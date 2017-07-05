Starting this weekend at your Hour of Devastation Prerelease, you can pick up the new Planeswalker Decks featuring unique versions of Nicol Bolas and Nissa. The decks are meant for newer players, but they are fun for anyone to battle against one another.

You can check out the exclusive cards found in these decks here. Enjoy!

Nicol Bolas, the Deceiver

Planeswalker (1)
1 Nicol Bolas, the Deceiver
Creature (21)
3 Wasp of the Bitter End 3 Khenra Eternal 2 Burning-Fist Minotaur 2 Aerial Guide 2 Eternal of Harsh Truths 1 Ammit Eternal 2 Marauding Boneslasher 4 Zealot of the God-Pharaoh 2 Manticore Eternal
Instant (9)
2 Supernatural Stamina 2 Magma Spray 2 Open Fire 3 Final Reward
Artifact (3)
1 Throne of the God-Pharaoh 2 Visage of Bolas
Land (26)
4 Cinder Barrens 4 Crypt of the Eternals 5 Island 6 Swamp 7 Mountain
60 Cards
Nissa, Genesis Mage

Planeswalker (1)
1 Nissa, Genesis Mage
Creature (22)
2 River Hoopoe 2 Feral Prowler 3 Avid Reclaimer 3 Pouncing Cheetah 2 Aerial Guide 2 Weaver of Currents 2 Aven Reedstalker 4 Brambleweft Behemoth 2 Angler Drake
Sorcery (3)
1 Reason // Believe 2 Nissa's Encouragement
Instant (7)
3 Unsummon 2 Ambuscade 2 Spring // Mind
Enchantment (1)
1 Bounty of the Luxa
Land (26)
4 Woodland Stream 14 Forest 8 Island
60 Cards
