1 Nissa's Expedition 1 Rampant Growth 1 Incubation // Incongruity
Instant (9)
1 Commander's Insight 1 Perplexing Test 1 Theoretical Duplication 1 Return of the Wildspeaker 1 Biomass Mutation 1 Eureka Moment 1 Rapid Hybridization 1 Beast Within 1 Krosan Grip
Artifact (7)
1 Fractal Harness 1 Sequence Engine 1 Geometric Nexus 1 Idol of Oblivion 1 Arcane Signet 1 Simic Signet 1 Sol Ring
Enchantment (2)
1 Paradox Zone 1 Primal Empathy
Land (40)
1 Exotic Orchard 1 Lumbering Falls 1 Mosswort Bridge 1 Oran-Rief, the Vastwood 1 Temple of Mystery 1 Yavimaya Coast 1 Quandrix Campus 1 Study Hall 1 Blighted Woodland 1 Command Tower 1 Llanowar Reborn 1 Lonely Sandbar 1 Myriad Landscape 1 Novijen, Heart of Progress 1 Opal Palace 1 Rogue's Passage 1 Simic Growth Chamber 1 Temple of the False God 1 Tranquil Thicket 11 Forest 10 Island
Learn more about the Quantum Quandrix decklist here!

Silverquill Statement

COMMANDER: Breena, the Demagogue
Planeswalker (1)
1 Gideon, Champion of Justice
Creature (26)
1 Felisa, Fang of Silverquill 1 Combat Calligrapher 1 Guardian Archon 1 Nils, Discipline Enforcer 1 Scholarship Sponsor 1 Author of Shadows 1 Bold Plagiarist 1 Fain, the Broker 1 Keen Duelist 1 Angel of Serenity 1 Boreas Charger 1 Hunted Lammasu 1 Knight of the White Orchid 1 Selfless Squire 1 Stalking Leonin 1 Sunscorch Regent 1 Windborn Muse 1 Zetalpa, Primal Dawn 1 Deathbringer Regent 1 Necropolis Regent 1 Deathbringer Liege 1 Magister of Worth 1 Teysa, Envoy of Ghosts 1 Elite Scaleguard 1 Oreskos Explorer 1 Orzhov Advokist
Sorcery (6)
1 Promise of Loyalty 1 Incarnation Technique 1 Tragic Arrogance 1 Infernal Offering 1 Secret Rendezvous 1 Ambition's Cost
Instant (5)
1 Stinging Study 1 Inkshield 1 Oblation 1 Utter End 1 Fracture
Artifact (10)
1 Tempting Contract 1 Coveted Jewel 1 Pendant of Prosperity 1 Victory Chimes 1 Arcane Signet 1 Bloodthirsty Blade 1 Mind Stone 1 Orzhov Signet 1 Sol Ring 1 Spectral Searchlight
Enchantment (11)
1 Cunning Rhetoric 1 Citadel Siege 1 Duelist's Heritage 1 Together Forever 1 Debtors' Knell 1 Ghostly Prison 1 Martial Impetus 1 Soul Snare 1 Vow of Duty 1 Curse of Disturbance 1 Parasitic Impetus
Land (40)
1 Caves of Koilos 1 Exotic Orchard 1 Mikokoro, Center of the Sea 1 Temple of Silence 1 Silverquill Campus 1 Study Hall 1 Barren Moor 1 Bojuka Bog 1 Command Tower 1 Myriad Landscape 1 Opal Palace 1 Orzhov Basilica 1 Rogue's Passage 1 Secluded Steppe 1 Tainted Field 1 Temple of the False God 14 Plains 10 Swamp
Learn more about the Silverquill Statement decklist here!

Witherbloom Witchcraft

COMMANDER: Willowdusk, Essence Seer
Planeswalker (1)
1 Ob Nixilis Reignited
Creature (23)
1 Gyome, Master Chef 1 Marshland Bloodcaster 1 Tivash, Gloom Summoner 1 Veinwitch Coven 1 Blossoming Bogbeast 1 Ezzaroot Channeler 1 Sproutback Trudge 1 Yedora, Grave Gardener 1 Bloodtracker 1 Defiant Bloodlord 1 Noxious Gearhulk 1 Sangromancer 1 Ageless Entity 1 Verdant Sun's Avatar 1 Gluttonous Troll 1 Sapling of Colfenor 1 Honor Troll 1 Dina, Soul Steeper 1 Bloodthirsty Aerialist 1 Epicure of Blood 1 Silversmote Ghoul 1 Vampire Nighthawk 1 Leyline Prowler
Sorcery (13)
1 Essence Pulse 1 Healing Technique 1 Pest Infestation 1 Revival Experiment 1 Damnable Pact 1 Deadly Tempest 1 Taste of Death 1 Nissa's Renewal 1 Gaze of Granite 1 Ancient Craving 1 Feed the Swarm 1 Cultivate 1 Rampant Growth
Instant (4)
1 Mortality Spear 1 Reckless Spite 1 Suffer the Past 1 Pulse of Murasa
Artifact (12)
1 Alhammarret's Archive 1 Druidic Satchel 1 Loxodon Warhammer 1 Venser's Journal 1 Well of Lost Dreams 1 Arcane Signet 1 Elixir of Immortality 1 Paradise Plume 1 Pristine Talisman 1 Sol Ring 1 Sun Droplet 1 Talisman of Resilience
Enchantment (6)
1 Blight Mound 1 Trudge Garden 1 Sanguine Bond 1 Greed 1 Gift of Paradise 1 Moldervine Reclamation
Land (40)
1 Witch's Clinic 1 Exotic Orchard 1 High Market 1 Llanowar Wastes 1 Temple of Malady 1 Witherbloom Campus 1 Study Hall 1 Blighted Woodland 1 Command Tower 1 Gingerbread Cabin 1 Golgari Rot Farm 1 Jungle Hollow 1 Myriad Landscape 1 Radiant Fountain 1 Rogue's Passage 1 Sapseep Forest 1 Tainted Wood 1 Temple of the False God 11 Swamp 11 Forest
Learn more about the Witherbloom Witchcraft decklist here!