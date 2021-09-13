On September 24, Innistrad: Midnight Hunt releases in stores worldwide! As part of the release, two new Commander decks with exciting reprints and powerful new cards arrive! Check out all the new and returning cards in the Innistrad: Midnight Hunt Commander Card Image Gallery (available tomorrow), plus Set and Collector Booster-exclusive Commander cards not found here, and extended-art versions of Innistrad: Midnight Hunt Commander cards available in Collector Boosters in the Innistrad: Midnight Hunt Variant Card Image Gallery.

(Editor's Note: The decklists below pull the newest printing of each card automatically from Gatherer, including printings which are not in this product. These decklists are not card-for-card product displays but rather interactive lists of the cards included in each deck. Additionally, card images for new Innistrad: Midnight Hunt Commander cards will appear in decklists at a later time.)

Coven Counters

1 Leinore, Autumn Sovereign 1 Kyler, Sigardian Emissary 1 Celestial Judgment 1 Curse of Conformity 1 Moorland Rescuer 1 Sigarda's Vanguard 1 Stalwart Pathlighter 1 Wall of Mourning 1 Celebrate the Harvest 1 Curse of Clinging Webs 1 Heronblade Elite 1 Kurbis, Harvest Celebrant 1 Ruinous Intrusion 1 Sigardian Zealot 1 Somberwald Beastmaster 1 Angel of Glory's Rise 1 Bastion Protector 1 Citadel Siege 1 Cleansing Nova 1 Custodi Soulbinders 1 Dearly Departed 1 Herald of War 1 Hour of Reckoning 1 Knight of the White Orchid 1 Mikaeus, the Lunarch 1 Odric, Master Tactician 1 Riders of Gavony 1 Unbreakable Formation 1 Victory's Envoy 1 Champion of Lambholt 1 Death's Presence 1 Gyre Sage 1 Kessig Cagebreakers 1 Shamanic Revelation 1 Somberwald Sage 1 Verdurous Gearhulk 1 Wild Beastmaster 1 Heron's Grace Champion 1 Sigarda, Heron's Grace 1 Lifecrafter's Bestiary 1 Canopy Vista 1 Exotic Orchard 1 Fortified Village 1 Sungrass Prairie 1 Temple of Plenty 1 Dawnhart Wardens 1 Moonsilver Key 1 Abzan Falconer 1 Ainok Bond-Kin 1 Elite Scaleguard 1 Orzhov Advokist 1 Return to Dust 1 Swords to Plowshares 1 Avacyn's Pilgrim 1 Beast Within 1 Bestial Menace 1 Biogenic Upgrade 1 Eternal Witness 1 Growth Spasm 1 Inspiring Call 1 Yavimaya Elder 1 Enduring Scalelord 1 Juniper Order Ranger 1 Trostani's Summoner 1 Arcane Signet 1 Sol Ring 1 Swiftfoot Boots 1 Talisman of Unity 1 Blighted Woodland 1 Command Tower 1 Krosan Verge 1 Myriad Landscape 1 Path of Ancestry 1 Rogue's Passage 1 Selesnya Sanctuary 1 Temple of the False God 12 Forest 12 Plains

Undead Unleashed

