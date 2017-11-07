When we announced Explorers of Ixalan, we gave you a peek at the game itself but not a lot of details about what's in the four decks. So undoubtedly you've spent the last month in a state of terrible confusion, constantly wondering what could be contained in those pretty boxes. (I promise it's cards. And zero scorpions.)

Well, I'm happy to say that your wait is over! Feast your eyes on all four decklists, so that by the time you have the game, you'll already know which one you want to call dibs on. Note, also, that the cards within are not exclusively from Ixalan, although they are themed around the set's four iconic tribes.

In fact, since Explorers takes place on Ixalan, we gave some of our favorite older cards (and one lucky token) an art update so they could fit in better in their new surroundings:

And here are the promised decklists. Check them out, and happy exploring!

Legion of Dusk

Download Arena Decklist
Decklist Stats Sample Hand
Creature (21)
1 Anointed Deacon 1 Bishop of the Bloodstained 2 Bloodbond Vampire 1 Bloodcrazed Paladin 2 Child of Night 1 Deathless Ancient 1 Duskborne Skymarcher 1 Necropolis Regent 2 Paladin of the Bloodstained 2 Queen's Bay Soldier 2 Skymarch Bloodletter 2 Vampire Interloper 1 Vampire Nighthawk 2 Vampire Noble
Sorcery (1)
1 Day of Judgment
Instant (7)
1 Beacon of Immortality 2 Mortify 1 Urge to Feed 2 Veteran's Reflexes 1 Zealous Persecution
Artifact (3)
2 Prismatic Lens 1 Vanquisher's Banner
Enchantment (2)
1 Shielded by Faith 1 Vow of Duty
Land (26)
4 Tainted Field 9 Plains 13 Swamp
60 Cards
Deal Another Hand

Brazen Coalition

Download Arena Decklist
Decklist Stats Sample Hand
Creature (21)
1 Angrath's Marauders 1 Adaptive Automaton 3 Dire Fleet Hoarder 1 Dreamcaller Siren 2 Headstrong Brute 1 Marauding Looter 2 Rigging Runner 2 Sailor of Means 2 Storm Fleet Aerialist 2 Storm Fleet Pyromancer 2 Storm Fleet Spy 2 Wanted Scoundrels
Sorcery (3)
1 Blatant Thievery 1 Innocent Blood 1 Mass Mutiny
Instant (6)
1 Coat with Venom 1 Doom Blade 1 Fiery Cannonade 1 Lightning Strike 2 Rush of Adrenaline
Artifact (2)
2 Prismatic Lens
Enchantment (2)
1 Shared Animosity 1 Vow of Lightning
Land (26)
4 Crumbling Necropolis 7 Island 7 Swamp 8 Mountain
60 Cards
Deal Another Hand

River Heralds

Download Arena Decklist
Decklist Stats Sample Hand
Creature (20)
2 Shapers of Nature 2 Kumena's Speaker 2 Air Elemental 2 Deeproot Warrior 2 Jungle Barrier 1 Merfolk Sovereign 1 River Sneak 2 Shaper Apprentice 1 Soul of the Harvest 1 Tempest Caller 2 Vineshaper Mystic 1 Waker of the Wilds 1 Watertrap Weaver
Sorcery (5)
1 Æther Gale 1 Concentrate 2 Prey Upon 1 Time Warp
Instant (3)
1 Giant Growth 2 Unsummon
Artifact (2)
2 Prismatic Lens
Enchantment (4)
2 Rancor 1 Threads of Disloyalty 1 Vow of Flight
Land (26)
2 Unknown Shores 12 Island 12 Forest
60 Cards
Deal Another Hand

Sun Empire

Download Arena Decklist
Decklist Stats Sample Hand
Creature (20)
1 Burning Sun's Avatar 1 Ancient Brontodon 1 Bellowing Aegisaur 2 Borderland Ranger 1 Charging Monstrosaur 2 Drover of the Mighty 1 Frenzied Raptor 2 Imperial Aerosaur 2 Nest Robber 1 Raging Swordtooth 2 Raptor Companion 1 Raptor Hatchling 1 Ravenous Daggertooth 1 Regisaur Alpha 1 Thundering Spineback
Sorcery (4)
1 Disaster Radius 1 Hunter's Prowess 1 Prey Upon 1 Savage Stomp
Instant (5)
1 Dinosaur Stampede 1 Lightning Helix 1 Path to Exile 2 Sheltering Light
Artifact (3)
2 Prismatic Lens 1 Quicksilver Amulet
Enchantment (2)
1 Aggravated Assault 1 Vow of Wildness
Land (26)
4 Jungle Shrine 6 Plains 7 Mountain 9 Forest
60 Cards
Deal Another Hand