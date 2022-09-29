Releasing October 14, 2022, Game Night: Free-for-All contains everything you need to challenge friends and family to epic magical battles.

Game Night takes all the thrills of a magical, no-holds-barred slugfest and jams them into a single box. Pick one of five different decks, each with its own personality, then battle your friends and family in one-on-one bouts or multiplayer melees. When the dust settles, will you be the last one standing?

In this box you'll find everything you need to get the fun started.

5 60-Card monocolor decks: Glorious Combat (White) Political Trickery (Blue) Dark Sacrifice (Black) Draconic Fury (Red) Boundless Elves (Green)

5 New-to-Magic cards in traditional foil (for play in Commander and more!)

5 Spindown life counters

5 Life counter platforms

5 Reference cards

15 Double-sided tokens

20 +1/+1 Counters

1 Rulebook

Below, you'll find decklists for each of the five decks inside Game Night: Free-for-All, the five new-to-Magic traditional foil cards, as well as the tokens included for use when playing.

(Editor's Note: The decklists below pull the newest printing of each card automatically from Gatherer, including printings which are not in this product. Decklists are not card-for-card product displays but rather interactive lists of the cards included in each deck. Additionally, card images for new Game Night: Free-for-All cards will appear in decklists at a later time.)

Glorious Combat (White)

[decklist]

Title: Glorious Combat

Format: Freeform

1 Heavenly Blademaster

1 Zamriel, Seraph of Steel

2 Banisher Priest

1 Captain of the Watch

1 Danitha Capashen, Paragon

1 Forbidding Spirit

2 Kitesail Apprentice

2 Kor Duelist

2 Kor Outfitter

2 Pilgrim of the Ages

2 Serra Angel

1 Howling Golem

2 Ancestral Blade

1 Path to Exile

1 Strength of Arms

1 Swords to Plowshares

2 Valorous Stance

1 Vow of Duty

1 Argentum Armor

1 Colossus Hammer

1 Greatsword

1 Moonsilver Spear

1 Ring of Thune

1 Sword of Vengeance

2 Trusty Machete

26 Plains

[/decklist]

Political Trickery (Blue)

[decklist]

Title: Political Trickery

Format: Freeform

1 Diluvian Primordial

1 Maeve, Insidious Singer

1 Angler Drake

1 Angler Turtle

3 Brineborn Cutthroat

2 Fog Bank

2 Illusory Ambusher

1 Jeering Homunculus

3 Murmuring Mystic

2 Sea Gate Oracle

1 Howling Golem

1 Counterspell

2 Fact or Fiction

2 Impulse

1 Plea for Power

1 Precognitive Perception

1 Pull from Tomorrow

1 Repulse

2 Run Away Together

1 Split Decision

1 Supreme Will

2 Talrand's Invocation

1 Vow of Flight

1 Bloodthirsty Blade

25 Island

[/decklist]

Dark Sacrifice (Black)

[decklist]

Title: Dark Sacrifice

Format: Freeform

1 Gravewaker

1 Vogar, Necropolis Tyrant

1 Bushmeat Poacher

1 Demon of Loathing

2 Doomed Dissenter

1 Dusk Legion Zealot

1 Fleshbag Marauder

2 Gavony Unhallowed

2 Gifted Aetherborn

2 Lord of the Accursed

1 Maalfeld Twins

1 Priest of the Blood Rite

1 Ravenous Chupacabra

1 Reassembling Skeleton

1 Vilis, Broker of Blood

1 Howling Golem

1 Bloodsoaked Altar

1 Demonic Embrace

3 Doom Blade

1 Liliana's Mastery

2 Moan of the Unhallowed

2 Sign in Blood

1 Supernatural Stamina

2 Village Rites

1 Vow of Torment

26 Swamp

[/decklist]

Draconic Fury (Red)

[decklist]

Title: Draconic Fury

Format: Freeform

1 Drakuseth, Maw of Flames

1 Nogi, Draco-Zealot

1 Ancient Hellkite

1 Dragon Egg

2 Dragon Hatchling

1 Dragon Mage

3 Dragonspeaker Shaman

1 Flameblast Dragon

1 Flametongue Kavu

2 Furnace Whelp

1 Goblin Motivator

3 Kargan Dragonrider

1 Knollspine Dragon

2 Rapacious Dragon

1 Shivan Dragon

1 Howling Golem

2 Abrade

2 Blaze

1 Crucible of Fire

1 Dragon Tempest

2 Lightning Bolt

1 Mana Geyser

2 Seize the Spoils

1 Vow of Lightning

25 Mountain

[/decklist]

Boundless Elves (Green)

[decklist]

Title: Boundless Elves

Format: Freeform

1 Elvish Archdruid

1 Imaryll, Elfhame Elite

1 Beast Whisperer

2 Dwynen's Elite

2 Elvish Rejuvenator

1 Elvish Skysweeper

3 Elvish Visionary

1 End-Raze Forerunners

1 Immaculate Magistrate

1 Joraga Visionary

3 Llanowar Elves

2 Llanowar Tribe

2 Sylvan Messenger

1 Taunting Elf

1 Thorn Lieutenant

2 Thornweald Archer

1 Howling Golem

1 Broken Wings

1 Elven Ambush

2 Invigorate

1 Overrun

1 Rabid Bite

1 Ram Through

1 Regrowth

1 Vow of Wildness

1 Wirewood Pride

24 Forest

[/decklist]

Tokens

Here are the ten tokens included as fifteen double-sided combinations for Game Night: Free-for-All:

