The Arena Open is bathed in neon with the arrival of Kamigawa: Neon Dynasty, and big prizes glow on the horizon—up to $2,500 plus an invitation to the March 26–27 Qualifier Weekend! The two-day event will host Sealed Best-of-One and Best-of-Three events on Day 1 and Traditional Draft events on Day 2 for those who earned invitations during the Day 1 events.

Before we get into the details:

You must be 18 years or older to participate.

Regional eligibility restrictions apply, void where prohibited.

Receiving monetary rewards requires having or creating Wizards, DCI, and i-Payout accounts. (i-Payout accounts cannot be created in advance.)

Refer to the official Terms and Conditions for complete details.

Day 1

Arena Open kicks off Saturday, February 26, with Kamigawa: Neon Dynasty Sealed Best-of-One and Best-of-Three events.

Best-of-One matches: Seven wins earn you an invitation token for the Day 2 competition.

Best-of-Three matches: Four wins earn you an invitation token for the Day 2 competition.

You may enter Day 1 events as many times as you like, but winning multiple Day 2 invitation tokens only count as a single Day 2 entry.

Everyone who enters will receive the Phyrexian Jin-Gitaxias, Progress Tyrant card style:

Event Details

Event start: February 26 at 6 a.m. PT (14:00 UTC)

Signup end: February 27 at 3 a.m. PT (11:00 UTC).

You'll have three hours to complete your current run, but you won't be able to join after this deadline. Matches in progress will be allowed to finish.

Event end: February 27 at 6 a.m. PT (14:00 UTC).

No new matches begin after this time, but matches in progress will be allowed to finish.

Format: Sealed Deck (Best-of-One) and Traditional Sealed (Best-of-Three) Kamigawa: Neon Dynasty

Entry fee: 25,000 gold or 5,000 gems (for both Best-of-One and Best-of-Three)

Structure:

Best-of-One: 7 wins or 3 losses

Best-of-Three: 4 wins or 1 loss

Rewards:

DAY 1: Kamigawa: Neon Dynasty Sealed (BEST-OF-ONE) Wins Rewards 7 wins Day 2 invitation token 6 wins 2,500 gems 5 wins 1,000 gems 0–4 wins No rewards

DAY 1: Kamigawa: Neon Dynasty Traditional Sealed (BEST-OF-THREE) Wins Rewards 4 wins Day 2 invitation token 3 wins 5,000 gems 2 wins 3,000 gems 1 win 1,000 gems 0 wins No rewards

Day 2

Players who qualify through Day 1 events can enter Day 2 competition in which prizes increase dramatically! You may only enter once on Day 2, even if you qualified multiple times on Day 1.

Event Details

Entry window: February 27, 6–8 a.m. PT (14:00–16:00 UTC).

You must join during this two-hour window. You'll have until the event ends to complete your matches.

Signup end: February 27 at 8 a.m. PT (16:00 UTC).

Event end: No new matches after February 27 at 6 p.m. PT (February 28, 2:00 UTC).

Format: Traditional Draft Kamigawa: Neon Dynasty

Entry fee: Day 2 invitation token (earned on Day 1)

Structure: Best-of-Three matches until 8 wins or 2 losses

Rewards:

DAY 2: Kamigawa: Neon Dynasty Traditional Draft (BEST-OF-THREE) Wins Rewards 8 wins $2,500 USD

Invitation to March 26–27 Qualifier Weekend 7 wins $2,000 USD

Invitation to March 26–27 Qualifier Weekend 6 wins $1,000 USD 5 wins 25,000 gems 4 wins 10,000 gems 3 wins 7,500 gems 0–2 wins 5,000 gems

Arena Open FAQ

How many players can earn monetary rewards on Day 2?

As many as qualify! All players on Day 2 who earn six, seven, or eight wins are eligible to receive monetary rewards.

Can I qualify for Day 2 multiple times?

No, qualifying multiple times will not grant you additional tokens for Day 2 participation. Players qualify for Day 2 by earning enough wins in Day 1 Best-of-One or Best-of-Three events.

What should I do if I encounter an issue during the Arena Open?

Contact Customer Service if you need assistance during the Arena Open. We are unable to provide support for in-game issues over social media (other than telling you to submit a ticket).

Please ensure you select "Qualifier Weekend/Arena Open Issues" as the reason you are contacting our support team.

I reached six/seven/eight wins on Day 2 and earned a monetary reward . . . now what?

If you receive a monetary reward, we will contact you at the email address listed in your Wizards account to ask for your DCI Account and to provide instructions for activating your eWallet account with our partner i-Payout. If you already have an i-Payout account, we'll notify you of your prize.

Please check your email regularly after the Arena Open to ensure that you respond to our inquiry in a timely manner.

If you win a monetary reward and do not receive a reward email within 72 hours of completion of the Arena Open, please contact Customer Service.

For more information on reward fulfilments, please refer to the full Terms and Conditions and our general Event Prize Support FAQ.