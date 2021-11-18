News / Announcements
Heads I Win, Tails You Lose Commander Decklist
The second Secretversary party is in full swing, and this year we pulled out all the stops by including an entire Commander deck as a Secret Lair drop! Behold Heads I Win, Tails You Lose, a deck dedicated to having a flipping good time.(Editor's Note: The decklists below pull the newest printing of each card automatically from Gatherer, including printings which are not in this product. This decklist is not a card-for-card product display but rather an interactive list of the cards included in the deck.)
But don't take our word for it—here's what designer Gavin Verhey had to say about it.
"I've loved Zndrsplt and Okaun ever since I made them in Battlebond—and this Commander deck out of my personal collection puts them center stage! It looks so lovable and innocent
Title: Heads I Win, Tails You Lose
Format: Commander
Commander: Zndrsplt, Eye of Wisdom and Okaun, Eye of Chaos
1 Zndrsplt, Eye of Wisdom
1 Okaun, Eye of Chaos
1 Propaganda
1 Stitch in Time
1 Krark's Thumb
1 Blasphemous Act
1 Daretti, Scrap Savant
1 Goblin Kaboomist
1 Krark, the Thumbless
1 Niv-Mizzet, Parun
1 Spark Double
1 Temple of Epiphany
1 Wandering Fumarole
1 Buried Ruin
1 Fabricate
1 Fiery Gambit
1 Frenetic Sliver
1 Goblin Archaeologist
1 Great Furnace
1 Izzet Boilerworks
1 Izzet Signet
1 Karplusan Minotaur
1 Lightning Greaves
1 Mind Stone
1 Myriad Landscape
1 Negate
1 Path of Ancestry
1 Ral Zarek
1 Rogue's Passage
1 Swiftfoot Boots
1 Sword of Vengeance
1 Tavern Scoundrel
1 Thought Vessel
1 Tribute Mage
1 Whispersilk Cloak
7 Island
8 Mountain
1 Academy Ruins
1 Bloodsworn Steward
1 Boompile
1 Cascade Bluffs
1 Chandra's Ignition
1 Chaos Warp
1 Commander's Plate
1 Desolate Lighthouse
1 Embercleave
1 Exotic Orchard
1 Flamekin Village
1 Gamble
1 Goblin Engineer
1 Inventors' Fair
1 Mirror March
1 Reshape
1 Seize the Day
1 Shadowspear
1 Shivan Reef
1 Spinerock Knoll
1 Sulfur Falls
1 The Locust God
1 Tolaria West
1 Training Center
1 Whir of Invention
1 Yusri, Fortune's Flame
1 Arcane Signet
1 Chance Encounter
1 Command Tower
1 Counterspell
1 Crooked Scales
1 Footfall Crater
1 Impulsive Maneuvers
1 Long-Term Plans
1 Mogg Assassin
1 Muddle the Mixture
1 Planar Chaos
1 Ponder
1 Preordain
1 Reliquary Tower
1 Risky Move
1 Sakashima the Impostor
1 Serum Visions
1 Slip Through Space
1 Sol Ring
1 Squee's Revenge
1 Talisman of Creativity
1 Temple of the False God
1 Temur Battle Rage
1 Vandalblast
. . . and then by the time you've started attacking people for lethal, it's too late to stop your coin-flipping reign of terror.
"You'll want to spend the early turns building up your mana rocks and Equipment and playing some silly coin-flip cards. Then, start deploying your Commanders! Usually, I suggest starting with Zndrsplt so you can start flipping coins and drawing cards. Your opponents will think it's so cute and laugh. 'Look at the funny coin-flip deck! Haha.'
"And that's when you know you've got them. Deploy Okaun—the way this deck normally kills. If you have some Equipment, suit him up! You just need to win three coin flips to kill with Okaun using Commander damage—and maybe less with the right Equipment. I've attacked for over 10,000 damage with a single Okaun before! They'll try to remove it, but that's what your counterspells are for. If there are creatures in the way, you can sneak it through with cards that grant unblockability. Or if you really want the table to flip out, use Chandra's Ignition so your 10,000 power (or similar) Okaun kills the table at once!
"If you have any questions about how the deck plays, you can hit me up on Twitter @gavinverhey. Enjoy!"
The remaining 50 cards are non-foil and also come from a variety of Magic sets.And, of course, there are double-sided tokens, too.
While five cards feature new artwork for this Secret Lair drop, there are 95 more cards being reprinted! These reprints feature the Planeswalker symbol, similar to how Mystery Booster and The List cards do. There are 50 total foil cards in this Commander decks, five of which are the reversible foil cards shown above. The remaining 45 cards feature a traditional foil treatment, include multiple copies of both Island and Mountain, and come from a variety of Magic sets. The remaining 50 cards are non-foil and also come from a variety of Magic sets. And, of course, there are double-sided tokens, too.
Traditional Foil Cards
Non-Foil Cards
-
- 4x Copy // Land Mine tokens
- 5x Treasure // Insect tokens
- 1x Treasure // Emblem (Daretti, Scrap Savant)