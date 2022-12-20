Starting with Phyrexia: All Will Be One, we're shifting our philosophy on format legality a bit—beginning February 3, when you have cards, you can play them!

Tabletop tournament legality has long been determined by the global release date. However, there has often been a tension between players receiving cards during Prerelease events and not being able to play them in sanctioned events until a week later. Additionally, digital play has not made any distinction between when cards are available and when they're tournament legal for some time.

So, we're going to make things simple: once you have your cards, you can play them!

Officially, this means that tabletop tournament legality is tied to Prerelease and that Phyrexia: All Will Be One cards will be legal for play in all formats starting February 3.

If that piques your interest any more on Phyrexia: All Will Be One, you can get your first look at cards and more now, and then tune in on January 17 at 9 a.m. PT at twitch.tv/magic or youtube.com/@mtg (the official Magic YouTube channel) when we kick off previews in full!