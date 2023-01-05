Dominaria Remastered Product Delays
Due to ongoing supply chain disruptions, Dominaria Remastered products will be delayed in some locations. As a result, some Dominaria Remastered in-store events will shift to align with product availability.
For impacted locations, your local game store will have the latest details for their Dominaria Remastered events and products.
WPN Premium Game Store Preview Events
WPN Premium game stores in these locations may have their Preview Events rescheduled from January 6:
- China
- Hong Kong
- Indonesia
- The Philippines
- South Korea
- Taiwan
- Thailand
Dominaria Remastered Product Availability
The following locations will only have Dominaria Remastered Draft Boosters available for launch on January 13:
- Thailand
The following locations will only have Dominaria Remastered Collector Boosters available for launch on January 13, with Draft Boosters to be available later in the month:
- China
- South Korea
- Taiwan
Additionally, the following locations have all Dominaria Remastered products delayed until approximately January 20, one week after release:
- Indonesia
- The Philippines
Thank you for your patience and understanding. We're excited to share Dominaria Remastered with players around the world and look forward to fans enjoying the celebration of Dominaria at WPN Premium–exclusive Preview Events January 6, as well as with the global launch beginning January 13!