Hello, everyone!

The Commander Masters Update Bulletin is the place to find information about changes to the Magic Comprehensive Rules coming with the set's release and updates to the official text of some cards. This document is written while the rules and card text changes are still going through editing, so it's possible they'll be a little different from the final changes. When the rules are finalized, you'll be able to see them on the rules page. Once the set is live, official Oracle card text for each card can be found at Gatherer.

Alright. Let's dive in!

Commander Masters Comprehensive Rules Changes

This is a summary of the rule changes planned for Magic with the release Commander Masters. The official rules are still under review at the time of this writing. When they are published, they can be found on our rules page. If there should be a discrepancy between this summary and the official rules, the official rules take precedence.

New and Updated rules

701.52e

This small update to the Ring-bearer rules clarifies that, for abilities that check if a creature is your Ring-bearer, a creature is your Ring-bearer if it is on the battlefield under your control and has the Ring-bearer designation.

903.13d

Like with Commander Legends, this rule specifies that Commander drafts using Commander Masters boosters allow you to include up to two copies of The Prismatic Piper in their draft pool specifically to use as your commander(s).

903.13f

For Commander drafts using Commander Masters boosters, any card that can be your commander and has one or fewer colors is considered to have the partner ability for the purposes of deck building. The card isn't treated as if it had partner for any other purpose.

New Subtypes

Guff

Vronos

Commander Masters Oracle Changes

There are a few cards receiving errata to their Oracle text with the release of this set. You can find the official text of any card on Gatherer.

Individual Card Changes

Invasion of New Phyrexia // Teferi Akosa of Zhalfir

Turn Over

Teferi Akosa of Zhalfir 's last ability received an update to its text to clarify its function, particularly in cases where its controller either didn't control any untapped creatures or simply chose not to tap any. The updated rules text for Teferi Akosa of Zhalfir was mentioned and presented in the March of the Machine Release Notes.

Old text:

+1: Draw two cards. Then discard two cards unless you discard a creature card.

−2: You get an emblem with "Knights you control get +1/+0 and have ward {o1}."

−3: Tap X untapped creatures you control. When you do, shuffle target nonland permanent an opponent controls with mana value X or less into its owner's library.

New text:

+1: Draw two cards. Then discard two cards unless you discard a creature card.

−2: You get an emblem with "Knights you control get +1/+0 and have ward {o1}."

−3: Tap any number of untapped creatures you control. When you do, shuffle target nonland permanent an opponent controls with mana value X or less into its owner's library, where X is the number of creatures tapped this way.

Triumph of Saint Katherine

Triumph of Saint Katherine

The original wording of Triumph of Saint Katherine 's second ability created some confusion in situations where it died while controlled by a player other than its owner. We've updated the wording to remove that ambiguity, which seems like a win to me.

Old text:

Lifelink

Praesidium Protectiva — When Triumph of Saint Katherine dies, exile it and the top six cards of your library in a face-down pile. If you do, shuffle that pile and put it back on top of your library.

Miracle {o1oW} (You may cast this card for its miracle cost when you draw it if it's the first card you drew this turn.)

New text:

Lifelink

Praesidium Protectiva — When Triumph of Saint Katherine is put into your graveyard from the battlefield, exile it and the top six cards of your library in a face-down pile. If you do, shuffle that pile and put it back on top of your library.

Miracle {o1oW} (You may cast this card for its miracle cost when you draw it if it's the first card you drew this turn.)

Windshaper Planetar

Windshaper Planetar

Portal Mage 's new Commander Masters printing allows it to send an attacking creature at an eligible battle (in addition to a player or planeswalker, as before), so we've given Windshaper Planetar the same update.

Old text:

Flash

Flying

When Windshaper Planetar enters the battlefield during the declare attackers step, for each attacking creature, you may reselect which player or planeswalker that creature is attacking. (It can't attack its controller or its controller's planeswalkers.)

New text:

Flash

Flying

When Windshaper Planetar enters the battlefield during the declare attackers step, for each attacking creature, you may reselect which player or permanent that creature is attacking. (It can't attack its controller or their permanents.)

Wulfgar of Icewind Dale

Wulfgar of Icewind Dale

The text of Wulfgar's last ability is too speculative for such a person of action, and as such, we've changed "would cause" to "causes." (Actually, it's a non-functional change to bring its template in line with cards like Isshin, Two Heavens as One , but I thought it would be polite to pay Wulfgar a compliment.)

Old text:

Melee (Whenever this creature attacks, it gets +1/+1 until end of turn for each opponent you attacked this combat.)

If a creature you control attacking would cause a triggered ability of a permanent you control to trigger, that ability triggers an additional time.

New text:

Melee (Whenever this creature attacks, it gets +1/+1 until end of turn for each opponent you attacked this combat.)

If a creature you control attacking causes a triggered ability of a permanent you control to trigger, that ability triggers an additional time.