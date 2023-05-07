Secret Lair returns to the Commander format with the that doubles down on the flipping fun of double-faced cards (DFCs)—including your commander.

Archangel Avacyn artwork by Nana Qi for the Secret Lair Drop, From Cute to Brute

From Cute to Brute is a complete, 100-card Commander deck ready to rumble with friends and includes five traditional foil double-faced cards featuring front-face artwork by Nana Qi and back-face artwork by GODMACHINE:

You'll find non-foil reprints, DFCs, and tokens in the From Cute to Brute Commander deck:

  • 42 Double-faced reprints
  • 53 Single-faced reprints
  • 15 Double-faced tokens
  • 5 Double-faced display cards

Display cards are non-foil and printed on a thicker cardstock—great for showing off and celebrating your deck but not legal in sanctioned Commander play.

From Cute to Brute Decklist

Here is a list of all the cards you'll find in the Secret Lair From Cute to Brute Commander deck.

(Editor's note: The decklist below pulls the newest printing of each card automatically from our database, including printings that are not in this product. Decklists are not card-for-card product displays but rather interactive lists of the cards included in each deck.)

1 Esika, God of the Tree 1 Archangel Avacyn 1 Bloodline Keeper 1 Nicol Bolas, the Ravager 1 Westvale Abbey 1 Kytheon, Hero of Akros 1 Legion's Landing 1 Ondu Inversion 1 Cosima, God of the Voyage 1 Jace, Vryn's Prodigy 1 Search for Azcanta 1 Hagra Mauling 1 Liliana, Heretical Healer 1 Valki, God of Lies 1 Voldaren Pariah 1 Chandra, Fire of Kaladesh 1 Valakut Awakening 1 Kolvori, God of Kinship 1 Nissa, Vastwood Seer 1 Tovolar's Huntmaster 1 Arlinn Kord 1 Arlinn, the Pack's Hope 1 Dennick, Pious Apprentice 1 Hadana's Climb 1 Journey to Eternity 1 Ludevic, Necrogenius 1 Mila, Crafty Companion 1 Plargg, Dean of Chaos 1 Shaile, Dean of Radiance 1 Valentin, Dean of the Vein 1 Azor's Gateway 1 Dowsing Dagger 1 Thaumatic Compass 1 Treasure Map 1 Barkchannel Pathway 1 Blightstep Pathway 1 Branchloft Pathway 1 Brightclimb Pathway 1 Clearwater Pathway 1 Cragcrown Pathway 1 Darkbore Pathway 1 Hengegate Pathway 1 Needleverge Pathway 1 Riverglide Pathway 1 Bala Ged Recovery 1 Garruk Relentless 1 Elbrus, the Binding Blade 1 Sisay, Weatherlight Captain 1 Urza's Ruinous Blast 1 Zetalpa, Primal Dawn 1 Sphinx of the Second Sun 1 Beast Whisperer 1 Guardian Project 1 Jolrael, Mwonvuli Recluse 1 Emmara, Soul of the Accord 1 Kinnan, Bonder Prodigy 1 Time Wipe 1 Utter End 1 Triplicate Titan 1 Scattered Groves 1 Sheltered Thicket 1 The World Tree 1 Diluvian Primordial 1 Pongify 1 Butcher of Malakir 1 Beast Within 1 Farseek 1 Harmonize 1 Tireless Provisioner 1 Putrefy 1 Rhys the Redeemed 1 Altar of the Pantheon 1 Arcane Signet 1 Chromatic Lantern 1 Commander's Sphere 1 Fellwar Stone 1 Meteor Golem 1 Sandstone Oracle 1 Sol Ring 1 Command Tower 1 Evolving Wilds 1 Exotic Orchard 1 Frontier Bivouac 1 Jungle Shrine 1 Opulent Palace 1 Path of Ancestry 1 Rimewood Falls 1 Sandsteppe Citadel 1 Savage Lands 1 Seaside Citadel 1 Terramorphic Expanse 1 Vivid Grove 1 Woodland Chasm 1 Plains 1 Island 1 Swamp 1 Mountain 3 Forest

You can identify reprints by looking for the Planeswalker symbol in the lower-left corner of the card, similar to Mystery Booster cards and cards on The List:

Card with Planeswalker symbol in the lower left corner highlighted

Beyond the five traditional foil double-faced cards shown above, there are 95 non-foil reprints from many Magic sets—including 42 double-faced cards and 53 traditional cards.

