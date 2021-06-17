On days like today, we like to crack open a nice, cool superdrop and watch the clouds roll by.

Can you feel the warm breeze and smell the summer jasmine? With your favorite refreshing beverage in hand, take a leisurely look through the options below. Then, saunter over to secretlair.wizards.com between 9 a.m. PT June 21 and 9 a.m. PT July 23 to preorder your next delightful treat!

SATURDAY MORNING D&D

Saturday Morning D&D is available in both traditional foil and non-foil.

Contents:

1x Borderless Commander's Sphere

1x Borderless Hero's Downfall

1x Borderless Impact Tremors

1x Borderless Primal Vigor

1x Borderless Unbreakable Formation

1x Borderless Whir of Invention

Pricing:

Non-foil: $29.99/€34.99*/£29.99*/CN¥204.00

Traditional foil: $39.99/€44.99*/£39.99*/CN¥272.00

*Inclusive of local VAT

It's 1983. It's Saturday morning. You douse a bowl of sugary cereal with milk and run over to the TV. (You try not spill, but you spill a little anyway. Someone else will get that.) After fiddling with the dials, you tune in for the first-ever episode of the Dungeons & Dragons TV show. Cartoon scientist and skilled artist Tyler Walpole has successfully distilled that feeling into Magic art. Just look at these things; they're spot on! Whether you're a fan of D&D, a fan of Magic, or just a fan of fun, you'll find what you're looking for in this drop.

ARTIST SERIES: MARK POOLE

Artist Series: Mark Poole is available in both traditional foil and non-foil.

Contents:

1x Alternate-art Balance

1x Birds of Paradise

1x Alternate-art Brainstorm

1x Counterspell

1x Howling Mine

1x Alternate-art Wasteland

Pricing:

Non-foil: $29.99/€34.99*/£29.99*/CN¥204.00

Traditional foil: $39.99/€44.99*/£39.99*/CN¥272.00

*Inclusive of local VAT

Mark Poole is one of the all-time greats. He's been with the game since the start and continues to make awesome art to this day. We really wanted this drop to celebrate his rich history with the game. To that end, it includes both classic art—some of which has never before been seen in the modern frame—and brand-new masterpieces for beloved cards. Shocking no one, Mark delivered, big time.

SPECIAL GUEST: FIONA STAPLES

Special Guest: Fiona Staples is available in both traditional foil and non-foil.

Contents:

1x Borderless Dryad of the Ilysian Grove

1x Borderless Metallic Mimc

1x Borderless Sakura-Tribe Elder

1x Borderless Soul-Scar Mage

1x Borderless Spell Queller

Pricing:

Non-foil: $29.99/€34.99*/£29.99*/CN¥204.00

Traditional foil: $39.99/€44.99*/£39.99*/CN¥272.00

*Inclusive of local VAT

You would not believe what Fiona Staples said when we asked her if she wanted to illustrate a Secret Lair drop. She said, "Yes." Well, since you're looking at this product page, you probably believe it pretty easily, but we still think we're dreaming. The Fiona Staples, award-winning comic book artist known for her emotive art and compelling characters, has entered the Magic arena! (Not that one.) She directed her unbelievable reserves of talent toward five sweet cards—cards that can be yours!

SPECIAL GUEST: JEN BARTEL

Special Guest: Jen Bartel is available in both traditional foil and non-foil.

Contents:

1x Borderless Archaeomancer

1x Borderless Bloom Tender

1x Borderless Mesa Enchantress

1x Borderless Meteor Golem

Pricing:

Non-foil: $29.99/€34.99*/£29.99*/CN¥204.00

Traditional foil: $39.99/€44.99*/£39.99*/CN¥272.00

*Inclusive of local VAT

Jen Bartel is here, and she means business. She honed her skills on the mean streets of multiple major comic companies, and now she's come for Magic. When she karate-kicked the doors to Wizards HQ wide open, she immediately charged the artist pit. But it wasn't 'til she performed at least six different judo throws on several perplexed staff members that she told us what she wanted: her own Secret Lair drop. We immediately acquiesced—partially out of fear, but mostly out of a deep respect for her ridiculous talent. She immediately put her award-winning skills to work. Several weeks later, a flaming arrow crashed through the window of our boss's office, immolating a carefully manicured fern. These cards were attached.

PHYREXIAN PRAETORS: COMPLEAT EDITION

Phyrexian Praetors: Compleat Edition is available in both traditional foil and non-foil.

