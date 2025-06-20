It's time to blast off into the Sothera system! Edge of Eternities, is a science-fantasy spectacular that will take you deep into the Magic Multiverse. As part of this deep-space journey, we're releasing two brand-new Commander decks that bring Sothera style to your game nights.

World Shaper

(Black-Red-Green) Counter Intelligence

(Blue-Red-White)

Each Edge of Eternities Commander deck contains the following:

1 Ready-to-play 100-card Commander deck 1 Traditional foil face commander with borderless art 1 Traditional foil featured commander with borderless art 98 Non-foil cards, including 10 new-to- Magic cards

10 Double-sided tokens or punch-out counters Counter Intelligence contains 6 double-sided tokens and 4 punch-out counter cards World Shaper contains 10 double-sided tokens

1 Deck box

We'll be declassifying these decklists and transmitting their files across the galaxy closer to the set's debut, so stay tuned!

Fire up your spacecrafts and steel yourselves for some faster-than-light fun. Edge of Eternities releases on August 1, 2025. You can preorder the set now from your local game store, online retailers like Amazon, and elsewhere Magic products are sold.