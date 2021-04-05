Commander (2021 Edition) releases alongside Strixhaven: School of Mages on April 23! Check out all the newest cards in the Commander (2021 Edition) Card Image Gallery, as well as the extended-art versions of Commander (2021 Edition) cards available in Collector Boosters over in the Strixhaven: School of Mages Variants Card Image Gallery.

Below, you'll find each deck, added day by day, and a link to where it was previewed with details about how the deck plays out!

(Editor's Note: The decklists below pull the newest printing of each card automatically from Gatherer, including printings which are not in this product. These decklists are not card-for-card product displays but rather interactive lists of the cards included in each deck. Additionally, card images for new Commander (2021 Edition) cards will appear in decklists at a later time.)

Lorehold Legacies

Prismari Performance

Quantum Quandrix

Silverquill Statement

Witherbloom Witchcraft

