Commander Returns to Secret Lair with From Cute to Brute

Secret Lair returns to the Commander format with the that doubles down on the flipping fun of double-faced cards (DFCs)—including your commander.

From Cute to Brute is a complete, 100-card Commander deck ready to rumble with friends and includes five traditional foil double-faced cards featuring front-face artwork by Nana Qi and back-face artwork by GODMACHINE:

You'll find non-foil reprints, DFCs, and tokens in the From Cute to Brute Commander deck:

42 Double-faced reprints

53 Single-faced reprints

15 Double-faced tokens

5 Double-faced display cards

Display cards are non-foil and printed on a thicker cardstock—great for showing off and celebrating your deck but not legal in sanctioned Commander play.

From Cute to Brute Decklist

Here is a list of all the cards you'll find in the Secret Lair From Cute to Brute Commander deck.

1 Esika, God of the Tree 1 Archangel Avacyn 1 Bloodline Keeper 1 Nicol Bolas, the Ravager 1 Westvale Abbey 1 Kytheon, Hero of Akros 1 Legion's Landing 1 Ondu Inversion 1 Cosima, God of the Voyage 1 Jace, Vryn's Prodigy 1 Search for Azcanta 1 Hagra Mauling 1 Liliana, Heretical Healer 1 Valki, God of Lies 1 Voldaren Pariah 1 Chandra, Fire of Kaladesh 1 Valakut Awakening 1 Kolvori, God of Kinship 1 Nissa, Vastwood Seer 1 Tovolar's Huntmaster 1 Arlinn Kord 1 Arlinn, the Pack's Hope 1 Dennick, Pious Apprentice 1 Hadana's Climb 1 Journey to Eternity 1 Ludevic, Necrogenius 1 Mila, Crafty Companion 1 Plargg, Dean of Chaos 1 Shaile, Dean of Radiance 1 Valentin, Dean of the Vein 1 Azor's Gateway 1 Dowsing Dagger 1 Thaumatic Compass 1 Treasure Map 1 Barkchannel Pathway 1 Blightstep Pathway 1 Branchloft Pathway 1 Brightclimb Pathway 1 Clearwater Pathway 1 Cragcrown Pathway 1 Darkbore Pathway 1 Hengegate Pathway 1 Needleverge Pathway 1 Riverglide Pathway 1 Bala Ged Recovery 1 Garruk Relentless 1 Elbrus, the Binding Blade 1 Sisay, Weatherlight Captain 1 Urza's Ruinous Blast 1 Zetalpa, Primal Dawn 1 Sphinx of the Second Sun 1 Beast Whisperer 1 Guardian Project 1 Jolrael, Mwonvuli Recluse 1 Emmara, Soul of the Accord 1 Kinnan, Bonder Prodigy 1 Time Wipe 1 Utter End 1 Triplicate Titan 1 Scattered Groves 1 Sheltered Thicket 1 The World Tree 1 Diluvian Primordial 1 Pongify 1 Butcher of Malakir 1 Beast Within 1 Farseek 1 Harmonize 1 Tireless Provisioner 1 Putrefy 1 Rhys the Redeemed 1 Altar of the Pantheon 1 Arcane Signet 1 Chromatic Lantern 1 Commander's Sphere 1 Fellwar Stone 1 Meteor Golem 1 Sandstone Oracle 1 Sol Ring 1 Command Tower 1 Evolving Wilds 1 Exotic Orchard 1 Frontier Bivouac 1 Jungle Shrine 1 Opulent Palace 1 Path of Ancestry 1 Rimewood Falls 1 Sandsteppe Citadel 1 Savage Lands 1 Seaside Citadel 1 Terramorphic Expanse 1 Vivid Grove 1 Woodland Chasm 1 Plains 1 Island 1 Swamp 1 Mountain 3 Forest

You can identify reprints by looking for the Planeswalker symbol in the lower-left corner of the card, similar to Mystery Booster cards and cards on The List:

Beyond the five traditional foil double-faced cards shown above, there are 95 non-foil reprints from many Magic sets—including 42 double-faced cards and 53 traditional cards.