Contents:

1x Phyrexian Elesh Norn, Grand Cenobite

1x Phyrexian Jin-Gitaxias, Core Augur

1x Phyrexian Sheoldred, Whispering One

1x Phyrexian Urabrask the Hidden

1x Phyrexian Vorinclex, Voice of Hunger

1x Code to redeem for five (5) card styles based on the Phyrexian Praetors: Compleat Edition cards for use in MTG Arena**

Pricing:

Non-foil: $29.99/€34.99*/£29.99*/CN¥204.00

Traditional foil: $39.99/€44.99*/£39.99*/CN¥272.00

*Inclusive of local VAT

Glory to Phyrexia! Celebrate the Praetors' inevitable victory over the rest of the Multiverse with these five terrifyingly awesome reprints. This is each of the original Praetor cards, lovingly restored to the original Phyrexian they were written in when we found them in a pool of viscous black fluid that had begun to seep out of the haunted R&D mini fridge. For good measure, we've placed them in the new legendary Praetor frame that debuted with Kaldheim. It's never too early to suck up to your future monstrous overlords.

**MTG Arena redemption is not available in the following regions: China, Hong Kong, Macao, Singapore, Taiwan, and Vietnam.

MOTHER'S DAY 2021

Mother's Day 2021 is available in both traditional foil and non-foil.

Contents:

4x Different borderless Mother of Runes

Pricing:

Non-foil: $29.99/€34.99*/£29.99*/CN¥204.00

Traditional foil: $39.99/€44.99*/£39.99*/CN¥272.00

*Inclusive of local VAT

We're celebrating Mother's Day with a tribute to Magic's favorite mom: Mother of Runes. We brought in four different artists to give their own take on motherhood. You can feel the affection and protection in both Ejiwa "Edge" Ebenebe's and Livia Prima's gorgeous pieces. Real-life mother and child Rebecca Guay and Eliette Mitchell both created poignant pieces from different sides of the relationship. (And yes, you read that correctly—Rebecca Guay is back, too!)

DAN FRAZIER IS BACK: THE ALLIED SIGNETS

Dan Frazier Is Back: The Allied Signets is available in both foil etched and non-foil.

Contents:

1x Retro frame Azorius Signet

1x Retro frame Dimir Signet

1x Retro frame Gruul Signet

1x Retro frame Rakdos Signet

1x Retro frame Selesnya Signet

Pricing:

Non-foil: $29.99/€34.99*/£29.99*/CN¥204.00

Foil etched: $39.99/€44.99*/£39.99*/CN¥272.00

*Inclusive of local VAT

You can't spell "classic Magic art" without "Dan Frazier." Ok, you caught us. You can. But metaphorically, you absolutely cannot. The man is a bastion of old-school art, having illustrated the original Moxen and countless more. So, when we decided we wanted to celebrate Modern Horizons 2 with some retro frame cards, we knew exactly who to call. Dan went above and beyond, illustrating the allied signets as if the guilds were conceived almost 30 years ago. Some parts will look familiar. Others will not. Only one thing is for sure: Dan Frazier is back with a vengeance.

DAN FRAZIER IS BACK: THE ENEMY SIGNETS

Dan Frazier Is Back: The Enemy Signets is available in both foil etched and non-foil.

Contents:

1x Retro frame Boros Signet

1x Retro frame Golgari Signet

1x Retro frame Izzet Signet

1x Retro frame Orzhov Signet

1x Retro frame Simic Signet

Pricing:

Non-foil: $29.99/€34.99*/£29.99*/CN¥204.00

Foil etched: $39.99/€44.99*/£39.99*/CN¥272.00

*Inclusive of local VAT

You can't spell "classic Magic art" without "Dan Frazier." Ok, you caught us. You can. But metaphorically, you absolutely cannot. The man is a bastion of old school art, having illustrated the original Moxen and countless more. So, when we decided we wanted to celebrate Modern Horizons 2 with some retro frame cards, we knew exactly who to call. Dan went above and beyond, illustrating the enemy signets as if the guilds were conceived almost 30 years ago. Some parts will look familiar. Others will not. Only one thing is for sure: Dan Frazier is back with a vengeance.

ALL-NATURAL FOIL BUNDLE

Contents:

1x Artist Series: Mark Poole Foil Edition

1x Dan Frazier Is Back: The Allied Signets Foil Edition

1x Dan Frazier Is Back: The Enemy Signets Foil Edition

1x Mother's Day 2021 Foil Edition

1x Phyrexian Praetors: Compleat Edition Foil Edition

1x Saturday Morning D&D Foil Edition

1x Special Guest: Fiona Staples Foil Edition

1x Special Guest: Jen Bartel Foil Edition

Pricing:

$269.99/€299.99*/£269.99*/CN¥1,833.23

*Inclusive of local VAT

Take a big sip of all the foil drops in the All-Natural, Totally Refreshing Superdrop. All the drops come in foil, so you won't miss a thing. Beat the heat with these shiny drops!

