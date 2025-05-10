Magic: The Gathering®—FINAL FANTASY™ showcases your favorite FINAL FANTASY characters, items, and moments like you've never seen them before. As part of our celebration of this set, we're releasing four brand-new Commander decks.

You can explore all the cards in the Magic: The Gathering—FINAL FANTASY Card Image Gallery and browse each decklist below.

Magic: The Gathering—FINAL FANTASY Commander Decks

Revival Trance (Red-White-Black) Limit Break (Red-Green-White)

Counter Blitz (Green-White-Blue) Scions & Spellcraft (White-Blue-Black)

Each Magic: The Gathering—FINAL FANTASY Commander deck contains the following:

1 Ready-to-play 100-card Commander deck 1 Traditional foil face commander 1 Traditional foil featured commander 98 Non-foil cards

10 Double-sided tokens Revival Trance, Limit Break, and Scions & Spellcraft each contain 10 double-sided tokens. Counter Blitz contains 4 punch-out counter cards and 6 double-sided tokens.

1 Collector Booster Sample Pack

1 Reference card

1 Deck box

Magic: The Gathering—FINAL FANTASY Collector's Edition Commander Decks

Revival Trance (Red-White-Black)

Collector's Edition Commander Deck Limit Break (Red-Green-White)

Collector's Edition Commander Deck

Counter Blitz (Green-White-Blue)

Collector's Edition Commander Deck Scions & Spellcraft (White-Blue-Black)

Collector's Edition Commander Deck

For the most dedicated fans of FINAL FANTASY, look no further than the Magic: The Gathering—FINAL FANTASY Collector's Edition Commander decks.

While these contain the same cards as the other Commander decks, Collector's Edition Commander decks feature the surge foil treatment across all 100 cards and are breathtaking must-haves for any FINAL FANTASY collector.

Each Magic: The Gathering—FINAL FANTASY Collector's Edition Commander deck contains the following:

1 Ready-to-play 100-card Commander deck 1 Surge foil face commander card 1 Surge foil featured commander card 98 Surge foil cards

10 Double-sided tokens Revival Trance, Limit Break, and Scions & Spellcraft Collector's Edition decks each contain 10 double-sided surge foil tokens. Counter Blitz Collector's Edition contains 4 punch-out counter cards and 6 double-sided surge foil tokens.

1 Collector Booster Sample Pack

1 Reference card

1 Deck box

Magic: The Gathering—FINAL FANTASY releases worldwide on June 13, 2025. You can preorder the set's Commander decks, Collector's Edition Commander decks, and more now from your local game store, online retailers like Amazon, and elsewhere Magic products are sold.

Revival Trance (FINAL FANTASY VI)

0004_MTGFIN_Face: Terra, Herald of Hope 0223_MTGFIN_CmFceSrg: Terra, Herald of Hope

0001_MTGFIN_Face: Celes, Rune Knight 0220_MTGFIN_CmFceSrg: Celes, Rune Knight

(Back)

Limit Break (FINAL FANTASY VII)

0002_MTGFIN_Face: Cloud, Ex-SOLDIER 0221_MTGFIN_CmFceSrg: Cloud, Ex-SOLDIER

0006_MTGFIN_Face: Tifa, Martial Artist 0225_MTGFIN_CmFceSrg: Tifa, Martial Artist

(Back)

Counter Blitz (FINAL FANTASY X)

0005_MTGFIN_Face: Tidus, Yuna's Guardian 0224_MTGFIN_CmFceSrg: Tidus, Yuna's Guardian

0008_MTGFIN_Face: Yuna, Grand Summoner 0227_MTGFIN_CmFceSrg: Yuna, Grand Summoner

(Back)

Scions & Spellcraft (FINAL FANTASY XIV)

0007_MTGFIN_Face: Y'shtola, Night's Blessed 0226_MTGFIN_CmFceSrg: Y'shtola, Night's Blessed

0003_MTGFIN_Face: G'raha Tia, Scion Reborn 0222_MTGFIN_CmFceSrg: G'raha Tia, Scion Reborn

(Back)

Cue the victory theme and prepare your party: Magic: The Gathering—FINAL FANTASY releases worldwide on June 13, 2025. Preorder products now from your local game store, online retailers like Amazon, and elsewhere Magic products are sold.