Magic: The Gathering®—FINAL FANTASY™ Commander Decklists
Magic: The Gathering®—FINAL FANTASY™ showcases your favorite FINAL FANTASY characters, items, and moments like you've never seen them before. As part of our celebration of this set, we're releasing four brand-new Commander decks.
You can explore all the cards in the Magic: The Gathering—FINAL FANTASY Card Image Gallery and browse each decklist below.
- Revival Trance (FINAL FANTASY VI)
- Limit Break (FINAL FANTASY VII)
- Counter Blitz (FINAL FANTASY X)
- Scions & Spellcraft (FINAL FANTASY XIV)
Magic: The Gathering—FINAL FANTASY Commander Decks
Each Magic: The Gathering—FINAL FANTASY Commander deck contains the following:
- 1 Ready-to-play 100-card Commander deck
- 1 Traditional foil face commander
- 1 Traditional foil featured commander
- 98 Non-foil cards
- 10 Double-sided tokens
- Revival Trance, Limit Break, and Scions & Spellcraft each contain 10 double-sided tokens.
- Counter Blitz contains 4 punch-out counter cards and 6 double-sided tokens.
- 1 Collector Booster Sample Pack
- 1 Reference card
- 1 Deck box
Magic: The Gathering—FINAL FANTASY Collector's Edition Commander Decks
For the most dedicated fans of FINAL FANTASY, look no further than the Magic: The Gathering—FINAL FANTASY Collector's Edition Commander decks.
While these contain the same cards as the other Commander decks, Collector's Edition Commander decks feature the surge foil treatment across all 100 cards and are breathtaking must-haves for any FINAL FANTASY collector.
Each Magic: The Gathering—FINAL FANTASY Collector's Edition Commander deck contains the following:
- 1 Ready-to-play 100-card Commander deck
- 1 Surge foil face commander card
- 1 Surge foil featured commander card
- 98 Surge foil cards
- 10 Double-sided tokens
- Revival Trance, Limit Break, and Scions & Spellcraft Collector's Edition decks each contain 10 double-sided surge foil tokens.
- Counter Blitz Collector's Edition contains 4 punch-out counter cards and 6 double-sided surge foil tokens.
- 1 Collector Booster Sample Pack
- 1 Reference card
- 1 Deck box
Magic: The Gathering—FINAL FANTASY releases worldwide on June 13, 2025. You can preorder the set's Commander decks, Collector's Edition Commander decks, and more now from your local game store, online retailers like Amazon, and elsewhere Magic products are sold.
© SQUARE ENIX