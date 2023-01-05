Due to ongoing supply chain disruptions, Dominaria Remastered products will be delayed in some locations. As a result, some Dominaria Remastered in-store events will shift to align with product availability.

For impacted locations, your local game store will have the latest details for their Dominaria Remastered events and products.

WPN Premium Game Store Preview Events

WPN Premium game stores in these locations may have their Preview Events rescheduled from January 6:

China

Hong Kong

Indonesia

The Philippines

South Korea

Taiwan

Thailand

Dominaria Remastered Product Availability

The following locations will only have Dominaria Remastered Draft Boosters available for launch on January 13:

Thailand

The following locations will only have Dominaria Remastered Collector Boosters available for launch on January 13, with Draft Boosters to be available later in the month:

China

South Korea

Taiwan

Additionally, the following locations have all Dominaria Remastered products delayed until approximately January 20, one week after release:

Indonesia

The Philippines

Thank you for your patience and understanding. We're excited to share Dominaria Remastered with players around the world and look forward to fans enjoying the celebration of Dominaria at WPN Premium–exclusive Preview Events January 6, as well as with the global launch beginning January 13!