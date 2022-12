Global Series: Jiangg Yanggu & Mu Yanling releases worldwide on June 22. You've already seen the two namesake cards, Jiangg Yanggu and Mu Yanling, and today, you get to meet the rest of the decks!

If you haven't already, be sure to check out the full Card Image Gallery for the set to see what these cards actually do. The below decklists won't have images uploaded in them yet, but we wanted to make sure you saw the makeup for the decks. The "What does this card do" question, though, is best answered in the Card Image Gallery.