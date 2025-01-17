Where to Find Aetherdrift Previews
Think you've got what it takes to claim victory on the fastest and most lethal physics-defying track in the Multiverse? Aetherdrift lets you chase the promise of interplanar glory, and you can prepare for the set's release with Aetherdrift previews.
We'll be hosting the debut of this high-speed set on our Twitch and YouTube channels, with the stream starting at 9:00 a.m. PST and the VOD available after the show. Be among the first at the starting line and watch along on the official Magic: The Gathering YouTube channel and twitch.tv/Magic after the show.
But we know what you're here for: those sweet, sweet card previews. We, along with our friends in the Magic community, will be revealing the cards from Aetherdrift starting next week. For the most up-to-date information on Aetherdrift, bookmark this page and check back during each day of previews.
Prefer to browse the garage at your own pace? You can also see previewed cards in the Aetherdrift Card Image Gallery. We'll update the gallery every morning once previews begin, Monday through Friday, so it'll contain all the cards previewed the previous day (and earlier) but not the day of. We'll also be revealing some commons in the card image gallery throughout preview season, so keep an eye out!
Get ready for some all-gas, no-breaks gameplay when Aetherdrift releases on February 14. You can preorder the set's products now at your local game store, online retailers like Amazon, and elsewhere Magic products are sold. And remember, it's only a death race if you die.
Aetherdrift (DFT)
January 21
January 22
- AspiringSpike
- ChannelFireball
- Emmara, Goddess of Blunders
- GIGA
- IGN
- Maurice Weber
- Seanny
- Shivam Bhatt
January 23
- @hareruya_media
- Chen Mingyang
- GamesHub
- GameSpot
- GamesRadar+
- Gizmodo
- Goblin Lore Podcast
- JacERROR
- Jalopnik
- Larry FM
- Li Sangyu
- Magic: The Gathering Bilibili
- PleasantKenobi
- Quest Daily
- The Command Zone
- Tolarian Community College
January 24
- @MTGArenaJP on X
- Cnet
- Commander at Home
- CoolStuffInc
- Limited Resources
- Magic C'est Chic !
- Magic: The Gathering Bluesky
- Nexy
- Numerama
- The Vorthos Cast
January 25
January 27
- @wizards_magicde on Instagram
- @wizards_magices on Instagram
- @wizards_MagicFR on X
- @wizards_magicit on Instagram
- @wizardsmagiceu on Instagram
- Beartai
- Dexerto
- Duniaku
- GamerBraves
- Geek Culture
- HamHocks42
- Lords of Limited
- MTGGoldfish
- PC Gamer
- Polygon
- RubeePlays
- Says
- The Outerhaven
- The Sun
- TheInfinityBros
- Ungeek
- ValerieFatality
- Vault Games
- Wizards of the Coast Shopee
January 28
- @tokyoMTG on X
- Good Luck High Five
- IlDelmo
- LoadingReadyRun
- MTG Arena Socials
- MTGMak
- The Spike Feeders
- Tuttosport
- WeeklyMTG
- ZBexx
January 29
- Day9TV
- Decked Out EDH
- Magic: The Gathering JP Facebook
- Magic: The Gathering Official Discord
- Magic: The Gathering Social
- Marca
- PaperPlayerPodcast
- Rapsolo
- Star City Games
- TCGplayer
January 30
- @denfaminicogame
- @wizards_magic on Instagram
- Alex Ullman
- Magic: The Gathering Facebook
- Magic: The Gathering YouTube
- The Magic Story Podcast
- Usman Jamil
Aetherdrift Commander (DRC)
January 23
- The Command Zone (Eternal Night)
January 24
- Commander at Home (Living Energy)