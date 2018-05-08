Commander Anthology Volume II, like its older sibling Commander Anthology, is a collection of four previously released Commander decks from years past. This year, though, there's a slight twist.

The legends got the new frame treatment.

Let's look at what that means. First, the decks. The four decks coming back are "Devour for Power" (helmed by The Mimeoplasm), "Built from Scratch" (the Daretti, Scrap Savant deck that I turned into one of my most complicated and broken Commander decks), "Wade into Battle" (with Kalemne, Disciple of Iroas leading the charge), and "Breed Lethality" (with everyone's favorite proliferator, Atraxa, Praetors' Voice).

All of these will be available when Commander Anthology Vol. II releases June 8.

Now let's look at the legends getting the new frame treatment for the first time. The following got the new frame and are in foil:

The MimeoplasmDamia, Sage of StoneVorosh, the Hunter

Bosh, Iron GolemFeldon of the Third Path

Kalemne, Disciple of IroasAnya, Merciless AngelGisela, Blade of Goldnight

Atraxa, Praetors' VoiceIkra Shidiqi, the Usurper

Ishai, Ojutai DragonspeakerReyhan, Last of the Abzan

Then there are a number of legends who aren't in foil in this set, but did get the new frame treatment:

Jareth, Leonine TitanFumiko the LowbloodTuktuk the Explorer

Ghave, Guru of SporesSkullbriar, the Walking GraveSzadek, Lord of Secrets

Vorel of the Hull CladeWrexial, the Risen Deep

And if you're not familiar with the full decklists from previous printings, we can help you out with that as well!

Devour for Power

COMMANDER: The Mimeoplasm
Creature (32)
1 Acidic Slime 1 Artisan of Kozilek 1 Avatar of Woe 1 Brawn 1 Butcher of Malakir 1 Damia, Sage of Stone 1 Dark Hatchling 1 Desecrator Hag 1 Dreamborn Muse 1 Eternal Witness 1 Extractor Demon 1 Fleshbag Marauder 1 Gravedigger 1 Lhurgoyf 1 Mortivore 1 Mulldrifter 1 Nezumi Graverobber 1 Patron of the Nezumi 1 Riddlekeeper 1 Scythe Specter 1 Sewer Nemesis 1 Skullbriar, the Walking Grave 1 Slipstream Eel 1 Solemn Simulacrum 1 Szadek, Lord of Secrets 1 Triskelavus 1 Troll Ascetic 1 Vorosh, the Hunter 1 Vulturous Zombie 1 Wonder 1 Wrexial, the Risen Deep 1 Yavimaya Elder
Sorcery (12)
1 Buried Alive 1 Cultivate 1 Living Death 1 Minds Aglow 1 Rise from the Grave 1 Shared Trauma 1 Sign in Blood 1 Stitch Together 1 Syphon Flesh 1 Syphon Mind 1 Unnerve 1 Windfall
Instant (4)
1 Fact or Fiction 1 Relic Crush 1 Spell Crumple 1 Tribute to the Wild
Artifact (6)
1 Dimir Signet 1 Golgari Signet 1 Lightning Greaves 1 Oblivion Stone 1 Simic Signet 1 Sol Ring
Enchantment (5)
1 Grave Pact 1 Memory Erosion 1 Vow of Flight 1 Vow of Malice 1 Vow of Wildness
Land (40)
1 Barren Moor 1 Command Tower 1 Dimir Aqueduct 1 Dreadship Reef 8 Forest 1 Golgari Rot Farm 8 Island 1 Jwar Isle Refuge 1 Lonely Sandbar 1 Rupture Spire 1 Simic Growth Chamber 1 Svogthos, the Restless Tomb 11 Swamp 1 Temple of the False God 1 Terramorphic Expanse 1 Tranquil Thicket
99 Cards
Built from Scratch

COMMANDER: Daretti, Scrap Savant
Creature (26)
1 Goblin Welder 1 Epochrasite 1 Myr Retriever 1 Myr Sire 1 Bottle Gnomes 1 Cathodion 1 Junk Diver 1 Palladium Myr 1 Pilgrim's Eye 1 Tuktuk the Explorer 1 Dualcaster Mage 1 Feldon of the Third Path 1 Solemn Simulacrum 1 Flametongue Kavu 1 Beetleback Chief 1 Ingot Chewer 1 Steel Hellkite 1 Wurmcoil Engine 1 Spitebellows 1 Hoard-Smelter Dragon 1 Warmonger Hellkite 1 Myr Battlesphere 1 Pentavus 1 Tyrant's Familiar 1 Bosh, Iron Golem 1 Bogardan Hellkite
Sorcery (5)
1 Faithless Looting 1 Whipflare 1 Scrap Mastery 1 Incite Rebellion 1 Blasphemous Act
Instant (6)
1 Impact Resonance 1 Chaos Warp 1 Volcanic Offering 1 Word of Seizing 1 Magmaquake 1 Starstorm
Artifact (20)
1 Everflowing Chalice 1 Panic Spellbomb 1 Sol Ring 1 Wayfarer's Bauble 1 Fire Diamond 1 Ichor Wellspring 1 Liquimetal Coating 1 Mind Stone 1 Mycosynth Wellspring 1 Ruby Medallion 1 Swiftfoot Boots 1 Commander's Sphere 1 Jalum Tome 1 Pristine Talisman 1 Unstable Obelisk 1 Trading Post 1 Caged Sun 1 Dreamstone Hedron 1 Loreseeker's Stone 1 Spine of Ish Sah
Enchantment (1)
1 Bitter Feud
Land (41)
1 Darksteel Citadel 1 Great Furnace 1 Arcane Lighthouse 1 Buried Ruin 1 Dormant Volcano 1 Flamekin Village 1 Forgotten Cave 1 Ghost Quarter 1 Phyrexia's Core 1 Reliquary Tower 1 Smoldering Crater 1 Temple of the False God 29 Mountain
99 Cards
Wade into Battle

