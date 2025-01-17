Think you've got what it takes to claim victory on the fastest and most lethal physics-defying track in the Multiverse? Aetherdrift lets you chase the promise of interplanar glory, and you can prepare for the set's release with Aetherdrift previews.

Art by: Svetlin Velinov

We'll be hosting the debut of this high-speed set on our Twitch and YouTube channels, with the stream starting at 9:00 a.m. PST and the VOD available after the show. Be among the first at the starting line and watch along on the official Magic: The Gathering YouTube channel and twitch.tv/Magic after the show.

But we know what you're here for: those sweet, sweet card previews. We, along with our friends in the Magic community, will be revealing the cards from Aetherdrift starting next week. For the most up-to-date information on Aetherdrift, bookmark this page and check back during each day of previews.

Prefer to browse the garage at your own pace? You can also see previewed cards in the Aetherdrift Card Image Gallery. We'll update the gallery every morning once previews begin, Monday through Friday, so it'll contain all the cards previewed the previous day (and earlier) but not the day of. We'll also be revealing some commons in the card image gallery throughout preview season, so keep an eye out!

Get ready for some all-gas, no-breaks gameplay when Aetherdrift releases on February 14. You can preorder the set's products now at your local game store, online retailers like Amazon, and elsewhere Magic products are sold. And remember, it's only a death race if you die.

Aetherdrift (DFT)

January 21

January 22

January 23

January 24

January 25

January 27

January 28

January 29

January 30

Aetherdrift Commander (DRC)

January 23

January 24