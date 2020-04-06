Images of new cards from Ikoria: Lair of Behemoths and Commander (2020 Edition) will not show up in the lists below. To see those cards, check out either ourIkoriaCard Image Gallery or the Commander (2020 Edition) Card Image Gallery.

Otrimi, the Ever-Playful

Enhanced Evolution

COMMANDER: Otrimi, the Ever-Playful
Planeswalker (1)
1 Nissa, Steward of Elements
Creature (38)
1 Zaxara, the Exemplary 1 Cazur, Ruthless Stalker 1 Ukkima, Stalking Shadow 1 Souvenir Snatcher 1 Tidal Barracuda 1 Boneyard Mycodrax 1 Mindleecher 1 Capricopian 1 Sawtusk Demolisher 1 Beast Whisperer 1 Genesis Hydra 1 Hungering Hydra 1 Masked Admirers 1 Predator Ooze 1 Vastwood Hydra 1 Vorapede 1 Cold-Eyed Selkie 1 Wydwen, the Biting Gale 1 Silent Arbiter 1 Archipelagore 1 Dreamtail Heron 1 Pouncing Shoreshark 1 Cavern Whisperer 1 Chittering Harvester 1 Insatiable Hemophage 1 Auspicious Starrix 1 Fertilid 1 Glowstone Recluse 1 Migratory Greathorn 1 Boneyard Lurker 1 Trumpeting Gnarr 1 Illusory Ambusher 1 Mulldrifter 1 Shriekmaw 1 Heroes' Bane 1 Reclamation Sage 1 Yavimaya Dryad 1 Trygon Predator
Sorcery (10)
1 Dredge the Mire 1 Mind Spring 1 Deadly Tempest 1 Profane Command 1 Animist's Awakening 1 Find // Finality 1 Gaze of Granite 1 Villainous Wealth 1 Migration Path 1 Kodama's Reach
Instant (4)
1 Deadly Rollick 1 Beast Within 1 Krosan Grip 1 Putrefy
Artifact (5)
1 Manascape Refractor 1 Lifecrafter's Bestiary 1 Bonder's Ornament 1 Arcane Signet 1 Sol Ring
Enchantment (4)
1 Psychic Impetus 1 Parasitic Impetus 1 Predatory Impetus 1 Propaganda
Land (37)
1 Darkwater Catacombs 1 Endless Sands 1 Exotic Orchard 1 Llanowar Wastes 1 Sunken Hollow 1 Blighted Woodland 1 Command Tower 1 Dimir Aqueduct 1 Golgari Rot Farm 1 Mortuary Mire 1 Myriad Landscape 1 Opulent Palace 1 Rogue's Passage 1 Simic Growth Chamber 1 Soaring Seacliff 1 Temple of the False God 1 Dismal Backwater 1 Jungle Hollow 1 Thornwood Falls 5 Swamp 11 Forest 2 Island
99 Cards
