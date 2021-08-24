This superdrop has traveled from the far future, or maybe the distant past, to deliver a warning! It lost the sticky note with the warning written on it somewhere in the temporal vortex, so you should probably not worry about it and just check out the drops instead.

But time is still (mostly) linear: you'll need to visit secretlair.wizards.com between 9 a.m. PT August 24 and 9 a.m. PT September 14 to review and preorder them before these are whisked away through the aether once more!

KAMIGAWA INK

Kamigawa Ink is available in traditional foil and non-foil.

Contents:

1x Borderless Heartless Hidetsugu

1x Borderless Kami of the Crescent Moon

1x Borderless Michiko Konda, Truth Seeker

1x Borderless Reki, the History of Kamigawa

1x Borderless Toshiro Umezawa

Pricing:

Non-foil: $29.99/€34.99*/£29.99*/CN¥238.00

Traditional foil: $39.99/€44.99*/£39.99*/CN¥318.00

*Inclusive of local VAT

Kamigawa is an ancient plane packed with centuries of history. Experience its rich stories through the unparalleled brushwork of the artist JungShan! Traditional Japanese brushwork meets classic Magic story—it's the perfect way to class up your deck or collection. Reki's ink has nothing on this pack!

TEFERI'S TIME TROUBLE

Teferi's Time Trouble is available in non-foil.

Contents:

1x Retro frame Dack Fayden

1x Retro frame Karn, the Great Creator

1x Retro frame Teferi, Time Raveler

Pricing:

Non-foil: $29.99/€34.99*/£29.99*/CN¥238.00

*Inclusive of local VAT

Teferi here. I may have made a little mistake. Honestly, it could happen to anyone. You know when you're testing out a new kind of time magic, and you accidentally create an unstable time warp? Relatable, I'm sure. Now I'm stuck in the past with Dack and Karn, and we're in retro frames! Also, our rules text is . . . different—like it was written almost 30 years ago. At least we're illustrated by classic Magic artists Adam Rex, Greg Staples, and Mark Zug—something went right. I can't imagine we'll be here for long, so act fast if you want to preserve this moment in time!

ARTIST SERIES: JOHANNES VOSS

Artist Series: Johannes Voss is available in traditional foil and non-foil.

Contents:

1x Sanctum Prelate

1x Carpet of Flowers

1x Sphere of Safety

1x Karmic Guide

Pricing:

Non-foil: $29.99/€34.99*/£29.99*/CN¥238.00

Traditional foil: $39.99/€44.99*/£39.99*/CN¥318.00

*Inclusive of local VAT

Here's the thing about Johannes Voss: he is really, really, really, really, really, really, really, really, really, really, really, really, really, really, really, really, really, really, really talented. And he's a double threat, too—these cards come together to tell a story and feature a poem written by the man himself. Honestly, it's kind of messed up that he's hogging all this talent for himself, but we'll let it slide because he's so dang nice. These gorgeous cards will add a pop of color to any deck or collection. Do it for Johannes; he'd do the same for you!

ARTIST SERIES: THOMAS BAXA

Artist Series: Thomas Baxa is available in traditional foil and non-foil.

Contents:

1x Ob Nixilis Reignited

1x Sliver Hivelord

1x Sire of Insanity

1x Spellskite

Pricing:

Non-foil: $29.99/€34.99*/£29.99*/CN¥238.00

Traditional foil: $39.99/€44.99*/£39.99*/CN¥318.00

*Inclusive of local VAT

Somehow Thomas Baxa reached straight into our subconscious and pulled these expertly rendered monsters directly from our nightmares. Like, we were having a perfectly scary dream and Baxa was just chillin', taking notes. "Hey, don't mind me while you're getting slaughtered by an alien bug. I'm just gonna draw it later!" We don't know how he got this power, but we do know that he's used it to become one of the best artists in the game. Add these waking terrors to your deck or collection today!

MATH IS FOR BLOCKERS

Math Is for Blockers is available in traditional foil and non-foil.

Contents:

1x Brazen Borrower

1x Vindictive Lich

1x Meandering Towershell

1x Ohran Frostfang

1x Thragtusk

Pricing:

Non-foil: $29.99/€34.99*/£29.99*/CN¥238.00

Traditional foil: $39.99/€44.99*/£39.99*/CN¥318.00

*Inclusive of local VAT

We know you're probably expecting a product description full of math puns, but honestly, we used them all up writing the flavor text for these cards. There are simply none left. But who cares about this text—look at the awesome art by Alexandre Chaudret instead! Alexandre starts with simple geometric shapes, then blows them out into fantastic and fantastical illustrations of spectacular creatures. Shape up your deck or collection with these mathemagical cards. Take a look at the power and toughness of these creatures, and you might notice a delicious-sounding pattern . . .

THE WORLD'S NON-FOIL-EST BUNDLE

Contents:

1x Artist Series: Johannes Voss

1x Artist Series: Thomas Baxa

1x Kamigawa Ink

1x Math Is for Blockers

1x Teferi's Time Trouble

Pricing:

$119.99/€139.99*/£119.99*/CN¥988.00

*Inclusive of local VAT

At Secret Lair, we have more than just an excellent bundle that includes all five non-foil drops that are part of the Out of Time Superdrop. We're also the world's largest depository of secrets, which is really obvious if you look at our name. We know all kinds of stuff, like which deodorant Bigfoot uses or what brand of conditioner Bigfoot uses. Ok, so most of our secrets are about Bigfoot's hygiene regimen, but some of those secrets are so haunting they will send you to an early grave. Do you want to know how long Bigfoot spends brushing his teeth each morning? Are you ready to face the consequences? The answer is two minutes, exactly as recommended by the Supreme Council of Dentists . . . WHO ARE ALL BIGFOOTS. TWIST!

THE WORLD'S FOIL-EST BUNDLE

Contents:

1x Foil Artist Series: Johannes Voss

1x Foil Artist Series: Thomas Baxa

1x Foil Kamigawa Ink

1x Foil Math Is for Blockers

Pricing:

$129.99/€144.99*/£129.99*/CN¥1,008.00

*Inclusive of local VAT

Much like the humble magpie, you prefer the shiny things in life. Although, honestly, have you ever met a humble magpie? Those things are always flying through the air, stealing our good china, and screaming their horrible bird noises all through the sky as if they were mad at every airplane. And we just let them get away with this because they're not smart enough to file taxes? We think enough is enough. It's time for a change. We're renaming magpies punkbirds and will be taking no questions at this time. Take one of every foil drop on offer instead.

THE WORLD'S BUNDLIEST BUNDLE

Contents:

1x The World's Foil-est Bundle

1x The World's Non-foil-est Bundle

Pricing:

$239.99/€269.99*/£239.99*/CN¥1,908.00

*Inclusive of local VAT

We're all familiar with the classic parable of the Bundler's Dilemma. A woman is walking through the woods when she accidentally drops her Secret Lair superdrop bundle in a nearby lake. A spirit emerges holding two bundles, one foil and the other non-foil. The spirit asks the woman which bundle she dropped, and then she gets a gold axe or something? It's been a while since I've heard this one actually, but the whole point is that you, unlike the poor sucker in this story, don't have to choose. With The World's Bundliest Bundle, you get both bundles available!

Time is ticking, or slipping, or looping—it's a little confusing here in the present—but one thing is certain: this superdrop will soon be part of the past (or future—we still haven't worked out where it came from to begin with).

Head over to secretlair.wizards.com between 9 a.m. PT August 24 and 9 a.m. PT September 14 before time takes these drops away!