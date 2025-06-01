Due to a delay in the arrival of products, Magic: The Gathering®—FINAL FANTASY™ Prerelease events in mainland China will be combined with the set release, and the Magic: The Gathering—FINAL FANTASY Prerelease week will now be held from June 13–19 in that region.

We appreciate your patience and understanding as we work to get everything ready for an unforgettable Magic: The Gathering—FINAL FANTASY experience. Please reach out to your local game store for more details.

© SQUARE ENIX