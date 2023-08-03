Commander Masters Update Bulletin
Hello, everyone!
The Commander Masters Update Bulletin is the place to find information about changes to the Magic Comprehensive Rules coming with the set's release and updates to the official text of some cards. This document is written while the rules and card text changes are still going through editing, so it's possible they'll be a little different from the final changes. When the rules are finalized, you'll be able to see them on the rules page. Once the set is live, official Oracle card text for each card can be found at Gatherer.
Alright. Let's dive in!
Commander Masters Comprehensive Rules Changes
This is a summary of the rule changes planned for Magic with the release Commander Masters. The official rules are still under review at the time of this writing. When they are published, they can be found on our rules page. If there should be a discrepancy between this summary and the official rules, the official rules take precedence.
New and Updated rules
701.52e
This small update to the Ring-bearer rules clarifies that, for abilities that check if a creature is your Ring-bearer, a creature is your Ring-bearer if it is on the battlefield under your control and has the Ring-bearer designation.
903.13d
Like with Commander Legends, this rule specifies that Commander drafts using Commander Masters boosters allow you to include up to two copies of
903.13f
For Commander drafts using Commander Masters boosters, any card that can be your commander and has one or fewer colors is considered to have the partner ability for the purposes of deck building. The card isn't treated as if it had partner for any other purpose.
New Subtypes
Guff
Vronos
Commander Masters Oracle Changes
There are a few cards receiving errata to their Oracle text with the release of this set. You can find the official text of any card on Gatherer.
Individual Card Changes
Invasion of New Phyrexia // Teferi Akosa of Zhalfir
Old text:
+1: Draw two cards. Then discard two cards unless you discard a creature card.
−2: You get an emblem with "Knights you control get +1/+0 and have ward {o1}."
−3: Tap X untapped creatures you control. When you do, shuffle target nonland permanent an opponent controls with mana value X or less into its owner's library.
New text:
+1: Draw two cards. Then discard two cards unless you discard a creature card.
−2: You get an emblem with "Knights you control get +1/+0 and have ward {o1}."
−3: Tap any number of untapped creatures you control. When you do, shuffle target nonland permanent an opponent controls with mana value X or less into its owner's library, where X is the number of creatures tapped this way.
Triumph of Saint Katherine
The original wording of
Old text:
Lifelink
Praesidium Protectiva — When Triumph of Saint Katherine dies, exile it and the top six cards of your library in a face-down pile. If you do, shuffle that pile and put it back on top of your library.
Miracle {o1oW} (You may cast this card for its miracle cost when you draw it if it's the first card you drew this turn.)
New text:
Lifelink
Praesidium Protectiva — When Triumph of Saint Katherine is put into your graveyard from the battlefield, exile it and the top six cards of your library in a face-down pile. If you do, shuffle that pile and put it back on top of your library.
Miracle {o1oW} (You may cast this card for its miracle cost when you draw it if it's the first card you drew this turn.)
Windshaper Planetar
Old text:
Flash
Flying
When Windshaper Planetar enters the battlefield during the declare attackers step, for each attacking creature, you may reselect which player or planeswalker that creature is attacking. (It can't attack its controller or its controller's planeswalkers.)
New text:
Flash
Flying
When Windshaper Planetar enters the battlefield during the declare attackers step, for each attacking creature, you may reselect which player or permanent that creature is attacking. (It can't attack its controller or their permanents.)
Wulfgar of Icewind Dale
The text of Wulfgar's last ability is too speculative for such a person of action, and as such, we've changed "would cause" to "causes." (Actually, it's a non-functional change to bring its template in line with cards like
Old text:
Melee (Whenever this creature attacks, it gets +1/+1 until end of turn for each opponent you attacked this combat.)
If a creature you control attacking would cause a triggered ability of a permanent you control to trigger, that ability triggers an additional time.
New text:
Melee (Whenever this creature attacks, it gets +1/+1 until end of turn for each opponent you attacked this combat.)
If a creature you control attacking causes a triggered ability of a permanent you control to trigger, that ability triggers an additional time.