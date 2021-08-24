Commander Collection: Black is a boxed set of eight reprinted cards themed to one color and what it does best—in this case black, the color of ruthlessness and opportunity. These cards have been selected to showcase iconic black strategies in Commander, and each one has been given brand-new art with loads of references to popular legendary characters. They'll be right at home in your favorite black deck alongside their legendary counterparts!

There are two versions of Commander Collection: Black—a regular and a premium edition. All WPN stores will be able to order the regular version, which contains all eight cards in non-foil. The premium edition will be exclusive to WPN Premium stores and will contain all eight cards in gorgeous traditional foil!

Commander Collection: Black will be available in English exclusively at your local store on January 28, 2022.