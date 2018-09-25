News / Announcements
Guilds of Ravnica Guild Kits
Ravnica is like Magic's second home, and going back to it means revisiting some of the plane's greatest hits. Each of the guilds has their own Guild Kit filled with cards from Ravnica's past and present. The decks below release on November 2. These decks are not Standard legal. Cards from Guilds of Ravnica are playable in Standard. Note that cards from Guilds of Ravnica won't have been added to the system yet and reprints are going to show up as the previous versions below. To see what the new cards do, make sure to check out the Guilds of Ravnica Card Image Gallery.
Title: Dimir
Format: Modern
1 Lazav, Dimir Mastermind
1 Etrata, the Silencer
1 Blood Operative
1 Dimir Doppelganger
1 Nightveil Specter
1 Circu, Dimir Lobotomist
1 Consuming Aberration
1 Mirko Vosk, Mind Drinker
1 Szadek, Lord of Secrets
1 Mission Briefing
1 Glimpse the Unthinkable
1 Stolen Identity
1 Barrier of Bones
1 Wall of Mist
2 Dimir Guildmage
1 Moroii
1 Nightveil Predator
1 Netherborn Phalanx
1 Dinrova Horror
4 Dimir Aqueduct
4 Dimir Guildgate
8 Island
8 Swamp
2 Dimir Signet
1 Disdainful Stroke
1 Unexplained Disappearance
1 Telling Time
1 Last Gasp
1 Dimir Charm
1 Warped Physique
1 Mephitic Vapors
1 Notion Rain
1 Price of Fame
1 Call of the Nightwing
2 Ribbons of Night
1 Syncopate
1 Discovery // Dispersal
Title: Izzet
Format: Modern
1 Niv-Mizzet, the Firemind
1 Erratic Cyclops
1 Tibor and Lumia
1 Hypersonic Dragon
1 Djinn Illuminatus
1 Mizzium Mortars
1 Firemind's Research
1 Char
1 Quasiduplicate
1 Cerebral Vortex
1 Stitch in Time
1 Invoke the Firemind
1 Electrostatic Field
1 Goblin Electromancer
2 Nivix Guildmage
2 Guttersnipe
1 Gelectrode
2 Wee Dragonauts
1 Crackling Drake
4 Izzet Boilerworks
4 Izzet Guildgate
8 Island
8 Mountain
1 Electrickery
1 Shattering Spree
2 Izzet Signet
1 Radical Idea
1 Pyromatics
1 Izzet Charm
1 Thunderheads
1 Direct Current
1 Beacon Bolt
1 Electrolyze
1 Chemister's Insight
1 Goblin Rally
1 Turn // Burn
Title: Golgari
Format: Modern
1 Jarad, Golgari Lich Lord
1 Izoni, Thousand-Eyed
1 Deathrite Shaman
1 Lotleth Troll
1 Charnel Troll
1 Deadbridge Goliath
1 Savra, Queen of the Golgari
1 Grave-Shell Scarab
1 Hatchery Spider
1 Sisters of Stone Death
1 Abrupt Decay
1 Deadbridge Chant
1 Gaze of Granite
2 Elves of Deep Shadow
1 Glowspore Shaman
2 Korozda Guildmage
1 Plaguecrafter
1 Stinkweed Imp
1 Shambling Shell
1 Slum Reaper
1 Rhizome Lurcher
1 Golgari Findbroker
4 Golgari Guildgate
4 Golgari Rot Farm
8 Swamp
8 Forest
2 Darkblast
1 Necrotic Wound
2 Golgari Signet
1 Drown in Filth
1 Golgari Charm
1 Grisly Salvage
1 Treasured Find
1 Putrefy
1 Vigor Mortis
1 Status // Statue
Title: Boros
Format: Modern
1 Boros Reckoner
1 Aurelia, the Warleader___366448
1 Legion Loyalist
1 Swiftblade Vindicator
1 Legion Warboss
1 Firemane Avenger
1 Spark Trooper
1 Agrus Kos, Wojek Veteran
1 Light of the Legion
1 Firemane Angel
1 Razia, Boros Archangel
1 Master Warcraft
1 Brightflame
1 Frenzied Goblin
1 Boros Elite
1 Bomber Corps
1 Daring Skyjek
1 Sunhome Stalwart
2 Boros Swiftblade
2 Sunhome Guildmage
1 Wojek Bodyguard
1 Blade Instructor
2 Skyknight Legionnaire
1 Hammer Dropper
4 Boros Garrison
4 Boros Guildgate
1 Sunhome, Fortress of the Legion
8 Mountain
8 Plains
1 Gird for Battle
2 Boros Signet
1 Boros Charm
1 Lightning Helix
1 Martial Glory
1 Boros Keyrune
1 Sworn Companions
Title: Selesnya
Format: Modern
1 Trostani, Selesnya's Voice
1 Loxodon Hierarch
1 Venerated Loxodon
1 Armada Wurm
1 Tolsimir Wolfblood
1 Grove of the Guardian
1 Glare of Subdual
1 Growing Ranks
1 Advent of the Wurm
1 Privileged Position
1 Bounty of Might
1 Camaraderie
1 Hour of Reckoning
1 Dryad Militant
1 Vernadi Shieldmate
2 Selesnya Evangel
2 Watchwolf
2 Selesnya Guildmage
1 Centaur Healer
1 Conclave Cavalier
1 Siege Wurm
4 Selesnya Guildgate
4 Selesnya Sanctuary
8 Plains
8 Forest
1 Gather Courage
2 Selesnya Signet
1 Call of the Conclave
1 Selesnya Charm
1 Sundering Growth
2 Devouring Light
1 Conclave Tribunal
2 Scatter the Seeds
1 Pollenbright Wings