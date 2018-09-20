Izzet vs. Golgari. Ral vs. Vraska. Sure, Planeswalker Decks aren't meant to be a "versus" style play experience—they're meant to introduce new players to the game—but what are you going to do, not smash your Izzet deck against the Golgari? C'mon.

But first, take these for a spin with a new player—or as a new player. Players can try out Planeswalker Decks starting Prerelease Weekend (September 29–30) during Open Dueling at most stores running Prerelease events. Check with your local store to sign up for a Prerelease, and ask if they'll have Planeswalker Decks for Open Dueling.

And then, yeah, fry some Golgari with some lightning. Or swarm all over those crazy Izzet. You do you.

(Note that these cards will not display correctly below until they've been added to Gatherer, our card database, on September 25.)

Ral, Caller of Storms

Ral's DispersalPrecision BoltRal's Staticaster

Ral, Caller of Storms

Planeswalker (1)
1 Ral, Caller of Storms
Creature (21)
2 Wee Dragonauts 1 Erratic Cyclops 1 Omnispell Adept 1 Leapfrog 1 Muse Drake 1 Passwall Adept 1 Vedalken Mesmerist 3 Fearless Halberdier 2 Fire Urchin 2 Hellkite Whelp 1 Rubblebelt Boar 2 Goblin Electromancer 3 Ral's Staticaster
Sorcery (6)
1 Maximize Altitude 1 Direct Current 4 Precision Bolt
Instant (6)
2 Ral's Dispersal 1 Chemister's Insight 2 Command the Storm 1 Sonic Assault
Land (26)
4 Izzet Guildgate 10 Island 12 Mountain
60 Cards
Vraska, Regal Gorgon

Kraul RaiderAttendant of VraskaVraska's Stoneglare

Vraska, Regal Gorgon

Planeswalker (1)
1 Vraska, Regal Gorgon
Creature (25)
1 Beast Whisperer 2 Bartizan Bats 1 Douser of Lights 4 Kraul Raider 1 Lotleth Giant 3 Spinal Centipede 1 Devkarin Dissident 2 Ironshell Beetle 1 Kraul Foragers 1 Wild Ceratok 3 Attendant of Vraska 2 Glowspore Shaman 2 Rhizome Lurcher 1 Swarm Guildmage
Sorcery (4)
2 Prey Upon 2 Vraska's Stoneglare
Instant (1)
1 Bounty of Might
Enchantment (3)
3 Dead Weight
Land (26)
4 Golgari Guildgate 10 Forest 12 Swamp
60 Cards