Select for Non-Foil Cards

Double-Faced Card Set Collector #
Arlinn Kord // Arlinn, Embraced by the MoonSOI243
Arlinn, the Pack's Hope // Arlinn, the Moon's FuryMID211
Azor's Gateway // Sanctum of the SunRIX176
Bala Ged Recovery // Bala Ged SanctuaryZNR180
Barkchannel Pathway // Tidechannel PathwayKHM251
Blightstep Pathway // Searstep PathwayKHM252
Branchloft Pathway // Boulderloft PathwayZNR258
Brightclimb Pathway // Grimclimb PathwayZNR259
Chandra, Fire of Kaladesh // Chandra, Roaring FlameORI135
Clearwater Pathway // Murkwater PathwayZNR260
Cosima, God of the Voyage // The OmenkeelKHM50
Cragcrown Pathway // Timbercrown PathwayZNR261
Darkbore Pathway // Slitherbore PathwayKHM254
Dennick, Pious Apprentice // Dennick, Pious ApparitionMID217
Dowsing Dagger // Lost ValeXLN235
Elbrus, the Binding Blade // Withengar UnboundDKA147
Garruk Relentless // Garruk, the Veil-CursedISD181
Hadana's Climb // Winged Temple of OrazcaRIX158
Hagra Mauling // Hagra BroodpitZNR106
Hengegate Pathway // Mistgate PathwayKHM260
Jace, Vryn's Prodigy // Jace, Telepath UnboundORI60
Journey to Eternity // Atzal, Cave of EternityRIX160
Kolvori, God of Kinship // The Ringhart CrestKHM181
Kytheon, Hero of Akros // Gideon, Battle-ForgedORI23
Legion's Landing // Adanto, the First FortXLN22
Liliana, Heretical Healer // Liliana, Defiant NecromancerORI106
Ludevic, Necrogenius // Olag, Ludevic's HubrisMID233
Mila, Crafty Companion // Lukka, Wayward BonderSTX153
Needleverge Pathway // Pillarverge PathwayZNR263
Nissa, Vastwood Seer // Nissa, Sage AnimistORI189
Ondu Inversion // Ondu SkyruinsZNR30
Plargg, Dean of Chaos // Augusta, Dean of OrderSTX155
Riverglide Pathway // Lavaglide PathwayZNR264
Search for Azcanta // Azcanta, the Sunken RuinXLN74
Shaile, Dean of Radiance // Embrose, Dean of ShadowSTX158
Thaumatic Compass // Spires of OrazcaXLN249
Tovolar's Huntmaster // Tovolar's PackleaderMID204
Treasure Map // Treasure CoveXLN250
Valakut Awakening // Valakut StoneforgeZNR174
Valentin, Dean of the Vein // Lisette, Dean of the RootSTX161
Valki, God of Lies // Tibalt, Cosmic ImpostorKHM114
Voldaren Pariah // Abolisher of BloodlinesEMN111
Traditional Card Set Collector #
Altar of the PantheonTHB231
Arcane SignetELD331
Beast WhispererGRN123
Beast WithinNPH103
Butcher of MalakirWWK53
Chromatic LanternRTR226
Command TowerCMD269
Commander's SphereC1454
Diluvian PrimordialGTC33
Emmara, Soul of the AccordGRN168
Evolving WildsRIX186
Exotic OrchardCON142
FarseekRAV163
Fellwar StoneCMD248
ForestHOU198
ForestHOU199
ForestAKH268
Frontier BivouacKTK234
Guardian ProjectRNA130
HarmonizeIKO173
IslandAKH258
Jolrael, Mwonvuli RecluseM21191
Jungle ShrineALA226
Kinnan, Bonder ProdigyIKO192
Meteor GolemM19241
MountainAKH264
Opulent PalaceKTK238
Path of AncestryC1756
PlainsAKH256
PongifyPLC44
PutrefyKHC91
Rhys the RedeemedSHM237
Rimewood FallsKHM266
Sandsteppe CitadelKTK241
Sandstone OracleC1552
Savage LandsALA228
Scattered GrovesAKH247
Seaside CitadelALA229
Sheltered ThicketAKH248
Sisay, Weatherlight CaptainMH129
Sol RingCMD261
Sphinx of the Second SunCMR99
SwampHOU195
Terramorphic ExpanseTSP279
The World TreeKHM275
Time WipeWAR223
Tireless ProvisionerMH2180
Triplicate TitanC2179
Urza's Ruinous BlastDMU107
Utter EndKTK210
Vivid GroveLRW277
Woodland ChasmKHM274
Zetalpa, Primal DawnRIX30

Finally, there are fifteen non-foil double-faced tokens (which also feature the Planeswalker symbol in the lower-left corner):

  • Vampire // Zombie
  • Vampire // Ape
  • Wolf // Ashaya, the Awoken World
  • Wolf // Vampire
  • Wolf // Soldier
  • Wolf (black) // Cat
  • Pest // Lukka, Wayward Bonder emblem
  • Pest // Jace, Telepath Unbound emblem
  • Beast // Liliana, Defiant Necromancer emblem
  • Plant // Chandra, Roaring Flame emblem
  • Human Cleric // Arlinn, Embraced by the Moon emblem
  • Elf Warrior // Tibalt, Cosmic Impostor emblem
  • Treasure 4 // Golem (flying)
  • Clue // Golem (trample)
  • Food (pie) // Golem (vigilance)
The Secret Lair From Cute to Brute Commander deck goes on sale May 8 at 9 a.m. PT and is available through MagicSecretLair.com. Priced at $149.99 USD and printed in English language only, From Cute to Brute is a limited-print-run product available while supplies last. (Secret Lair Spring Superdrop 2023 discounts don't apply to From Cute to Brute, but it does qualify for free shipping where available.)