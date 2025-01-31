Magic is ringing in our celebration of the Lunar New Year, and we have some exciting promo cards that you won't want to hiss miss! Participating local game stores will be running Lunar New Year events, featuring Standard, Commander, Draft, and beyond!

You don't need to be a cold-blooded competitor to earn some sweet promos. From February 14 to March 30, players who participate in Lunar New Year events will receive a traditional foil Xyris, the Writhing Storm promo card, along with a Snake token to match! These promos are available while supplies last, so check with your local game store for details on thisss exciting event!

The celebration doesn't stop at the end of March. Keep slithering down to your local game store throughout the year for more chances to earn other Lunar New Year promo cards. We'll have more details to share in the coming months, but for now, get excited for a showcase of serpentine splendor!