Select for Non-Foil Cards Double-Faced Card Set Collector # Arlinn Kord // Arlinn, Embraced by the Moon SOI 243 Arlinn, the Pack's Hope // Arlinn, the Moon's Fury MID 211 Azor's Gateway // Sanctum of the Sun RIX 176 Bala Ged Recovery // Bala Ged Sanctuary ZNR 180 Barkchannel Pathway // Tidechannel Pathway KHM 251 Blightstep Pathway // Searstep Pathway KHM 252 Branchloft Pathway // Boulderloft Pathway ZNR 258 Brightclimb Pathway // Grimclimb Pathway ZNR 259 Chandra, Fire of Kaladesh // Chandra, Roaring Flame ORI 135 Clearwater Pathway // Murkwater Pathway ZNR 260 Cosima, God of the Voyage // The Omenkeel KHM 50 Cragcrown Pathway // Timbercrown Pathway ZNR 261 Darkbore Pathway // Slitherbore Pathway KHM 254 Dennick, Pious Apprentice // Dennick, Pious Apparition MID 217 Dowsing Dagger // Lost Vale XLN 235 Elbrus, the Binding Blade // Withengar Unbound DKA 147 Garruk Relentless // Garruk, the Veil-Cursed ISD 181 Hadana's Climb // Winged Temple of Orazca RIX 158 Hagra Mauling // Hagra Broodpit ZNR 106 Hengegate Pathway // Mistgate Pathway KHM 260 Jace, Vryn's Prodigy // Jace, Telepath Unbound ORI 60 Journey to Eternity // Atzal, Cave of Eternity RIX 160 Kolvori, God of Kinship // The Ringhart Crest KHM 181 Kytheon, Hero of Akros // Gideon, Battle-Forged ORI 23 Legion's Landing // Adanto, the First Fort XLN 22 Liliana, Heretical Healer // Liliana, Defiant Necromancer ORI 106 Ludevic, Necrogenius // Olag, Ludevic's Hubris MID 233 Mila, Crafty Companion // Lukka, Wayward Bonder STX 153 Needleverge Pathway // Pillarverge Pathway ZNR 263 Nissa, Vastwood Seer // Nissa, Sage Animist ORI 189 Ondu Inversion // Ondu Skyruins ZNR 30 Plargg, Dean of Chaos // Augusta, Dean of Order STX 155 Riverglide Pathway // Lavaglide Pathway ZNR 264 Search for Azcanta // Azcanta, the Sunken Ruin XLN 74 Shaile, Dean of Radiance // Embrose, Dean of Shadow STX 158 Thaumatic Compass // Spires of Orazca XLN 249 Tovolar's Huntmaster // Tovolar's Packleader MID 204 Treasure Map // Treasure Cove XLN 250 Valakut Awakening // Valakut Stoneforge ZNR 174 Valentin, Dean of the Vein // Lisette, Dean of the Root STX 161 Valki, God of Lies // Tibalt, Cosmic Impostor KHM 114 Voldaren Pariah // Abolisher of Bloodlines EMN 111 Traditional Card Set Collector # Altar of the Pantheon THB 231 Arcane Signet ELD 331 Beast Whisperer GRN 123 Beast Within NPH 103 Butcher of Malakir WWK 53 Chromatic Lantern RTR 226 Command Tower CMD 269 Commander's Sphere C14 54 Diluvian Primordial GTC 33 Emmara, Soul of the Accord GRN 168 Evolving Wilds RIX 186 Exotic Orchard CON 142 Farseek RAV 163 Fellwar Stone CMD 248 Forest HOU 198 Forest HOU 199 Forest AKH 268 Frontier Bivouac KTK 234 Guardian Project RNA 130 Harmonize IKO 173 Island AKH 258 Jolrael, Mwonvuli Recluse M21 191 Jungle Shrine ALA 226 Kinnan, Bonder Prodigy IKO 192 Meteor Golem M19 241 Mountain AKH 264 Opulent Palace KTK 238 Path of Ancestry C17 56 Plains AKH 256 Pongify PLC 44 Putrefy KHC 91 Rhys the Redeemed SHM 237 Rimewood Falls KHM 266 Sandsteppe Citadel KTK 241 Sandstone Oracle C15 52 Savage Lands ALA 228 Scattered Groves AKH 247 Seaside Citadel ALA 229 Sheltered Thicket AKH 248 Sisay, Weatherlight Captain MH1 29 Sol Ring CMD 261 Sphinx of the Second Sun CMR 99 Swamp HOU 195 Terramorphic Expanse TSP 279 The World Tree KHM 275 Time Wipe WAR 223 Tireless Provisioner MH2 180 Triplicate Titan C21 79 Urza's Ruinous Blast DMU 107 Utter End KTK 210 Vivid Grove LRW 277 Woodland Chasm KHM 274 Zetalpa, Primal Dawn RIX 30

Finally, there are fifteen non-foil double-faced tokens (which also feature the Planeswalker symbol in the lower-left corner):

Vampire // Zombie

Vampire // Ape

Wolf // Ashaya, the Awoken World

Wolf // Vampire

Wolf // Soldier

Wolf (black) // Cat

Pest // Lukka, Wayward Bonder emblem

Pest // Jace, Telepath Unbound emblem

Beast // Liliana, Defiant Necromancer emblem

Plant // Chandra, Roaring Flame emblem

Human Cleric // Arlinn, Embraced by the Moon emblem

Elf Warrior // Tibalt, Cosmic Impostor emblem

Treasure 4 // Golem (flying)

Clue // Golem (trample)

Food (pie) // Golem (vigilance)

The Secret Lair From Cute to Brute Commander deck goes on sale May 8 at 9 a.m. PT and is available through MagicSecretLair.com. Priced at $149.99 USD and printed in English language only, From Cute to Brute is a limited-print-run product available while supplies last. (Secret Lair Spring Superdrop 2023 discounts don't apply to From Cute to Brute, but it does qualify for free shipping where available.)