TOTALLY REFRESHING NON-FOIL BUNDLE

Contents:

1x Saturday Morning D&D

1x Artist Series: Mark Poole

1x Special Guest: Fiona Staples

1x Special Guest: Jen Bartel

1x Phyrexian Praetors: Compleat Edition

1x Mother's Day 2021

1x Dan Frazier Is Back: The Allied Signets

1x Dan Frazier Is Back: The Enemy Signets

Pricing:

$199.99/€229.99*/£199.99*/CN¥1,357.93

*Inclusive of local VAT

Take a big sip of all the non-foil drops in the All-Natural, Totally Refreshing Superdrop. All the drops come in non-foil, so you won't miss a thing. Beat the heat with these delicious drops!

ALL 4 U BUNDLE

Contents:

1x Saturday Morning D&D

1x Saturday Morning D&D Foil Edition

1x Artist Series: Mark Poole

1x Artist Series: Mark Poole Foil Edition

1x Special Guest: Fiona Staples

1x Special Guest: Fiona Staples Foil Edition

1x Special Guest: Jen Bartel

1x Special Guest: Jen Bartel Foil Edition

1x Phyrexian Praetors: Compleat Edition

1x Phyrexian Praetors: Compleat Edition Foil Edition

1x Mother's Day 2021

1x Mother's Day 2021 Foil Edition

1x Dan Frazier Is Back: The Allied Signets

1x Dan Frazier Is Back: The Allied Signets Foil Edition

1x Dan Frazier Is Back: The Enemy Signets

1x Dan Frazier Is Back: The Enemy Signets Foil Edition

Pricing:

$444.44/€499.99*/£444.44*/CN¥3,017.75

*Inclusive of local VAT

Did someone ask for a 16-pack? Chug a can of every single drop in the All-Natural, Totally Refreshing Superdrop—both foil and non-foil. This is for the Secret Lair superfan who's looking for a bargain. Ahhhh, refreshing indeed!

That's Not All!

You thought we were just here to refresh your decks? We've partnered with our friends at Ultra PRO and MTG Proshop to enliven your style at the tabletop and beyond. But act fast—these sweet products will only be available during the All-Natural, Totally Refreshing Superdrop! (Which, again, is June 21–July 23!)

Playmats from Ultra PRO!

Ultra PRO will have a delightful assortment of playmat options available, using art from Dan Frazier, Mark Poole, Jen Bartel, Fiona Staples, Tyler Walpole, Igor Kieryluk, and Livia Prima. Take a dip over to shop.ultraPRO.com to grab yours before it's too late!

Merch on MTG Proshop!

If relaxing with brand-new cards isn't enough for you, showcase your style with T-shirts and bags featuring eight amazing pieces of all-natural, totally refreshing art by all-time greats Dan Frazier, Mark Poole, and more! But act fast—this sweet swag will only be available at MTGProshop.com for the duration of the All-Natural, Totally Refreshing Superdrop!

Playmat by Secret Lair

It's new. It's different. It's something a little special we're trying out. This Secret Lair playmat will be available in select European regions for a limited time. Visit secretlair.wizards.com for full details!

Same Great Secret Lair, New Slimmer Box!

The sharpest sleuths among you may have noticed something even more surprising inside the images showcasing the tasty treats coming in the All-Natural, Totally Refreshing Superdrop—those little black boxes are now even littler!

The new packaging we'll be using for all Secret Lair drops, beginning with this superdrop, has been reduced to less than half the original volume, is made from all-recyclable paper (except the plastic card wraps, which we are looking to change in the future), and contains 91% less plastic by volume.

This updated packaging is another step on our journey to increase recyclability and reduce plastic across all Magic products in 2021 and beyond. As always, we're excited to share this journey with you and appreciate any and all feedback on how we can continue to improve our packaging in the future.

Login + Preorder = Free Booster!

Adventures in the Forgotten Realms is almost here, and excitement in the lair has reached fever pitch. We need to share some of it ASAP lest we explode into excitement elementals! Here's the deal—each customer who places a preorder while logged in will receive an Adventures in the Forgotten Realms Set Booster with their shipment.

Customers will only receive one booster regardless of number of preorders, but we're happy to say that most customers with a Wizards account are eligible to participate (even those outside North America). May Bahamut's righteous glory be known across the land!

Enjoy the effervescent wonder before it evaporates with the All-Natural, Totally Refreshing Superdrop. Visit secretlair.wizards.com between 9 a.m. PT June 21 and 9 a.m. PT July 23 to preorder the refreshment your collection needs!