The health and safety of our players is our utmost priority. As the world grapples with COVID-19, we are committed to doing our part to help stop its spread. Therefore, out of an abundance of caution and a regard for the health and safety of our players, we are adjusting our policies surrounding WPN in-store play and our Ikoria: Lair of Behemoths Prerelease events.

Wizards of the Coast is recommending WPN stores pay close attention to the situation and follow the guidelines of local health authorities with regards to holding their events. For Ikoria Prereleases, stores may sell Prerelease Packs and Commander Decks for players to take home without participating in an in-store event and stores may also enroll players in at-home Prerelease events. Check with your local store for more information.

For as long as the situation warrants, we will also make accommodations to our metrics and allocation policies so no store's WPN status is impacted by COVID-19. For more information on accommodations for WPN stores, click here.

We are closely monitoring local and global health recommendations and are assessing events on a daily basis. This includes monitoring the viability of upcoming Players Tour events. For the Players Tour Finals, specifically, we will determine what action will be taken soon. For any events you plan to attend but have not yet booked travel for, we recommend creating flexible travel plans and purchasing travel insurance.

We will continue to monitor the COVID-19 situation and provide updates as we are able. In the meantime, we appreciate your continued understanding and support.