COMMANDER: Kalemne, Disciple of Iroas
Creature (30)
1 Stinkdrinker Daredevil 1 Taurean Mauler 1 Dawnglare Invoker 1 Magus of the Wheel 1 Desolation Giant 1 Fumiko the Lowblood 1 Hunted Dragon 1 Stoneshock Giant 1 Thundercloud Shaman 1 Warchief Giant 1 Oreskos Explorer 1 Herald of the Host 1 Kalemne's Captain 1 Anya, Merciless Angel 1 Sunrise Sovereign 1 Hammerfist Giant 1 Inferno Titan 1 Dawnbreak Reclaimer 1 Sun Titan 1 Hostility 1 Jareth, Leonine Titan 1 Victory's Herald 1 Sandstone Oracle 1 Hamletback Goliath 1 Arbiter of Knollridge 1 Borderland Behemoth 1 Dream Pillager 1 Magma Giant 1 Angel of Serenity 1 Gisela, Blade of Goldnight
Sorcery (5)
1 Breath of Darigaaz 1 Fiery Confluence 1 Disaster Radius 1 Earthquake 1 Meteor Blast
Instant (2)
1 Fall of the Hammer 1 Orim's Thunder
Artifact (17)
1 Sol Ring 1 Blade of Selves 1 Boros Signet 1 Coldsteel Heart 1 Fellwar Stone 1 Lightning Greaves 1 Mind Stone 1 Thought Vessel 1 Basalt Monolith 1 Boros Cluestone 1 Darksteel Ingot 1 Loxodon Warhammer 1 Urza's Incubator 1 Worn Powerstone 1 Seer's Sundial 1 Dreamstone Hedron 1 Staff of Nin
Enchantment (5)
1 Curse of the Nightly Hunt 1 Banishing Light 1 Faith's Fetters 1 Rite of the Raging Storm 1 Warstorm Surge
Land (39)
1 Ancient Amphitheater 1 Blasted Landscape 1 Boros Garrison 1 Boros Guildgate 1 Command Tower 1 Drifting Meadow 1 Evolving Wilds 1 Forgotten Cave 1 Secluded Steppe 1 Smoldering Crater 1 Terramorphic Expanse 1 Vivid Crag 1 Vivid Meadow 1 Wind-Scarred Crag 14 Mountain 11 Plains
Tribal instant (1)
1 Crib Swap
99 Cards
Breed Lethality

COMMANDER: Atraxa, Praetors' Voice
Creature (27)
1 Thrummingbird 1 Festercreep 1 Scavenging Ooze 1 Abzan Falconer 1 Orzhov Advokist 1 Tuskguard Captain 1 Necroplasm 1 Champion of Lambholt 1 Reyhan, Last of the Abzan 1 Vorel of the Hull Clade 1 Crystalline Crawler 1 Custodi Soulbinders 1 Forgotten Ancient 1 Bane of the Living 1 Ishai, Ojutai Dragonspeaker 1 Corpsejack Menace 1 Fathom Mage 1 Master Biomancer 1 Elite Scaleguard 1 Reveillark 1 Deepglow Skate 1 Kalonian Hydra 1 Ikra Shidiqi, the Usurper 1 Vulturous Zombie 1 Juniper Order Ranger 1 Ghave, Guru of Spores 1 Enduring Scalelord
Sorcery (9)
1 Manifold Insights 1 Languish 1 Tezzeret's Gambit 1 Migratory Route 1 Merciless Eviction 1 Spitting Image 1 Sublime Exhalation 1 Duneblast 1 Treasure Cruise
Instant (9)
1 Disdainful Stroke 1 Solidarity of Heroes 1 Grip of Phyresis 1 Inspiring Call 1 Mortify 1 Putrefy 1 Ancient Excavation 1 Mirrorweave 1 Sylvan Reclamation
Artifact (9)
1 Sol Ring 1 Fellwar Stone 1 Golgari Signet 1 Orzhov Signet 1 Simic Signet 1 Commander's Sphere 1 Darksteel Ingot 1 Cauldron of Souls 1 Astral Cornucopia
Enchantment (6)
1 Hardened Scales 1 Brave the Sands 1 Duelist's Heritage 1 Bred for the Hunt 1 Citadel Siege 1 Cathars' Crusade
Land (39)
1 Arcane Sanctum 1 Ash Barrens 1 Azorius Chancery 1 Command Tower 1 Darkwater Catacombs 1 Dreadship Reef 1 Evolving Wilds 1 Exotic Orchard 1 Golgari Rot Farm 1 Murmuring Bosk 1 Opal Palace 1 Opulent Palace 1 Sandsteppe Citadel 1 Seaside Citadel 1 Sungrass Prairie 1 Temple of the False God 1 Terramorphic Expanse 1 Underground River 5 Plains 4 Island 5 Swamp 7 Forest
99 Cards
